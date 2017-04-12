NFL Draft Needs: Bears

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Bears No. 1 Team Need: Quarterback



Silva’s Analysis

Signing career backups Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez makes this no less of a need. It’s time for the Bears to invest a first- or early second-day pick on a potential franchise quarterback.

Bears No. 2 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

Prince Amukamara went to Chicago on a one-year deal. Tracy Porter was recently released. The Bears’ head-scratching, three-year, $16 million investment in Marcus Cooper netted one of the worst corners in the league with Arizona last season. 2014 first-round pick Kyle Fuller is a bust. The Bears coveted Stephon Gilmore in free agency, but he signed with New England instead.

Bears No. 3 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

In NT Eddie Goldman and DEs Akiem Hicks and Jonathan Bullard, the Bears have three quality young pieces up front. Hicks is entering a contract year, however, and Goldman has battled persistent ankle injuries. Chicago needs a dynamic playmaker in the trenches.





Other Considerations: Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Linebacker

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (3): CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State - Lattimore is widely viewed as the top prospect at his position. his sample size is small, but if everything clicks he can progress into becoming one of the top corners in the league. Athleticism, plus mirroring plus ball skills.

Round 2 (36): T Antonio Garcia, Troy - I like Garcia more than most. I think he has true left tackle feet and a finisher’s mentality. The Bears have the three interior positions locked down and Charles Leno is entering a contract year. Nevertheless, I think I was higher on Leno coming out of Boise State than any other evaluator.

Round 3 (67): WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC - Smith-Schuster’s 2015 season was outstanding. He took advantage of manufactured space. He is a young and developing receiver… if you’re optimistic, that is.

Round 4 (111): QB Brad Kaaya, Miami - Kaaya could go off the board as early as the second round. He looks good when everything stays clean, but absolutely struggles when pressured. Glennon’s contract could be a short term deal, but it is all dependent on how he performs as a starter. Immediately.

Round 4 (117): S Delano Hill, Michigan - I like Adrian Amos, and Quintin Demps is likely a starter for a year. Hill played as Michigan’s strong safety and was overlooked due to the loaded defense.

Round 5 (147): DL Ryan Glasgow, Michigan - Another Michigan defender. Glasgow has size, production and would fit along with the Bears’ front.

Round 7 (221): EDGE Keionta Davis, UT-Chattanooga - An edge rusher with size.