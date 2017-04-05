Romo Walks Away

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Tony Romo got an offer he couldn’t refuse.

It didn’t come from Denver, Houston or any of the other teams that have been linked to Romo this season (actually, those are the only two). No, the deal Romo couldn’t pass up came from CBS of all places. That’s right—Romo, four-time Pro Bowler and Dallas Cowboys legend, will spend next season in the broadcast booth.

Romo’s decision to retire was the culmination of a two-month impasse. About a month ago, it seemed that Dallas had arrived at a decision. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Romo would be released at the start of free agency. Romo lent credence to that report by posting a goodbye video to Cowboys fans on his Instagram.

But instead, Dallas had a last-minute change of heart. Feeling they could coax a trade out of the quarterback-needy Texans, the Cowboys held on to Romo while the league waited anxiously. Suddenly Dallas went from doing the right thing to essentially holding Romo hostage. Releasing Romo would have allowed him to choose his next team while also serving as a token of appreciation for his 14 years of service.

It looked like the Texans were gearing up for a run at Romo after dealing underachiever Brock Osweiler to Cleveland. On paper, the Cowboys and Texans appeared to be perfect trade partners. In the end, both teams overplayed their hand. The Cowboys felt that they had leverage over Houston, and in a way, they were right. With few big names available in free agency and a weak incoming draft class for quarterbacks, the Texans could either ante up for Romo or take their chances with Tom Savage. Houston isn’t a rebuilding team, either. A healthy Romo (if such a thing exists) would have made the Texans instant contenders.

Ultimately, the Cowboys didn’t have much leverage either. There was no way the Cowboys were keeping Romo as a $14 million backup. With that knowledge in hand, why would the Texans trade a draft pick for Romo when they could just wait a few weeks for him to be a free agent?

Owner and de facto Cowboys GM Jerry Jones suggested the deadlock could last until training camp while former agent Joel Corry predicted the saga would end much sooner. Turns out, Corry was right. In a detailed analysis for CBS Sports (Romo’s current employer), Corry explained that the Cowboys would eventually cave by April 17, the start date for organized team activities. It would have been extremely awkward to make Romo show up for a team that no longer wanted him, though it could have led to some Kramer-esque comedy. Romo obviously could have just skipped it, but by failing to attend 90 percent of team workouts, he’d be in danger of having his salary reduced by $500,000.

But that’s neither here nor there. Romo was officially released as a post-June 1 cut, which spreads his $19.6 million cap hit over two seasons ($10.7 million against the cap this year, $8.9 million next year). The Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards was pursued by a number of networks but none could offer a package as enticing as CBS. At CBS, Romo will replace Phil Simms as the lead color analyst alongside top play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz. Simms and Nantz had been partnered together since 2003.

According to Schefter, Romo’s work at CBS might not be limited to just football. The ex-pigskin-thrower could supplement his football work with a handful of golf assignments, though football will be his emphasis in the beginning. CBS will cover the first slate of Thursday night games next season, meaning Romo should have a busy schedule covering two games a week early in the season.

Romo has left open the possibility of a return, though it’s hard to envision him pulling a Brett Favre given his responsibilities at CBS. If Romo was even slightly hesitant, it’s unlikely he would have taken such a high-profile gig. Not all ex-players are good fits for the broadcasting booth but Romo’s natural charm and immense football knowledge should serve him well in his next line of work.

The 36-year-old leaves behind a complicated legacy. Of course, much of the criticism directed at Romo is unfounded. Though he didn’t enjoy much postseason success, the idea that Romo wasn’t a clutch performer is a pure fallacy. Between 2006-14, no quarterback led more game-winning drives (27) or more fourth-quarter comebacks (23) than Romo. It’s unfortunate that injuries, a string of bad postseason luck and an uncomfortable exit will cloud our memory of him, but nobody is denying Romo’s Hall of Fame credentials. His career 97.1 quarterback rating is the fourth-highest in NFL history ahead of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and plenty of other sure-fire Hall of Famers.

Romo’s last healthy season came in 2014. That year he guided the Cowboys to an impressive 12-4 record while leading the league with a career-best 113.4 quarterback rating. Like most years during Romo’s hectic tenure in Dallas, the season ended in heartbreaking fashion. Dez Bryant couldn’t reel in (or did he?) Romo’s desperation heave late in a Divisional Round loss to Green Bay, ruining what may have been Romo’s best chance at making the Super Bowl.

When the Texans sent Osweiler packing, the assumption was that Houston was going all-in for Romo. It’s easy to see why one would reach that conclusion, but I’m not sure that was necessarily the Texans’ motivation in shipping Osweiler to the football wasteland known as Cleveland. Most reports suggest Osweiler was going to be gone regardless of Romo’s plans. Aside from being a tremendous on-field disappointment, Osweiler consistently butted heads with coach Bill O’Brien. The feud came to a head in Week 17 when Osweiler and O’Brien had to be separated during a halftime shouting match. At that point, it became clear that Osweiler was a poor fit and needed to be replaced. Luckily for the Texans, the cap-rich Browns were able to accommodate them by taking on Osweiler’s remaining $16 million salary.

Houston picks 25th in the draft. That leaves the Texans little chance of landing Mitchell Trubisky or Deshaun Watson, who have distanced themselves as the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes could be available in that range, but both would be long-term projects, not immediate starters. Jimmy Garoppolo is sure to be linked to the Texans now that Romo has joined the broadcasting ranks, but the Patriots seem to be holding on to him for dear life.

Tom Savage played reasonably well when called upon last season, guiding the Texans to wins over Cincinnati and Jacksonville during Osweiler’s brief benching late in the year. If the Texans prefer to stay in-house, Savage would be the odds-on favorite to start Week 1. Should the Texans scope the free agent market, Jay Cutler and exiled Colin Kaepernick would seem to be the most appealing targets. Yes, this man might be the Texans’ next starting quarterback.

Maybe the Texans are better off. Even if they had landed Romo, he would have been nothing more than a one or two-year stopgap. Let’s not forget that Romo has suffered two broken collarbones over his last two seasons and has appeared in just five games during that span. Romo looked sharp in the one series he played last season, but that’s a small sample size to go on. It was a good thought, but ultimately Romo wouldn’t have been a long-term fix for Houston.

Romo may be better off too. With what we know about CTE, it’s better to retire a year too early than a year too late. Romo never got the Super Bowl he was chasing but at least he can retire in good health knowing that he gave everything he had to the Dallas Cowboys. Not bad for a guy who went undrafted out of Eastern Illinois, wouldn’t you say?

Quick Hits: Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports the Browns are still looking to either trade or release Brock Osweiler. Coach Hue Jackson previously said he’s preparing for Osweiler to be on the team “until he’s not” … Deshaun Watson is expected to be in play for the Browns with the 12th overall pick. The Browns also own the top pick in the draft, which they’ll most certainly use on Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett … Greg Robinson will begin offseason practices at right tackle. Robinson spent most of his first three seasons as the Rams’ starting left tackle but that position is now occupied by free agent signing Andrew Whitworth … The Ravens traded Timmy Jernigan and the No. 98 pick to the Eagles Tuesday in exchange for the 74th pick in this month’s draft. Jernigan earned PFF’s No. 18 grade out of 51 qualifiers at 3-4 defensive end last season … The Bills are having voluntary practices this week. LeSean McCoy is the only Bill who hasn’t been in attendance, though his absence isn’t related to any contract dispute … The Chargers are considering drafting a quarterback and that’s fine by Philip Rivers. “I’m not going to be here forever,” he said. Philips also added that he would “enjoy sharing things I’ve learned and letting a young guy see how I’ve done things” … Cliff Avril underwent surgery last week, though it’s unclear what it was for. Avril had an operation to repair a groin issue in February … Pernell McPhee claims to have lost 25 pounds this offseason. The 28-year-old is listed at 273 pounds … Owa Odighizuwa tweeted Monday that he was planning “to get away from the game.” He followed that up with another tweet Tuesday, this time claiming to be “doing great and grateful to be a part of Big Blue.” The Giants are unsure of Odighizuwa’s playing status while ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said the 25-year-old is working through some “emotional things” … Broncos coach Vance Joseph admitted C.J. Anderson might not be ready for the start of OTAs. Anderson has spent the offseason recovering from a torn meniscus.