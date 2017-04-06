NFL Draft Needs: Titans

Thursday, April 06, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Titans No. 1 Team Need: Wide Receiver



Silva’s Analysis

Titans GM Jon Robinson hit big on 2016 free agent pickup Rishard Matthews, landing him on a dirt-cheap three-year, $15 million deal. Tennessee got little production from its alternative receivers, however, and Matthews doesn’t quite profile as a true No. 1 option. Enigmatic slot man Kendall Wright walked in free agency, while 2016 fifth-round pick Tajae Sharpe was stretched as a starter. Tight end Delanie Walker remains the passing-game focal point, but he turns 33 soon.

Titans No. 2 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

Signing versatile ex-Patriot Logan Ryan was a step in the right direction, but the Titans still need help at corner, where replacement-level RCB Jason McCourty and slot defender Brice McCain are both entering contract years. Last year’s Titans finished 26th in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA.

Titans No. 3 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

The Titans are in good enough shape that I actually struggled to identify a clear No. 3 need. They could use depth at inside linebacker, where starters Wesley Woodyard and Avery Williamson are entering contract years and Tennessee lacks in-house candidates to succeed them.

Other Consideration: Edge Pass Rusher

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (5): WR Corey Davis, WMU - Davis’ draft process has been quiet. I consider him the clear top receiver in this class. If the Titans agree, they should not hesitate spending their top pick on him. Adding a primary receiving option is the team’s top need.



Round 1 (18): CB Kevin King, Washington - Jon Robinson worked with Bill Belichick. Robinson signed former Patriot Logan Ryan to a large contract. The Patriots value 3-cone results (Ryan ran a 6.69). Kevin King’s 6.56 3-cone is an outstanding time. In fact, he is the most athletic corner in this draft. We could look back on this class in five years and view King as the class’ top corner.



Round 3 (83): LB Duke Riley, LSU - Athletic linebacker and powerful hitter. Riley should be mentioned among the top five prospects at his position.



Round 3 (100): EDGE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois - Smoot’s 2015 season was outstanding. He took a step back in 2016. Still, in the late third round he is worth the selection.



Round 4 (124): TE Jonnu Smith, FIU - The Titans don’t throw to their second tight end, but Delanie Walker is a pivotal piece of the offense. A pass catching backup plan or future option might not be a bad investment.



Round 5 (164): WR Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech - I absolutely love Taylor’s game, but his minuscule size might keep teams away. Still, the Titans don’t have great options in the slot and Jon Robinson might see some former Pats’ WRs in Taylor’s game.



Round 6 (214): RB Matt Dayes, NC State - The Titans might be in the market for a receiving back.



Round 7 (236): LB Riley Bullough, Michigan State - Depth and special teams. Bullough toughed it out through a shoulder injury.

