NFL Draft Needs: Redskins

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Redskins' No. 1 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva's Analysis

Last year's Redskins got bullied in the trenches, finishing 25th in run-defense DVOA and coughing up the NFL's sixth most yards per carry (4.53). In free agency, they lost their best defensive lineman in Chris Baker (Bucs) while adding journeyman types Terrell McClain, Stacy McGee, and Phil Taylor. Washington needs another run stuffer and another pass rusher on the interior line.





Redskins' No. 2 Team Need: Defensive Back



Silva's Analysis



The Redskins signed D.J. Swearinger in free agency and are apparently moving Su'a Cravens to strong safety after Cravens played sub-package linebacker as a rookie. There was also early-offseason discussion of RCB Bashaud Breeland transitioning to safety. Roles will be settled on the practice field, but Washington needs more secondary talent regardless. The most obvious weakness is slot corner, where Kendall Fuller and Dashaun Phillips took turns getting burned throughout 2016.





Redskins' No. 3 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva's Analysis







LG Shawn Lauvao, C Spencer Long, and RT Morgan Moses are all entering contract years. Lauvao and Long are candidates to be replaced.





Other Considerations: Running Back, Linebacker

Norris' Mock Draft



Round 1 (17): C Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky - Let's start by saying this: How am I supposed to project a team without a GM? Who is even making the call? Maybe the team goes a "safer" route due to uncertainty, and upgrading the offensive line might fit that. A number of teams are looking at lamp at center as well as guard.





Round 2 (49): DL Chris Wormley, Michigan - A professional and starter from day one. He can hurt offenses from a variety of alignments and reminds me of Henry Anderson and Dean Lowry. The Redskins need NFL caliber bodies along the DL.





Round 3 (81): LB Kendell Beckwith, LSU - If we project Zach Brown as a starter, Beckwith fits as the hammer. Beckwith played with a number of swift linebackers, Duke Riley and Deion Jones, and consistently kept his run fits and made plays.





Round 4 (114): DL Jaleel Johnson, Iowa - There was a time when Johnson was viewed as a second day pick, but we might have inflated his value. Johnson also tested in the 9th percentile. Still, I love his hand use to create a balance advantage against interior offensive linemen.





Round 4 (123): RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson - A physical runner who finishes on every single run. Passing down exposure as well.





Round 5 (154): CB William Likely, Maryland - Likely a slot corner due to his size. The Redskins go local with this pick.





Round 6 (201): LB Ben Boulware, Clemson - Linebacker depth with plenty of grit.





Round 6 (209): OL Sean Harlow, Oregon State - Offensive line help at a few different positions.





Round 7 (220): QB Seth Russell, Baylor - The redskins quarterback position could be in flux next season. Russell is likely a redshirt candidate.





Round 7 (235): WR Jerome Lane, Akron - Athletic outside receiver project.





