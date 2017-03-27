NFL Draft Needs: Bills

Monday, March 27, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.









No. 1 Team Need: Wide Receiver

Silva’s Analysis

Sammy Watkins is Buffalo’s lone true asset out wide, and he has undergone two foot surgeries and a hip operation since entering the league in 2014. Fringe fourth receiver types Corey Brown and Andre Holmes were the Bills’ notable free agent pickups. Because Tyrod Taylor is not a precision quarterback but does excel as a deep passer, Buffalo would ideally surround him with vertical threats.

No. 2 Team Need: Linebacker

Silva’s Analysis

New coach Sean McDermott’s Panthers defenses emphasized speed on the second level. The linebacker corps McDermott inherited in Buffalo is headlined by plus-sized thumpers Preston Brown (6’1”/251) and Reggie Ragland (6’1”/247), both of whom run in the 4.7-4.8 range. Journeyman Lorenzo Alexander may factor in, but he turns 34 soon and made his 2016 mark as a pass rusher. He’s not the rangy run-and-hit linebacker Buffalo needs now.

No. 3 Team Need: Quarterback

Silva’s Analysis

The Bills smartly kept Taylor on a restructured deal after he led them to consecutive top-12 finishes in points scored, but Taylor is only signed through 2018 with very little guaranteed money beyond this season. Project Cardale Jones and camp arm Josh Woodrum round out the depth chart. New Bills OC Rick Dennison hails from the Kubiak-Shanahan coaching tree in which athleticism and an ability to make throws on the run are required for a bootleg-heavy offense. New QBs coach David Culley is also a West Coast mind with ties to Andy Reid.

Other Considerations: Cornerback, Right Tackle, Defensive Line

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (10): TE O.J. Howard, Alabama - The Charles Clay contract remains ludicrous. It is one of the worst contracts in the NFL. The Bills need so much help offensively. Howard is likely viewed as the safest skill position prospect in this class, and front office uncertainty could push the team into this kind of decision. Plus, Howard would help with edge blocking.





Round 2 (44): WR Zay Jones, ECU - There’s a lot to like about Jones’ game. The super productive player performed well at the Senior Bowl and made the most of his time on the outside after focusing more on the slot at ECU. Jones then tested in the 94th percentile among receivers at the NFL Combine. As an outside or inside receiver, Jones would be the perfect companion for Sammy Watkins.





Round 3 (75): LB Jarrad Davis, Florida - As Evan mentioned, Sean McDermott deployed plenty of speed at linebacker while with Carolina. Davis is coming back from an ankle injury, but his speed is obvious when watching his game. McDermott used Shaq Thompson as a “big slot” in many situations in Carolina, keeping three linebackers on the field when other teams would move to five defensive backs. Perhaps Micah Hyde fills that role.

Round 5 (156): CB Rasul Douglas, WVU - I bet Douglas reminds many in the league of former teammate Daryl Worley, who McDermott coached last season. Douglas runs high on confidence and has 32-plus inch arms, something Carolina valued when adding outside corners to the roster. Neither Bills starter hits that threshold.





Round 5 (171): T Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M - The NFL seems to like Eluemunor more than those in the draft media. The Bills need to find a long-term answer on the right side.





Round 6 (195): WR Stacy Coley, Miami - Coley was invited to the East West Shrine Game. He elected not to attend. Coley was invited to the NFL Combine. He did not complete a full workout. But his tape shows talent worth taking a shot on.