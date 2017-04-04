NFL Draft Needs: Raiders

Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Raiders No. 1 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

It wouldn’t be overkill for the Raiders to address the second level of their defense with multiple additions. Talented on the edges, Jack Del Rio’s unit could take a big step forward by adding a dynamic three-down presence in the middle of the field. Assuming Oakland stays in a 3-4 defense as it played down the stretch, Ben Heeney, Cory James and Dolphins castoff Jelani Jenkins would be vying for two inside linebacker jobs if the season began today.

Raiders No. 2 Team Need: Running Back



Silva’s Analysis

DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard both flashed playmaking ability as rookies, but they best project as role-player change-up backs. Lead runner Latavius Murray walked in free agency. The Raiders were reported to have interest in DeMarco Murray two offseasons ago and Matt Forte last year. They also reportedly wanted Ezekiel Elliott in the draft, but he went long before their No. 14 pick. At the NFL Owners Meetings, GM Reggie McKenzie expressed interest in adding “a banger, a bigger body” to the backfield.

Raiders No. 3 Team Need: Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

Last year’s Raiders finished dead last in sacks (25) and 30th in Football Outsiders’Adjusted Sack Rate. While Khalil Mack has developed into a dominant force and Bruce Irvin is a solid complement with plus versatility, Oakland’s defense needs more ways to affect enemy quarterbacks. The Raiders have very little depth behind Mack and Irvin on the edges, and their interior line offered minimal pass-rush assistance last year.

Other Considerations: Slot Corner/Safety Depth, Offensive Tackle, Slot Receiver

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (24): CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado - Reggie McKenzie loved D.J. Hayden, but had to let him go. It wasn’t working out. I could see McKenzie viewing Awuzie in a similar light, but actually worthy of a first-round pick. Awuzie offers plenty of slot experience, a trait that is difficult to find in college prospects.

Round 2 (56): LB Jarrad Davis, Florida - The Raiders seem to prioritize athleticism at linebacker, with Heeney, Jenkins and even former Raider Malcolm Smith. Davis definitely possesses that athleticism. He dealt with an injury for a good portion of 2016, but he might be next season’s Deion Jones.

Round 3 (88): RB D’Onta Foreman, Texas - The Raiders let Latavius Murray walk in free agency and added nothing to the roster. Because of the team’s outstanding offensive line, Texas RB D’Onta Foreman is an outstanding fit, as he has tremendous athleticism and big play ability for a 235-pound running back. Let him run through and away from those lanes.

Round 4 (129): EDGE Joe Mathis, Washington - Mathis certainly has his fans in the draft media. Pass rushers are difficult to come by on the third day, but Mathis could be available due to a foot injury.

Round 5 (168): LB Jayon Brown, UCLA - Brown seemed to fly under the radar in terms of the all-star circuit, but he’s another linebacker with range.

Round 6 (208): DL Josh Tupou, Colorado - A massive body to help on the interior. True nose tackles are difficult to come by in this class.

Round 7 (242): WR Fred Ross, Miss State - A productive slot receiver.

Round 7 (244): OT Dan Skipper, Indiana - Skipper is a massive man who will likely land on a practice squad.

