NFL Draft Needs: Chargers

Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Chargers No. 1 Team Need: Defensive Back



Silva’s Analysis

CBs Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward, the Chargers should field one of the NFL’s premier boundary tandems in 2017. They still need a slot corner after cutting Brandon Flowers. Despite the re-signing of undersized SS Jahleel Addae, the Bolts may also pursue safeties in the draft. Physical box defenders like Kam Chancellor and Johnathan Cyprien are a staple in new DC Gus Bradley’s scheme. While serviceable, incumbent FS Dwight Lowery is probably a player the Chargers view as replaceable.

Chargers No. 2 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Chargers have invested major resources into their offensive line under GM Tom Telesco, but the unit persistently fails to meet expectations. Absorbing the NFL’s seventh most quarterback hits (98), Philip Rivers had happy feet by the end of last year. LG Orlando Franklin has been a huge disappointment, and RT Joe Barksdale got bullied after signing a big-money deal last year. 2016 third-round pick Max Tuerk is currently penciled in as a starter after failing to earn a single snap as a rookie. Whether at guard, center, or tackle, the Chargers need to add talent up front.

Chargers No. 3 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

From K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner in Seattle to Telvin Smith in Jacksonville, Bradley’s defenses have featured high-athleticism off-ball linebackers capable of covering tight ends and backs in the flats. 2016 fifth-round pick Jatavis Brown is an in-house candidate for that role, but he will certainly face competition.

Other Considerations: Defensive Line, Running Back, Quarterback

2017 NFL Draft: More coverage here

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (7): S Malik Hooker, Ohio State - One of the best prospect to team fits in this draft. Some might render football down to turnovers and big plays. Hooker can create big plays and turnovers thanks to his extreme range from his safety spot. A rangy free safety can totally change the success of Gus Bradley’s defense.

Round 2 (38): C/G Pat Elflein, Ohio State - He starred at both guard and center at Ohio State and is an absolute mauler when locked up with an interior defensive lineman. He tested in just the second percentile which could be a concern, but interior offensive linemen have succeeded with similar profiles. Also, Elflein is working with one of the best in the world prior to the draft, LeCharles Bentley.

Round 3 (71): CB Corn Elder, Miami - Like Evan said, the Chargers’ outside corners are great, although not always reliable in terms of health. Elder spent 48 snaps in the slot last season, which obviously is not a huge number, but it gives evaluators a look and Elder’s projection might be best in that spot.

Round 4 (113): T Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M - A project right tackle who will win in the NFL with power, a style that the Chargers seem to prefer.

Round 5 (151): RB T.J. Logan, UNC - A passing down back who flashes pass protection skills. There’s a chance he’s a better player than teammate Elijah Hood.

Round 6 (190): WR Jehu Chesson, Michigan - The Chargers have turned late round or undrafted athletes at receiver into real players. Chesson tested in the 89th percentile.

Round 7 (225): DL Joey Ivie, Florida - Ivie can get upfield and rush the passer. That’s a nice role to take a chance on in the seventh.