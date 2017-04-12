NFL Draft Needs: Lions

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Lions No. 1 Team Need: Wide Receiver



Silva’s Analysis

The vague term “pass catcher” would work here. The Lions are a sneaky bet to use an early-round pick at tight end, not because Eric Ebron has been a bust but because the offense badly needs more weapons. Although he lacked the 2016 personnel to execute, OC Jim Bob Cooter is a big proponent of two-tight end sets. While Marvin Jones and Golden Tate return as solid contributors out wide, the Lions need someone to stretch the field and help in the red zone, where free agent Anquan Boldin played a big 2016 role. There isn’t a viable No. 3 receiver on Detroit’s current roster.

Lions No. 2 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

Last year’s Lions finished 23rd in Football Outsiders’run-defense DVOA and 31st in sacks (26), improving defensively as the season wore on but ultimately lacking disruption up front and asking far too much of their back seven, both in pass coverage and run support. RE Ziggy Ansah and 33-year-old NT Haloti Ngata are entering contract years. Depth is needed on the interior and on the edge.

Lions No. 3 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

Underrated RCB Nevin Lawson is entering a contract year, and 2015 third-round pick Alex Carter hasn’t panned out. Quandre Diggs had a disappointing sophomore season at slot corner before tearing his pectoral in early December. The Lions took a one-year flier on ex-Raiders’ first-round pick D.J. Hayden, but he won’t be assured of a role.







Other Considerations: Outside Linebacker, Running Back

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (21): EDGE Taco Charlton, Michigan - The Lions need pass rushing help outside of Ziggy Ansah. I think free agent Cornelius Washington is a fine third rusher with possible interior snaps on top of that. Charlton is highly regarded by many, and a few Chandler Jones comparisons have been thrown out.

Round 2 (53): TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss - Engram is the perfect replacement for Boldin’s role. He can dominate in the slot in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Plus, I think his blocking ability is better than many give him credit for, so Cooter could create a few matchup situations with Engram and Eric Ebron.

Round 3 (85): CB Damontae Kazee, San Diego State - I love Kazee’s game. He is one of the best tackling corners in this class, putting his foot in the dirt and attacking upfield. Watch his 2015 game against San Jose State to see what I mean. He’s getting lost in the shuffle of this corner class, but Kazee is very talented.

Round 4 (127): DL Caleb Brantley, Florida - Brantley is an off and on prospect. There are real flashes of disruption from the interior. Still, he would benefit from a rotation.

Round 5 (165): WR Kenny Golladay, NIU - Golladay would be generating more buzz if he were healthy enough to attend the Shrine Game.

Round 6 (205): LB Kenneth Olugbode, Colorado - A rangy linebacker who might make a similar transition as Tahir Whitehead in the NFL.

Round 6 (215): WR Noah Brown, Ohio State - There’s very little to go on for Brown, since he saw limited time on the field. But he has tools to work with. Especially at this price tag.

Round 7 (250): RB Joseph Yearby, Miami - Yearby is good, especially when able to put his foot in the dirt and get upfield.