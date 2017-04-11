NFL Draft Needs: Eagles

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Eagles No. 1 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

It’s a weak draft class for wide receivers but an outstanding one for cornerbacks, a fact of which the Eagles’ free-agency moves suggests they are well aware. They signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and should be able to find a starting corner with one of their three top-75 picks. It should not surprise anyone if they draft two. Philly needs help on the boundaries and in the slot.









Eagles No. 2 Team Need: Running Back



Silva’s Analysis



Darren Sproles turns 34 before the season. Ryan Mathews is recovering from surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. Sophomore Wendell Smallwood didn’t show much as a rookie. Coach Doug Pederson hails from the Andy Reid school, so passing-game ability will be a focus when the Eagles evaluate this year’s running back class.







Eagles No. 3 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva’s Analysis





The Eagles’ entire defense is painfully short on depth, particularly up front after the departures of NT Bennie Logan and DE Connor Barwin. Beau Allen is penciled in as Logan’s replacement, but there is nothing behind him or three-technique pass rusher Fletcher Cox. 32-year-old Chris Long is a short-term fix at best as a third end behind Brandon Graham and career situational player Vinny Curry.





Other Considerations: Wide Receiver, Outside Linebacker, Offensive Tackle

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (14): CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State - Conley has a legitimate shot of being the best corner out of this draft. He plays at a high level from the left side, right side and in the slot. This should be the absolute latest he remains on the board.

Round 2 (43): RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee - The Eagles need to add a running back who can create big plays, and Kamara can do that. Who knows if the field remains condensed with the offseason additions, but Kamara can work as a runner and receiver, especially when splitting time.

Round 3 (99): WR Chad Hansen, Cal - The Eagles acquired band-aids at receiver in free agency, and all three starters might not be on the roster in 2018. Hansen is a developing outside receiver who flashes a tremendous catch radius.

Round 4 (118): DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma - This interior defensive line class is thin. A misunderstanding led to an odd exit for Walker, but he was an animal in 2015 and has been cleared medically.

Round 4 (139): WR Shelton Gibson, West Virginia - I reported a few weeks ago that Gibson is on the Eagles radar, along with a number of other receivers. But he offers pure vertical ability, something the team severely lacked last year.

Round 5 (155): LB Dylan Cole, Missouri State - One of the most athletic linebackers in this class.

Round 6 (194): CB Aarion Penton, Missouri - Slot corner who participated in the East-West Shrine Game then the Senior Bowl.

Round 7 (230): EDGE Fadol Brown, Ole Miss - Late round edge help… a difficult ask.



