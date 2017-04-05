NFL Draft Needs: Colts

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Colts No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The right side of Indy’s offensive line remains a glaring weakness after last year’s Colts played musical chairs at right guard and right tackle. Andrew Luck holds the ball longer than most quarterbacks, adding stress to his protection. The left side does look settled with Anthony Castonzo at left tackle, Jack Mewhort back healthy at left guard and Ryan Kelly entrenched at center. 2016 draft picks Joe Haeg and Le’Raven Clark would be the Colts’ right guard and right tackle, respectively, if the season began today.

Colts No. 2 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Rookie GM Chris Ballard inherited a roster flush with needs, foremost among them a linebacker corps Ballard addressed by signing OLBs John Simon and Jabaal Sheard and ILB Sean Spence in free agency. Neither Simon nor Sheard should be counted on as an every-snap defender, however, and another 3-4 inside linebacker is needed alongside Spence.

Colts No. 3 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

The post-Ryan Grigson Colts need a near-complete overhaul on defense, a reality of which Ballard seems aware based on his free-agency moves. RCB Vontae Davis is entering a contract year, and Indianapolis lacks a starting-caliber cornerback opposite him. Darius Butler may move to free safety, which would create a hole at slot corner. Due to their inability to rush the passer in coach Chuck Pagano’s man-coverage scheme, the Colts are not built to compensate for sub-par cornerback play.

Other Considerations: Running Back, Defensive Line

2017 NFL Draft: More coverage here

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (15): EDGE T.J. Watt, Wisconsin - The Colts added edge rushers in free agency, but the contracts can be boiled down to one year deals. A long-term solution is necessary. It is no longer a question of whether Watt will be selected in the first round, it is only how early. I guarantee you teams will use “bloodlines” in the pitch to select him. Plus, he’s an outstanding athlete.

Round 2 (46): CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA - You’ll sense a theme here: athleticism. Chris Ballard comes from Kansas City, where athleticism seemed to be a factor in evaluations and selections. Moreau is really good. He’s fluid and mirrors receivers, then makes plays on the football.

Round 3 (80): OL Will Holden, Vanderbilt - Possibly the best third or fourth round offensive lineman in this year’s class. It will depend on the team whether he’s viewed at guard or tackle.

Round 4 (121): LB Anthony Walker, Northwestern - At one point I thought Anthony Walker’s game against Stanford in 2015 was one of the best single performances in this class. However, on second viewing that wasn’t the case. Still, the Colts need to add competition at inside linebacker.

Round 4 (137): DL Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame - I still love Henry Anderson, but healthy bodies along the defensive line are necessary. Rochell will be a better player as a closed end or an interior rusher.

Round 4 (144): RB Elijah McGuire, Louisiana-Lafayette - One of my favorite backs in this class, not necessarily ranked this highly. If I was forced to nominate this year’s Jordan Howard, McGuire’s name would pop in my head.

Round 5 (158): T Conor McDermott, UCLA - McDermott displayed flashes at left tackle, but also showed plenty of weak spots. He’s a nice risk as a fifth-round pick.

