How Bye Weeks Affect WRs

Wednesday, April 05, 2017


In theory, bye weeks should be a positive for all players involved. Teams have an opportunity to prepare for a game for two weeks and are healthier than the team they are playing. However, Evan Silva and Ross Tucker discussed on the Fantasy Feast Podcast that the bye week might be hurting some fantasy-relevant players. Their argument was that the bye week caused teams to start the game slower than a regular game, which is like arguing against resting players before the playoffs.

To access the situation, I took a sample of the top 36 fantasy wide receivers for each of the last five seasons. I studied the games leading up to the bye week and the game directly after the bye week (These will be called “post bye week games” throughout). There were 1,409 observations in total and 178 of the observations were post bye week games.

I wanted to answer the following questions: Do WRs score more in post bye week games? Is there more variance? What does the distribution of points look like? Should I use players in post bye week games more or less often in daily fantasy? Does a bye week kill momentum? Can a WR get out a slump after the bye? Are home and away splits the same as usual? Finally, is the timing of the bye week important?

 Before Bye Week GamesPost Bye Week Game
Mean 14.8 15.5
Standard Deviation 8.7 9.6

 

In the games directly after the bye, the top 36 wide receivers have scored .7 more PPR points than in all games before the bye week. However, the standard deviation in post bye week games is .9 PPR points larger. The higher standard deviation means that there is a wider range of outcomes around the mean. Understanding variance (the square of standard deviation) is exceedingly important for daily fantasy sports.

 

For daily fantasy sports game theory, I value standard deviation and variance more than averages. To win a GPP tournament, we need high variance plays to reach those 99th percentile outcomes that win GPPs. For cash games, especially 50/50s, we need to avoid the bad variance as much as possible since our goal is to only finish with a 51st percentile score. I highly recommend any of Jonathan Bales’ books for a much deeper (and heck of a lot better) look at using variance to your advantage.

 

To get a better look at variance, I graphed the frequency distributions of PPR points. The graph of games played before the bye week is bell-shaped. There is a gradual build up and fall from the mean with the highest probability of scoring between eight and 18 points. The following graph is for post bye week games. The differences in the two distributions give us an advantage because most of our opponents don’t factor in bye weeks when constructing their lineups.

 

Games Played Before Bye Week

 

BW1

 

Post Bye Week Games

 

BW2

 

Cash Games

 

The relative drop in the middle of the bye week distribution is worrisome for cash games. There is a smaller probability for wide receivers to land in the 10 to 18 PPR point range in post bye week games. To increase our bankroll in cash games, we will typically need all three of the wide receivers to be in this range. Even worse, there is a higher chance of a complete clunker. There is a 5% higher chance of a receiver scoring less than 10 PPR points in a post bye week game. The chance of a complete donut is also higher.

 

With all other variables held constant, I would rather have the wide receiver NOT coming off the bye week when creating a cash game lineup. This is likely due to teams starting out of the gate slowly or not being in the same routine as a regular NFL week. There are probably other psychological factors that play into this, but someone who studies psychology would need to address that.

 

BW3

 

GPPs

 

Now let’s look at how often these wide receivers reach certain high-upside benchmarks. Remember that we need to find 80th to 99th percentile outcomes to have a positive return on investment in tournaments. An 80th percentile outcome would be somewhere around 18 to 27 PPR points, depending on the price of the player on DFS sites. In post bye week games, wide receivers are six percent more likely to score in this range compared to a regular game. 99th percentile outcomes would be at least 27 PPR points for most wide receivers that we are using on the typical week. In post bye week games, wide receivers are three percent more likely to reach that outcome.

 

With all other variables held constant, I would rather have the wide receiver coming off the bye week when creating a GPP lineup. The next page goes into finding which variables help us reach these 80th to 99th percentile scores.

 


