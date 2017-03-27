Pre-Draft Rookie Rankings

Monday, March 27, 2017

6. Joe Mixon , Oklahoma -- Mixon was not invited to the Combine for well-known reasons. He crushed his Pro Day with workout numbers superior to Ezekiel Elliott ’s despite carrying more weight. Based purely on watching him play, I think Mixon is the best back in this draft. His size (6’1/228), all-purpose ability, and incredible elusiveness have drawn comparisons to Le’Veon Bell , and remind me of Ricky Watters. Mixon is a good enough athlete and pass catcher that I believe he could be a starting wide receiver in the NFL. The draft capital a team is willing to invest in Mixon considering his baggage will go a long way toward determining his fantasy football outlook. Some pick prognosticators believe Mixon will be selected on the draft’s second day. Others do not think he will be drafted at all. 7. John Ross , Washington -- Ross cemented himself as a top-three wideout prospect by setting a new Combine record in the forty (4.22) and further confirming his explosiveness with an 11-foot-1 broad jump, third best among all receivers in Indy. Ross’ track record of production is limited with only one college season above 400 yards, but his talent isn’t in question. His biggest red flag is durability. Ross’ collegiate injuries included a torn right meniscus, microfracture surgery, a torn left ACL and meniscus, and a torn labrum in his shoulder, which Ross had repaired immediately after the Combine. Ross stands 5-foot-10, 188 with tiny hands (8 ¾”) and questions about his ability to beat physical press coverage. In fantasy terms, Ross profiles as a volatile contributor who is unlikely to command heavy target volume. 8. JuJu Smith-Schuster , USC -- Wildly productive at a remarkably young age in the Pac 12, Smith-Schuster’s game tape nevertheless left something to be desired. He did everything well, but didn’t do the spectacular. Thus, there were questions about his athleticism entering the Combine. Smith-Schuster delivered solid-if-unspectacular workouts, running 4.54 with a 32.5-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump at 6-foot-1, 215. While the wow factor is still missing, Smith-Schuster confirmed he possesses NFL-level athleticism on top of an impressive resume. As Smith-Schuster won’t turn 21 until November, he is a full four years younger than 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson and likely has significant room for growth. I think he will be a day-two NFL pick and has a chance to develop into a high-end No. 2 wideout. 9. Chris Godwin , Penn State -- Barely 21 years old – he turned just before the Combine began – Godwin topped 1,100 receiving yards as a 19-year-old sophomore in the Big Ten, and scored 11 TDs at age 20 last year. Reception Perception guru Matt Harmon mentioned on the Rotoworld Podcast that Godwin scored higher than Clemson’s Mike Williams as the top contested-catch receiver in the draft. Pegged as a third- to fourth-round prospect by NFL draft websites, Godwin performed like a first-rounder in Indy, registering a top-four SPARQ score with 4.42 speed and a springy 10-foot-6 broad jump at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds. Godwin needs to be taken seriously as a potential top-50 NFL pick. 10. Alvin Kamara , Tennessee -- A committee back throughout college, Kamara shows darting quickness and an impressive combination of burst and acceleration on game tape. Although he ran a mildly disappointing 4.56 forty at 5-foot-10, 216 pounds, Kamara posted the highest SPARQ finish among all running backs in Indy by shining in the vertical (39.5”) and broad (10’11”) jumps, which test lower-body explosion. While Kamara is a fun player to watch, I think he is best suited as a change-of-pace back with punt return value in the pros. Kamara never reached 20 carries in a college game and topped 15 carries just three times in 24 appearances. Still, NFL teams seem smitten with Kamara’s skills and believe he was underutilized at Tennessee. He apparently has a chance to be a first-round pick.

Opportunity-driven expectations will change these rankings when April’s NFL draft occurs, but for now these are my top-30 prospects for 2017 Dynasty rookie drafts. The rankings factor in game tape, measurables, college production, and anticipated draft slot. For now, I don’t value any quarterbacks among the top-30 Dynasty rookies. That might change if someone like Clemson’s Deshaun Watson lands with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. After watching the running backs play and perform in Indianapolis, I was disappointed in what was billed to be an all-time class. The wide receivers are littered with role players and No. 2/3 types behind Corey Davis and Mike Williams . The tight end group is legit, meeting and even exceeding expectations at every step of the evaluation process. Top 30 Dynasty Rookies 1. Corey Davis , Western Michigan -- Davis skipped the Senior Bowl, suffered a severe high ankle sprain with two ligament tears during pre-draft training, and underwent surgery in late January. All he did was weigh in at the Combine, measuring 6-foot-3, 209 with long arms (33”) and adequate hand size (9 1/8”). Davis reportedly scored an impressive 31 on the Wonderlic Test. The NCAA’s all-time leader in receiving yards (5,278), Davis combines the quickness of a small receiver with the physicality of a big receiver. A terror after the catch on college tape, Davis reminds me of Brandon Marshall when Marshall came out of UCF, albeit with superior production and route-running polish. Davis does flash a tendency to let passes into his body rather than secure them with his hands, resulting in 11 drops as a senior. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Davis work out before April’s draft. Even if we don’t, I think he is this year’s highest-ceiling Dynasty rookie pick and likeliest to develop into a weekly fantasy difference maker. 2. Christian McCaffrey , Stanford -- The Combine went as well for McCaffrey as we could have hoped. At 5-foot-11, 202, Ed’s son weighed in heavier than college listings which had him in the 197-200 range, and he posted the fourth-highest SPARQ score among running backs in Indy. McCaffrey turned in rock-solid marks in the forty (4.48) and vertical (37.5”), and his three-cone time (6.57) ranked first at his position. McCaffrey doesn’t consistently beat first contact on college film and remains undersized for an NFL workhorse, but I think he’s going to be an immediate-impact pro who works his way into a 15-18 touch-per-game role. McCaffrey has a sizable advantage over Leonard Fournette in PPR scoring leagues. 3. Leonard Fournette , LSU -- Fournette didn’t do much at the Combine, but the measurables we did get align perfectly with his tape. At 6-foot-1, 240, Fournette blazed a 4.51 forty to lead all running backs in weight-adjusted Speed Score (116.0). By far, Fournette’s best attribute is his freakish size-speed combination, which has garnered Bo Jackson comparisons. Fournette runs with an awkward stiffness at times, however, and I don’t think he’s a great all-around athlete. His 28.5-inch vertical was offensive lineman-esque. Fournette dropped 8-of-48 catchable targets in his LSU career, according to PFF College. Still, Fournette is a running back around whom the team that selects him will likely build its offense. I expect Fournette to be a top-15 real-life draft pick who could go as early as No. 4 to Jacksonville. If I played in a non-PPR Dynasty league, I would take Fournette over McCaffrey but probably not Davis. 4. Mike Williams , Clemson -- Short on separation skills but long on body control and strength at the catch point, Williams resembles Alshon Jeffery as an in-air playmaker who dominated on back-shoulder throws and jump balls from Deshaun Watson at Clemson. It is at least mildly concerning, then, that Williams managed a pedestrian 32.5-inch vertical in Indy. This is a player whose game is built on winning the ball at its highest point. Williams did run respectable forty times at the Tigers’ Pro Day, clocking 4.49-4.58 depending on the stopwatch. An imposing physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 218 with nearly 34-inch arms, Williams arguably offers a higher floor than Corey Davis , but lacks Davis’ ceiling. Davis has more dimensions to his game than Williams and is likelier to become a true No. 1 wideout. 5. Dalvin Cook , Florida State -- Cook looks like an early-career DeAngelo Williams on tape and needed only three years to break Warrick Dunn ’s all-time rushing record at Florida State, factors that can’t be dismissed in his evaluation. He also showed plus straight-line speed with a 4.49 forty at 5-foot-10, 210 in Indy. The rest of Cook’s measurables underwhelmed, from his 30.5-inch vertical to his 7.27 three-cone time, all amounting to a putrid ninth-percentile SPARQ score. Cook has off-field flags which can be read all over the internet, and he has undergone three shoulder surgeries. He also fumbled 14 times in college, including six last season. There are enough concerns with Cook that I would bet against most teams considering him draftable in the first round. I still believe Cook will be a quality NFL starter.

Opportunity-driven expectations will change these rankings when April’s NFL draft occurs, but for now these are my top-30 prospects for 2017 Dynasty rookie drafts. The rankings factor in game tape, measurables, college production, and anticipated draft slot.



For now, I don’t value any quarterbacks among the top-30 Dynasty rookies. That might change if someone like Clemson’s Deshaun Watson lands with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. After watching the running backs play and perform in Indianapolis, I was disappointed in what was billed to be an all-time class. The wide receivers are littered with role players and No. 2/3 types behind Corey Davis and Mike Williams. The tight end group is legit, meeting and even exceeding expectations at every step of the evaluation process.



Top 30 Dynasty Rookies



1. Corey Davis, Western Michigan -- Davis skipped the Senior Bowl, suffered a severe high ankle sprain with two ligament tears during pre-draft training, and underwent surgery in late January. All he did was weigh in at the Combine, measuring 6-foot-3, 209 with long arms (33”) and adequate hand size (9 1/8”). Davis reportedly scored an impressive 31 on the Wonderlic Test. The NCAA’s all-time leader in receiving yards (5,278), Davis combines the quickness of a small receiver with the physicality of a big receiver. A terror after the catch on college tape, Davis reminds me of Brandon Marshall when Marshall came out of UCF, albeit with superior production and route-running polish. Davis does flash a tendency to let passes into his body rather than secure them with his hands, resulting in 11 drops as a senior. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Davis work out before April’s draft. Even if we don’t, I think he is this year’s highest-ceiling Dynasty rookie pick and likeliest to develop into a weekly fantasy difference maker.



2. Christian McCaffrey, Stanford -- The Combine went as well for McCaffrey as we could have hoped. At 5-foot-11, 202, Ed’s son weighed in heavier than college listings which had him in the 197-200 range, and he posted the fourth-highest SPARQ score among running backs in Indy. McCaffrey turned in rock-solid marks in the forty (4.48) and vertical (37.5”), and his three-cone time (6.57) ranked first at his position. McCaffrey doesn’t consistently beat first contact on college film and remains undersized for an NFL workhorse, but I think he’s going to be an immediate-impact pro who works his way into a 15-18 touch-per-game role. McCaffrey has a sizable advantage over Leonard Fournette in PPR scoring leagues.



3. Leonard Fournette, LSU -- Fournette didn’t do much at the Combine, but the measurables we did get align perfectly with his tape. At 6-foot-1, 240, Fournette blazed a 4.51 forty to lead all running backs in weight-adjusted Speed Score (116.0). By far, Fournette’s best attribute is his freakish size-speed combination, which has garnered Bo Jackson comparisons. Fournette runs with an awkward stiffness at times, however, and I don’t think he’s a great all-around athlete. His 28.5-inch vertical was offensive lineman-esque. Fournette dropped 8-of-48 catchable targets in his LSU career, according to PFF College. Still, Fournette is a running back around whom the team that selects him will likely build its offense. I expect Fournette to be a top-15 real-life draft pick who could go as early as No. 4 to Jacksonville. If I played in a non-PPR Dynasty league, I would take Fournette over McCaffrey but probably not Davis.



4. Mike Williams, Clemson -- Short on separation skills but long on body control and strength at the catch point, Williams resembles Alshon Jeffery as an in-air playmaker who dominated on back-shoulder throws and jump balls from Deshaun Watson at Clemson. It is at least mildly concerning, then, that Williams managed a pedestrian 32.5-inch vertical in Indy. This is a player whose game is built on winning the ball at its highest point. Williams did run respectable forty times at the Tigers’ Pro Day, clocking 4.49-4.58 depending on the stopwatch. An imposing physical specimen at 6-foot-4, 218 with nearly 34-inch arms, Williams arguably offers a higher floor than Corey Davis, but lacks Davis’ ceiling. Davis has more dimensions to his game than Williams and is likelier to become a true No. 1 wideout.



5. Dalvin Cook, Florida State -- Cook looks like an early-career DeAngelo Williams on tape and needed only three years to break Warrick Dunn’s all-time rushing record at Florida State, factors that can’t be dismissed in his evaluation. He also showed plus straight-line speed with a 4.49 forty at 5-foot-10, 210 in Indy. The rest of Cook’s measurables underwhelmed, from his 30.5-inch vertical to his 7.27 three-cone time, all amounting to a putrid ninth-percentile SPARQ score. Cook has off-field flags which can be read all over the internet, and he has undergone three shoulder surgeries. He also fumbled 14 times in college, including six last season. There are enough concerns with Cook that I would bet against most teams considering him draftable in the first round. I still believe Cook will be a quality NFL starter.

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

6. Joe Mixon, Oklahoma -- Mixon was not invited to the Combine for well-known reasons. He crushed his Pro Day with workout numbers superior to Ezekiel Elliott’s despite carrying more weight. Based purely on watching him play, I think Mixon is the best back in this draft. His size (6’1/228), all-purpose ability, and incredible elusiveness have drawn comparisons to Le’Veon Bell, and remind me of Ricky Watters. Mixon is a good enough athlete and pass catcher that I believe he could be a starting wide receiver in the NFL. The draft capital a team is willing to invest in Mixon considering his baggage will go a long way toward determining his fantasy football outlook. Some pick prognosticators believe Mixon will be selected on the draft’s second day. Others do not think he will be drafted at all.



7. John Ross, Washington -- Ross cemented himself as a top-three wideout prospect by setting a new Combine record in the forty (4.22) and further confirming his explosiveness with an 11-foot-1 broad jump, third best among all receivers in Indy. Ross’ track record of production is limited with only one college season above 400 yards, but his talent isn’t in question. His biggest red flag is durability. Ross’ collegiate injuries included a torn right meniscus, microfracture surgery, a torn left ACL and meniscus, and a torn labrum in his shoulder, which Ross had repaired immediately after the Combine. Ross stands 5-foot-10, 188 with tiny hands (8 ¾”) and questions about his ability to beat physical press coverage. In fantasy terms, Ross profiles as a volatile contributor who is unlikely to command heavy target volume.



8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC -- Wildly productive at a remarkably young age in the Pac 12, Smith-Schuster’s game tape nevertheless left something to be desired. He did everything well, but didn’t do the spectacular. Thus, there were questions about his athleticism entering the Combine. Smith-Schuster delivered solid-if-unspectacular workouts, running 4.54 with a 32.5-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump at 6-foot-1, 215. While the wow factor is still missing, Smith-Schuster confirmed he possesses NFL-level athleticism on top of an impressive resume. As Smith-Schuster won’t turn 21 until November, he is a full four years younger than 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson and likely has significant room for growth. I think he will be a day-two NFL pick and has a chance to develop into a high-end No. 2 wideout.



9. Chris Godwin, Penn State -- Barely 21 years old – he turned just before the Combine began – Godwin topped 1,100 receiving yards as a 19-year-old sophomore in the Big Ten, and scored 11 TDs at age 20 last year. Reception Perception guru Matt Harmon mentioned on the Rotoworld Podcast that Godwin scored higher than Clemson’s Mike Williams as the top contested-catch receiver in the draft. Pegged as a third- to fourth-round prospect by NFL draft websites, Godwin performed like a first-rounder in Indy, registering a top-four SPARQ score with 4.42 speed and a springy 10-foot-6 broad jump at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds. Godwin needs to be taken seriously as a potential top-50 NFL pick.



10. Alvin Kamara, Tennessee -- A committee back throughout college, Kamara shows darting quickness and an impressive combination of burst and acceleration on game tape. Although he ran a mildly disappointing 4.56 forty at 5-foot-10, 216 pounds, Kamara posted the highest SPARQ finish among all running backs in Indy by shining in the vertical (39.5”) and broad (10’11”) jumps, which test lower-body explosion. While Kamara is a fun player to watch, I think he is best suited as a change-of-pace back with punt return value in the pros. Kamara never reached 20 carries in a college game and topped 15 carries just three times in 24 appearances. Still, NFL teams seem smitten with Kamara’s skills and believe he was underutilized at Tennessee. He apparently has a chance to be a first-round pick.