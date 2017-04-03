NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs

Monday, April 03, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.







Chiefs No. 1 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

The Chiefs have committed big money to safeties Eric Berry and Ron Parker, and will soon do so for LCB Marcus Peters. The cornerback position opposite Peters needs to be addressed. RCB Terrance Mitchell did provide stability down the stretch, but he is a former seventh-round pick on his fourth NFL team. The Chiefs play man coverage on the back end, and enemy offenses aggressively attack their No. 2 corner because Peters only plays on one side. An opportunistic ballhawk would be an ideal stylistic bookend for Peters.

Chiefs No. 2 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Last year’s Chiefs got gashed in run defense, finishing 26th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and especially collapsing when ILB Derrick Johnson tore his Achilles’ in Week 14. Pushing age 35, Johnson can’t be counted on as a 2017 contributor. Kansas City may also give serious consideration to addressing outside linebacker. Knee problems threaten Justin Houston’s long-term outlook, and 33-year-old Tamba Hali’s career is winding down. Hali played only seven snaps in the Chiefs’ playoff loss to Pittsburgh.

Chiefs No. 3 Team Need: Quarterback



Silva’s Analysis

Coach Andy Reid has spent nearly a half decade with Alex Smith, more than enough time to realize Smith is a fundamentally-flawed quarterback whose ceiling is the top end of mediocrity. At very least, the Chiefs need a backup after moving on from Nick Foles. Kansas City is a sleeper team to use a second- or even first-day pick at signal caller. We’ve seen their peak with Smith at the controls.

Other Considerations: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Defensive Line

2017 NFL Draft: More coverage here

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (27): QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech - Alex Smith is 32 years old and the Chiefs would save $17 million of his $20 million salary if he is not on the roster in 2018. All the buzz points to Mahomes landing in the first round. Personally, I don’t view him in that territory as there is no easy comparison having success in the NFL. Perhaps he creates a new mold. Andy Reid and company added Kevin Kolb in round two, then Michael Vick two years later, when Donovan McNabb was around Smith’s current age.

Round 2 (59): ILB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State - There’s nothing flashy about McMillan’s game. He gets the job done in terms of run fits and accomplishing assignments. One NFL scout praised his leadership. It is time the Chiefs invest in the inside linebacker spot in the early rounds.

Round 3 (91): EDGE Vince Biegel, Wisconsin - As Evan mentioned, the Chiefs’ top edge rushers seem to be on the decline. Biegel might not have been a pure pass rusher in college, however, he can be an early contributor in the NFL.

Round 3 (104): CB Cam Sutton, Tennessee - The Chiefs have a strong starting corner and drafted a number of defensive backs last year. However, if Sutton gets back to his 2015 form, the team would be getting a steal.

Round 4 (132): S Jadar Johnson, Clemson - Eric Berry is now the NFL’s highest paid safety, but fans might be concerned about the second safety or depth at the position. Check out Johnson’s game versus Louisville for one of his top performances.

Round 5 (170): WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma - The Chiefs showed they’d take a chance on players with questions in their background if talent and value warrant it. Westbrook is a big play threat and is electric with the ball in his hands.

Round 5 (180): RB Tarik Cohen, NC A&T - The Chiefs seem to like players who can thrive with the ball in their hands near the line of scrimmage. Cohen is just that.

Round 6 (216): T Brad Seaton, Villanova - Seaton might be drafted a few rounds before this, but those outside the NFL don’t know much about him. The NFL views him as an upside tackle.

Round 6 (218): ILB Ben Gedeon, Michigan - The Chiefs utilize athletic profiles in many later round picks. Gedeon tested as one of the top linebackers at the NFL Combine.

Round 7 (245): DL Josh Augusta, Missouri - Massive, run stuffing defensive lineman who never reached his potential at Missouri.

