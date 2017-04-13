NFL Draft Needs: Vikings

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Vikings No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Vikings made two big offensive line signings, prying LT Riley Reiff away from the Lions and RT Mike Remmers out of Carolina. Both are replacement-level NFL starters, however, and problems remain on the interior. 35-year-old C Joe Berger is entering his contract season, while right guard is entirely up for grabs. Even after the Reiff and Remmers additions, the Vikings maintain one of the league’s worst lines.

Vikings No. 2 Team Need: Defensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

DT Sharrif Floyd’s potentially career-threatening knee injury makes defensive line an especially pressing need. Incumbent LE Brian Robison is 34 years old. NT Linval Joseph, RE Everson Griffen and situational pass rusher Danielle Hunter have only two years left on their deals. Key rotational DTs Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen have just one.

Vikings No. 3 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Longtime WLB Chad Greenway called it a career after the season, and SLB Anthony Barr was a major 2016 disappointment after his breakout sophomore year. Barr and MLB Eric Kendricks both have two years left on their rookie deals.

Other Considerations: Running Back, Tight End

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 2 (48): G Dan Feeney, Indiana - The team recently brought Feeney in for a visit, and he fits an immediate need while also being a talented player. Feeney dealt with injuries in the past, including this past season, but he has experience at right guard and right tackle. Feeney plays like a wrestler, locking his man up in close quarters.

Round 3 (79): DL Larry Ogunjobi, UNC Charlotte - This interior defensive line class is shallow. Ogunjobi is one of the best at his position at rushing the passer thanks to balance, athleticism and bend from the interior. He’d be a great replacement for Floyd.

Round 3 (86): RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma - A big back with balance who is also useful in pass protection. Perine split time at Oklahoma, but he would immediately be a plus-Asiata in terms of short yardage work and breaking contact.

Round 4 (120): S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami - An athletic safety (80th percentile) who is incredibly aggressive when moving forward. I’m not saying he’d start next to Harrison Smith, but I think the two skill sets complement each other.

Round 4 (128): OL Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt - A left tackle at Pittsburgh who might stay on the edge or move inside. He could act as a swing offensive lineman as one of the seven active each week. That takes a fourth-round price now for many teams.

Round 5 (160): LB Ben Gedeon, Michigan - Depth at linebacker, but some might feel Gedeon has starter upside.

Round 6 (199): EDGE Bryan Cox, Florida - Cox is a collegiate edge who also worked inside. Coach’s son.

Round 7 (232): TE Scott Orndoff, Pitt - Orndoff made a few plays for Pitt in the red zone.

