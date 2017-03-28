NFL Draft Needs: Jets

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.







Jets No. 1 Team Need: Quarterback



Silva’s Analysis

The Jets’ only quarterbacks under contract are Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. New OC John Morton comes from New Orleans, where Sean Payton emphasized a timing-and-rhythm passing attack that spread out defenses and sought to create matchup advantages.





Jets No. 2 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Jets have short- and long-term question marks at both tackle spots and center, where LT Ryan Clady, RT Breno Giacomini and C Nick Mangold were all released after the season. Current OT starters Kelvin Beachum and Ben Ijalana are coming off poor years. C Wesley Johnson is a restricted free agent who could leave after the season.

Jets No. 3 Team Need: Defensive Back



Silva’s Analysis

It would be easier to name positions at which the bottoming-out Jets are not needy. Secondary deficiencies stand out with CBs Morris Claiborne and Marcus Williams under control only through 2017, and FS Marcus Gilchrist expected to be released after tearing his patellar tendon. 2014 first-round pick Calvin Pryor has been a disappointment. Slot corner Buster Skrine has endured multiple concussions.

Other Considerations: Tight End, Edge Pass Rusher, Wide Receiver

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (6): QB Mitchell Trubisky, UNC - If this pick is not a quarterback, I think it will be Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. If the Jets have identified a quality starter in this draft, Christian Hackenberg does not matter. It could be similar to the Jimmy Clausen, Cam Newton situation, minus Hackenberg not seeing the field (thank you). The Jets are the most tight-lipped organization in the NFL, so this is a total guess.

Round 2 (39): T Taylor Moton, Western Michigan - Moton reminds me so much of Kelechi Osemele, and depending on the team will be viewed as a guard or starting right tackle. He is an immediate contributor, something the Jets desperately need along their offensive line.

Round 3 (70): C Ethan Pocic, LSU - Pocic is a plug and play guard or center. Yes, there is a theme here. The Jets, and other teams, should look at other clubs with young quarterbacks and question why some have success and others don’t. A major differentiator: quality offensive lines.

Round 3 (107): CB Teez Tabor, Florida - I know Teez was mocked in the first round at some point this season, but his current athletic profile is poor, which could really drop his evaluation in this deep corner class.

Round 5 (150): LB Alex Anzalone, Florida - Anzalone struggled to stay on the field consistently at Florida, but so many on that staff advocate for his ability. Could he be the next Jordan Hicks? The Jets will move on from David Harris at some point.

Round 6 (191): WR Josh Malone, Tennessee - Malone is an intriguing late-round prospect who can win down the field. the question is if his game expands beyond that.

Round 7 (224): TE Darrell Daniels, Washington - The Jets don’t necessarily feature a true tight end, and Daniels likely won’t impact a team during his rookie year. He played more in 2014 than in 2015 or 2016. However, he has skills to work with.