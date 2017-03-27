NFL Draft Needs: Schedule

Evan Silva

Monday, March 27, 2017


Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.


Week of March 27

AFC East | AFC North


Monday: Buffalo Bills (WR, LB, QB) In-Depth Analysis | Miami Dolphins (G, DT, DB) In-Depth Analysis
Tuesday:  New England Patriots | New York Jets
Wednesday: Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals
Thursday: Cleveland Browns | Pittsburgh Steelers

 

Week of April 3

 



