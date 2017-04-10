NFL Draft Needs: Cowboys

Monday, April 10, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Cowboys No. 1 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

Having whiffed on Greg Hardy and Randy Gregory in recent years, Dallas lacks an imposing outside pass rush. Cowboys DC Rod Marinelli likes to employ defensive linemen in waves, keeping their legs fresh on rotational snaps and using them at various positions. In David Irving, Tyrone Crawford, Maliek Collins and free-agent addition Stephen Paea, Dallas’ best pass rushers mainly play on the interior. Due in part to recurring back problems, DE Demarcus Lawrence hasn’t developed as hoped.

Cowboys No. 2 Team Need: Defensive Back



Silva’s Analysis

Starting corners Brandon Carr (Ravens) and Morris Claiborne (Jets) and safeties Barry Church (Jaguars) and J.J. Wilcox (Bucs) all left in free agency. The Cowboys have talked up career special teamer Jeff Heath as a candidate to replace Church, but Heath will at the very least face competition. 2016 sixth-round pick Anthony Brown, Eagles castoff Nolan Carroll and injury-plagued slot CB Orlando Scandrick would make up the Cowboys’ nickel package if the season began today. Although Marinelli has Tampa-2 roots, his Dallas defenses have played a ton of man coverage.

Cowboys No. 3 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Incumbent Mike linebacker Anthony Hitchens is a run-defense liability, while third-year Sam ‘backer Damien Wilson’s best play comes on special teams. WLB Sean Lee should be the Cowboys’ only entrenched starting linebacker. Dallas has lacked a three-down enforcer in the middle since Rolando McClain’s career went south. While there is optimism 2016 second-round pick Jaylon Smith (knee) will contribute this year, that’s certainly not something the Cowboys can count on.

Other Considerations: Right Tackle, Tight End, Wide Receiver

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (28): CB Tre’Davious White, LSU - Just by the team’s prospect visits along (28 of 30 are defensive prospects), it is clear this will be a defense-heavy draft. Expect the first pick to be an edge rusher or corner. White is very good at mirroring throughout routes, especially during breaks and at the catch point. Some teams might view him as a slot corner as well.



Round 2 (60): EDGE Tarell Basham, Ohio - As I said, the top three picks will likely be some combination of a pass rusher, cornerback and safety. Basham seems to be locked in as a second-round pick and has the ceiling of a secondary pass rusher. He has had success from both sides.



Round 3 (92): S Xavier Woods, Louisiana Tech - Woods belongs in that second-tier safety discussion. He wins from a variety of alignments, but would likely fill the strong safety role for the Cowboys.



Round 4 (133): DL Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA - Vanderdoes is one of the better interior defensive linemen, but he needs some work. He has a tendency to spin when momentum is lost, resulting in a loss of balance and lane discipline. Plus, there might be medical questions.



Round 6 (211): LB Marquel Lee, Wake Forest - Lee is one of my favorite third day linebackers in this class. He played a bit on the edge as well as off the ball. He has range.



Round 7 (228): TE Cethan Carter, Nebraska - A receiving tight end to act as the second or third option.



Round 7 (246): CB Arthur Maulet, Memphis - Productive late round flier.

