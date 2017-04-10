NFL Draft Needs: Giants

Monday, April 10, 2017

Giants No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

Third-year LT Ereck Flowers has been pummeled in pass protection since entering the league, while the right side of New York’s line is entirely unsettled. C Weston Richburg is entering a contract year. As the Giants finished 30th in the league in yards per carry (3.55), last year’s line play resulted in anemic running-game production and Eli Manning’s happy feet in the pocket.

Giants No. 2 Team Need: Running Back



Silva’s Analysis

With Eli in the twilight of his career, the Giants would be smart to transition to a run-first/defense-oriented team that emphasizes offensive balance and looks to control the clock. Even with Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall out wide, Manning simply doesn’t have the arm or pocket presence to engineer a prolific passing attack anymore. Current first-string tailback Paul Perkins is best suited for a committee role. Passing-game specialist Shane Vereen tore his triceps twice last year.

Giants No. 3 Team Need: Tight End



Silva’s Analysis

The Giants have an inordinate amount of needs for a team that won 11 games last season. Finishing 26th in points scored and 22nd in Football Outsiders’ DVOA, New York’s offense was clearly its weakest link. Returning tight end starter Will Tye can’t block a lick and has shown minimal playmaking ability. While always difficult to find in the draft, a pro-ready combination tight end would give this offense a significant boost.

Other Considerations: Quarterback, Linebacker, Defensive Line

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (23): T Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin - This could be one of a number of offensive linemen… Ramczyk, Garett Bolles, Cam Robinson. Ereck Flowers was not and is not the answer at left tackle. Ramczyk’s is coming off hip surgery and was a one year starter, so there is a chance he is still on the board for this spot.



Round 2 (55): OL Dion Dawkins, Temple - When an area is obviously the weakest part of the team, you have to invest more than one pick on the position. Look at the Colts last year. A consistent offensive line is even more important than consistent running back or quarterback play. Dawkins will be viewed as a right tackle or guard.



Round 3 (87): QB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee - Dobbs is the kind of player many NFL teams will like on the third day, so a team who really likes him might need to “reach” in the third round. Why would they like him? Sometimes it is as simple as intelligence, a longtime starter and enough positive plays to sell the room.



Round 4 (140): TE Michael Roberts, Toledo - Roberts scored 16 touchdowns last season. That is insane. He’d be a great asset in the red zone.



Round 5 (167): RB De’Veon Smith, Michigan - The Giants are full of air or passing down backs. Smith would offer the missing physical element.



Round 6 (207): LB Keion Adams, Western Michigan - An off-ball linebacker with athleticism and bend who can also offer some pass rushing upside.



Round 7 (241): DL Patrick Ricard, Maine - Late round pass rushing defensive tackle.

