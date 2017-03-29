NFL Draft Needs: Bengals

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Bengals No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Bengals seemed all set up front when they used first- and second-round picks on Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher in the 2015 draft. Ogbuehi now looks like a bust, and Fisher has failed to earn consistent playing time. C Russell Bodine is entering a contract year. As both LT Andrew Whitworth and RG Kevin Zeitler left in free agency, Cincinnati threatens to field one of the NFL’s worst 2017 lines.

Bengals No. 2 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

While LE Carlos Dunlap and DT Geno Atkins remain building blocks on the right side of 30, RE Michael Johnson has devolved into a complete non-factor, and fading NT Domata Peko was allowed to walk in free agency. The 2016 Bengals finished 23rd in sacks (33) and 20th in run-defense DVOA. Cincinnati keeps drafting first-round corners. It’s time they got themselves some pass-rush help.

Bengals No. 3 Team Need: Wide Receiver



Silva’s Analysis

Andy Dalton is a quarterback who must be elevated by teammates, and his teammates weren’t good enough after Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu’s departures. A.J. Green has struggled to sustain health and will be 29 soon. Tyler Boyd appears limited to the slot. Brandon LaFell returned on a two-year, $9 million deal, but he turns 31 during the season and is merely a stopgap option.

Other Considerations: Running Back, Linebacker

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (9): WR John Ross, Washington - Ross is a really fun player, and would offer a much-needed element to the Bengals offense that went down the drain without two playmakers for much of the 2016 season. Andy Dalton is the type of quarterback that needs talent placed around him in order for the Bengals to make a playoff run. On top of his 4.22 forty, Ross was also one of the best red zone receivers in college football last season.

Round 2 (41): RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma - Mixon will be drafted in the second or the third round. The Bengals have already brought him in for a visit and have a major need at the position. I can’t say the Bengals have drafted a prospect with Mixon’s history before, but they have been open to bringing in players other teams did not want.

Round 3 (73): EDGE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova - The Bengals tend to like long and large edge rushers who can also work inside. That is Kpassagnon. This might be the pick the Bengals move up from by ridding themselves of one of their later selections.

Round 4 (116): DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama - There are only a few interior defensive linemen to get excited about this year, and Tomlinson is one of them. The Bengals finally moved on from Peko and hopefully Andrew Billings offers something after last season was lost to his torn meniscus. If not, Tomlinson can act as a 1 or 3 technique.

Round 4 (138): OL Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt - Evan mentioned offensive line as the team’s biggest need. I don’t disagree, but I think the Bengals like their offensive line going into the season. The players they allowed to walk points to that. Bisnowaty had an up and down final season but performed well in his other two seasons as a starter.

Round 5 (153): DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma - Walker’s 2016 season ended abruptly, as he dealt with injury after injury then was shutdown for the season. Rather than stay in school, Walker jumped to the NFL and started his training early. He offers flashes of penetration and played at a high level in 2015.

Round 5 (176): G Kyle Kalis, Michigan - Kalis and Ohio State center Pat Elflein are working with LeCharles Bentley ahead of the draft. Kalis would be insurance for possible new starter Christian Westerman.

Round 6 (193): WR DeAngelo Yancey, Purdue - Yancey is scheduled to visit the Bengals along with five other teams. The team double-dipped at receiver last year, and might do the same again.

Round 6 (217): DE/LB Keion Adams, Western Michigan - Adams is an intriguing athlete who offers bend as a pass rusher, but will likely work off the ball in the NFL. Think of him as Haason Reddick after taxes.

Round 7 (227): LB Brooks Ellis, Arkansas - More depth at linebacker, since the Bengals only have two under contract after the 2017 season.

Round 7 (251): S Nate Gerry, Nebraska - Safety is one of the Bengals’ deepest positions, but Gerry might find a role on special teams.