NFL Draft Needs: Ravens

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Ravens No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Ravens shored up their secondary by signing LCB Brandon Carr and SS Tony Jefferson to pricey deals. On the offensive line, RT Rick Wagner took the Lions’ money and C Jeremy Zuttah was traded away. RG Marshal Yanda is going on age 33. The Ravens may view John Urschel as a viable in-house replacement for Zuttah. They still need a new starter at right tackle.

Ravens No. 2 Team Need: Wide Receiver



Silva’s Analysis

Wideout is an annual need in Baltimore, where Steve Smith Sr. called it quits and Mike Wallace is entering his age-31 season. Kamar Aiken signed with the Colts. 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman flashed promise in his first healthy NFL season, but he lacked consistency. The Ravens can’t yet count on Perriman as a foundation piece. Joe Flacco was discouraged by the offense’s inability to challenge defenses deep last year.

Ravens No. 3 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

“Linebacker” covers two bases because the Ravens need an inside ‘backer to replace retired Zachary Orr and help at outside linebacker, where Terrell Suggs is pushing age 35 and 33-year-old Elvis Dumervil was released. While 24-year-olds Za’Darius Smith and Matt Judon provide youth on the edge, neither was an imposing 2016 pass-rush force.





Other Considerations: Defensive Line, Running Back

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (16): EDGE Derek Barnett, Tennessee - Ozzie Newsome builds from the inside out. The Ravens’ edge rushers under contract are old or they are not dynamic. Barnett’s game is built on his bend and motor to close on quarterbacks. He is not a top end athlete, but he can be a team’s secondary rusher. Even those are expensive.

Round 2 (47): WR Chris Godwin, Penn State - If you listened to the Podcast episode with Matt Harmon, you know Godwin dominates in one area of the field: contested catches. In fact, Godwin topped out in Harmon’s charting as the best receiver in that area over the last two drafts. Then he tested in the 89th percentile among receivers at the NFL Combine. Godwin’s game can continue to grow.

Round 3 (78): OL Will Holden, Vanderbilt - Holden deserves more attention during the draft process among second to third tier linemen. He played plenty of tackle in college and then looked great as a guard during his short time at the Senior Bowl. The Ravens could use help at both spots.

Round 3 (99): OL Jon Toth, Kentucky - Let me connect a few dots (that do not exist). We know Ozzie Newsome watches Alabama. Alabama players told reporters one of the best offensive lines they faced this year was against Kentucky. Toth was likely viewed as Kentucky’s best blocker.

Round 4 (122): LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee - I love JRM’s game. His 2015 tape is outstanding, and because of injury and a relatively slow recovery, he could be a steal late day two or early day three. I know Evan pointed to ILB as a major hole, but I bet Kamalei Correa steps into the starting lineup.

Round 5 (159): S RayShawn Jenkins, Miami - Jenkins is at his best moving forward. He is an aggressive hitter. Some teams might even view him as a nickel 'backer.

Round 6 (186): WR Chad Williams, Grambling St - Williams puts fear in his opposition thanks to his vertical speed. He was a non-Combine invite despite a solid Senior Bowl showing.