NFL Draft Needs: Packers

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Packers No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



RG T.J. Lang (Lions) and C/G J.C. Tretter (Browns) left in free agency, robbing Green Bay of a long-time starter and high-end depth. Stalwart LG Josh Sitton (Bears) was surprisingly cut before last season, and replacement Lane Taylor is entering a contract year. C Corey Linsley’s contract also expires after the 2017 season. 2016 second-round pick Jason Spriggs wasn’t remotely ready to play as a rookie.

Packers No. 2 Team Need: Cornerback



On a weekly basis, starting wide receivers against the Packers was one of fantasy football’s most profitable 2016 strategies. Onetime No. 1 CB Sam Shields was released after the season, while 2015 draft picks Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins both took worrisome steps back. Ladarius Gunter is a high-effort corner, but lacks the requisite athleticism to play full time. Slot CB Micah Hyde (Bills) left in free agency. For the second time in three years, GM Ted Thompson may need to invest multiple early-round picks into defensive backs.

Packers No. 3 Team Need: Running Back



Career underachiever Christine Michael and practice squad type Don Jackson are the only running backs on Green Bay’s roster behind converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Other Considerations: Defensive Line, Outside Linebacker

Round 1 (29): CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama - Somehow Justis Mosqueda put together a handful of great pieces of content examining Ted Thompson selection trends at each position. Humphrey apparently checks each athletic box and threshold. Humphrey will turn 21 at the start of his rookie year and tested in the 85th percentile. Humphrey did have a tendency to give up 20-plus yard catches or was the culprit of downfield penalties.

Round 2 (61): WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M - I love Reynolds. He only played on the right side of the field, but he is outstanding at contested catches and wins vertically. His routes break off from there to create separation. The Packers offense changes when they are without a vertical threat.

Round 3 (93): OL Will Holden, Vanderbilt - The Packers are known to move collegiate left tackles all along the offensive line. Holden looked great at guard during Senior Bowl week.

Round 4 (134): OL Chase Roullier, Wyoming - Roullier is one of the most fluid blockers in this class. He has center and guard experience.

Round 5 (172): RB Brian Hill, Wyoming - Check out Justis’ running back work. I don’t love Hill’s game, but he is young, has size and fits the thresholds.

Round 5 (182): S Johnathan Ford - A perfect replacement for Micah Hyde after Ford spent time in the slot at Auburn.

Round 6 (212): EDGE Hunter Dimick, Utah - A productive and older pass rusher who would work on the edge.

Round 7 (247): Grover Stewart, Albany State - Massive, late round defensive lineman.