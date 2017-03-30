NFL Draft Needs: Steelers

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.







Steelers No. 1 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Top pass rusher James Harrison turns 39 in May and would ideally be used as a rotational player at this stage of his career. 2013 first-round bust Jarvis Jones and longtime ILB Lawrence Timmons both left in free agency. The Steelers need to find a long-term bookend for Bud Dupree. Two-down thumper Vince Williams is the top in-house candidate to succeed Timmons.

Steelers No. 2 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

The Steelers only thought enough of top CB Ross Cockrell to give him the lowest restricted free agent tender, while 32-year-old slot corner William Gay’s roster security is in doubt. Even after the club used its 2016 first-round pick on Artie Burns, Pittsburgh beat writers have repeatedly identified cornerback as a pressing team need.

Steelers No. 3 Team Need: Wide Receiver



Silva’s Analysis

Short on playmakers beyond Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers’ offense became limited by the end of last season. Slot man Eli Rogers took on too big of a role, and OC Todd Haley was forced to lean on plodding Cobi Hamilton as a starter in two-receiver sets. The Steelers are approaching anything they get from suspended WR Martavis Bryant as a bonus. Sammie Coates remains an enigmatic project entering year three.

Other Considerations: Running Back, Tight End

2017 NFL Draft: More coverage here

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (30): EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn - Lawson screams Steelers to me. Squatty, bulked up and powerful. He can win with a rip move around the edge as well as up-field explosion to turn the corner once at quarterback depth. Hand use and vision are apparent when playing the run.

Round 2 (62): CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson - Tankersley has the length to fit in a press Cover 2 system. Do not forget his name in this deep corner class. He only tested in the 22nd percentile, but the Steelers don’t seem to prioritize athleticism at the position (Artie Burns was in the 28th percentile).

Round 3 (94): TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland - I know the Steelers seem to favor big school prospects, but they landed a gem in last year’s third round in personal favorite Javon Hargrave. Shaheen is from an even lower level of football, but one executive was quoted as saying he is the third best tight end prospect in this class.

Round 3 (105): WR Chad Hansen, Cal - Hansen is an athletic receiver who is still learning to play the game. He has a handful of ridiculous circus catches on his resume, but only played on one side of the field (right) and produced in just one season.

Round 4 (135): ILB Duke Riley, LSU - Athleticism and aggression at the second level. Riley plays like his hair is on fire. He’s a fringe top five off-ball linebacker for me.

Round 5 (173): RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo - Kareem Hunt can help in both the running and passing games. I know the fifth-round label might not indicate it, but Hunt has a chance to be a plug and play second running back. Not that the Steelers use one when Bell is healthy.

Round 6 (213): WR Robert Davis, Georgia State - The Steelers like to take chances on super-athletic receivers. Davis tested in the 98th percentile.

Round 7 (248): CB Art Maulet, Memphis - Maulet has slot snaps and experience. That could be an early need for the Steelers.