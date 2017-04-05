NFL Draft Needs: Texans

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Texans No. 1 Team Need: Quarterback



Silva’s Analysis

This team needs Tony Romo.

Texans No. 2 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

This need becomes especially pronounced if the Texans indeed acquire Romo, who turns 37 in April and has chronic back problems, appearing in just 5-of-32 games the past two seasons. Last year, OGs Xavier Su’a-Filo and Jeff Allen were major liabilities. RT Derek Newton tore both of his patellar tendons last October and almost certainly won’t be ready for Week 1.

Texans No. 3 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

While J.J. Watt will return with Christian Covington and D.J. Reader to form a solid threesome up front, the Texans have a depth shortage on the line and must find someone to replace retiring NT Vince Wilfork’s snaps. With John Simon gone to Indy, I also would not be surprised if the Texans pursued a third edge rusher to spell Whitney Mercilus and injury-plagued Jadeveon Clowney.

Other Considerations: Outside Linebacker, Defensive Back

Round 1 (25): T Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin - In his one year as a starter, Ramczyk held up against the best pass rushers in the Big Ten each and every week. He is coming off hip surgery, but expect Ramczyk to be drafted in the first round. For the Texans, he would land on the right side.

Round 2 (57): QB Davis Webb, Cal - At least one team is pushing Webb’s evaluation. Maybe more. Or maybe he’s this year’s Tom Savage, Garrett Gilbert and many more. Webb has a strong arm and is apparently smart. That’s all I’ve got. It is time for the Texans to allow Bill O’Brien to make his choice at quarterback, rather than force his hand.

Round 3 (89): CB Shaquill Griffin, UCF - The Texans are heavily invested in three corners on the roster. However, Jonathan Joseph is on the final year of his deal and A.J. Bouye played a pivotal role last season. Griffin flashes great ball skills and is one of the top athletes in this corner class.

Round 4 (130): EDGE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Northwestern - The Texans are in need of another edge rusher for depth. Odenigbo’s primary weapon is working around the outside and taking a tight line to the quarterback, but he also flashes a counter working through his opposition.

Round 4 (142): LB James Onwualu, Notre Dame - I see a lesser Benardrick McKinney in Onwualu.

Round 5 (169): S Jamal Carter, Miami - K.J. Dillon likely steps into the starting lineup, but that means more depth is necessary.

Round 7 (243): OL Justin Senior, Miss State - More depth for the offensive line.