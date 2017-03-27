NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins

Monday, March 27, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

No. 1 Team need: Guard

Silva’s Analysis

Coach Adam Gase embraced a run-first approach in his first year with Miami, building his offense around Jay Ajayi and a line that returns capable-or-better starters at both tackle positions (Laremy Tunsil, Ja’Wuan James) and center (Mike Pouncey). Journeymen Ted Larsen and Jermon Bushrod are penciled in at guards. Both would fit better as swing-reserve linemen.

No. 2 Team Need: Defensive Tackle

Silva’s Analysis

After releasing Earl Mitchell, the Dolphins flirted with Dontari Poe (Falcons), Johnathan Hankins (Free Agent) and Terrell McClain (Redskins), signing none of them. Miami needs another interior presence to push inconsistent youngster Jordan Phillips next to Ndamukong Suh.

No. 3 Team Need: Defensive Back

Silva’s Analysis

LCB Byron Maxwell and SS Reshad Jones are quality starters, but otherwise the Dolphins’ secondary jobs should be up for grabs. LCB Tony Lippett will face competition from 2016 second-rounder Xavien Howard. Bobby McCain is a replacement-level slot corner. Current starting FS Michael Thomas is better suited for a special teams and utility role. Thomas is the likeliest candidate in Miami’s secondary to be replaced by a draft pick.

Other Considerations: Linebacker, Quarterback, Running Back

Norris’ Mock Draft



Round 1 (22): EDGE/DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama - I could be off base, but I do believe it’s possible Allen “drops” this far. Shoulder questions are taken seriously by NFL teams, and Allen’s injury history includes concerns. On top of that, I wonder if NFL teams think he can succeed on the edge full time and he tested like a below-average athlete. The Dolphins, however, seem to be a team that seeks out pass linemen who can work inside or out, as they could bring in another edge rusher and move him inside in specific situations.





Round 2 (54): OL Dion Dawkins, Temple - The Dolphins have a tendency to move collegiate tackles to guard in the NFL (although the success rate has not been poor). Dawkins is one of those projections this season. He performed well in Mobile, AL while working inside.





Round 3 (97): S Justin Evans, Texas A&M - I’m a big fan of Evans’ game. He has plenty of athleticism and speed to cover ground and uses it to attack the line of scrimmage to meet ball carriers as early as possible. He is an early starter.





Round 5 (166): DL Nazair Jones, UNC - Those who like Jones believe he will be a better pro than collegiate player. He has a solid anchor with long arms and flashes occasional up-field disruption.





Round 5 (178): DL Chunky Clements, Illinois - The Dolphins tend to double up on one position each year, and defensive tackle is arguably their shallowest spot. I’m a big fan of Clements’ value at this spot, as he can get up the field and penetrate better than many third tackle interior linemen in this class.





Round 5 (184): LB Paul Magloire, Arizona - Magloire is an older prospect (24 years old), but he has experience working in space and has athleticism to cover ground.





Round 7 (223): CB Channing Stribling, Michigan - Stribling stepped into an outside starting role this season and was an important member of Michigan’s vaunted defense.