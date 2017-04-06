NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars

Thursday, April 06, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.







Jaguars No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

Blake Bortles’ indecisiveness deserved partial blame for Jacksonville’s leaky pass protection last year, but a poor left side of the line bore a significant share of responsibility. The Jags upgraded left tackle by swapping out Kelvin Beachum for Branden Albert, although Albert is nearing age 33 and struggles to stay on the field. Left guard is Jacksonville’s biggest need up front after parting ways with Luke Joeckel. Journeyman Patrick Omameh would likely start there if the season began today.

Jaguars No. 2 Team Need: Edge Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

On paper, Jacksonville has put together a top-five secondary and what has a chance to be a top-five defensive line. The one missing component is a difference-making outside-edge pass rusher, where Dante Fowler disappointed in his return from a lost rookie season. Last year’s Jags finished 17th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate and 23rd in sacks (33). This defense won’t reach its ceiling without causing more disruption up front.

Jaguars No. 3 Team Need: Tight End



Silva’s Analysis

33-year-old blocker Marcedes Lewis and athletically-challenged possession receiver Mychal Rivera presently top the Jaguars’ tight end depth chart. Ben Koyack and Neal Sterling will compete for backup roles. The Jags continue to search at this position after Julius Thomas flopped as a high-dollar 2015 free agent investment.

Other Considerations: Quarterback, Running Back

2017 NFL Draft: More coverage here

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (4): T Garett Bolles, Utah - I know. This connection has not been made yet. Hear me out. One, this pick might not happen at four, it might happen in a trade down. Two, look at what tackles were paid in free agency. The Jaguars do not have a long-term answer at the position, and I’d argue a reliable short-term one as well. Few top tackles move like Bolles. He has “left tackle feet.” Plus, a finishers mentality.

Round 2 (35): EDGE Jordan Willis, Kansas State - Yannick Ngakoue is the team’s top pass rusher, not Dante Fowler. Continuing to add to that group is necessary. Willis tested like a rare athlete, although his game does not match that. With strong coaching, he could be great.

Round 3 (68): TE Jake Butt, Michigan - In other years Butt would be the best tight end in his class. He suffered a knee injury late in the season, but he is an inline starter as soon as he is healthy. Tight end is the biggest void on the Jaguars roster.

Round 4 (110): RB Marlon Mack, USF - The Jaguars need to add a running back. Maybe even in the first round. Mack has big play ability, but knows it and tends to try to swing for a home run too often rather than picking up what is blocked.

Round 5 (148): G Kyle Kalis, Michigan - Third day guard for swing interior line depth.

Round 6 (187): S Johnathan Ford, Auburn - Safety with slot experience.

Round 7 (222): DL DeAngelo Brown, Louisville - I know there are a few big fans of Brown’s game. He’d offer traditional defensive tackle traits at a late round price.

Round 7 (240): FB Freddie Stevenson - Beat writers have suggested the team could implement a fullback.

