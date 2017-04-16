Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Every year around midseason, a losing dynasty team will trade an aging veteran for rookie picks. It’s a common strategy in dynasty. A rebuilding team in one of my leagues has traded away Dez Bryant, Emmanuel Sanders, and T.Y. Hilton for picks in consecutive years. Rebuilder has made the playoffs once in the last five years. This “Rebuilder” team is probably unlucky, but the pursuit of drafting the next rookie Julio Jones or Odell Beckham Jr. is a familiar ambition for dynasty players.

This begs a few questions.

2010-2017



Sample Size: 504 Rookie Picks in six-round, 12-team dynasty drafts with PPR scoring, non-IDP. All ADP data is from myfantasyleague.com.



30/504 (6%) of those did it during their rookie season.



2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Total At Least 1 Season 18 19 13 13 16 8 4 91 2 or More Seasons 13 9 7 6 7 2 44 Rookies 3 4 6 5 4 4 4 30 1st Round Hits 7 7 7 6 7 4 2 40 2nd Round Hits 6 4 3 4 6 3 1 27 3rd or Later 5 8 3 4 2 1 1 24

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3 or Later

2010

2011

2012

2013

Past Le’Veon Bell, DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed, 2013 looks like 2012. Giovani Bernard may be undervalued right now and Keenan Allen’s finishes don’t paint the entire picture. Like 2012, Allen and Hopkins are the only two relevant drafted WRs to speak of.

2014

Three years in, it’s obvious this class is special. 10 WRs have already posted one top-24 finish compared to previous two classes with only two per year. Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. look every bit the dynasty studs that Antonio Brown and Julio Jones have been. Over half of the first two round picks have produced at least one top season. Jordan Matthews was the WR25 as a rookie and would have two top seasons had he finished one spot better.

2015

Six RBs have hit so far. Amari Cooper and Tyrell Williams are the only two WRs to make the list and Williams was a very late rookie pick.

2016

Ezekiel Elliott had a monster rookie year for a RB but true to most years, only four rookies posted. The average for this study is four rookies per year. *Tyreek Hill finished in the Top 24 as a rookie but went undrafted in rookie drafts.

At face value, the odds of drafting a hit are a coin flip. The other side is that the value of adding the next Julio Jones or Odell Beckham Jr. to your roster can’t be underestimated.

Applying this to your Draft Strategy

Not all draft classes are equal.

They can’t all be like the class of 2014. Not all have produced top players at every position. The 2017 class may only produce a moderate level of fantasy producers like 2011, 2012 and 2015 have. There’s probably not a generational talent in every class and even if there is, being able to draft them has its own odds. There are definitely dynasty assets in every class though.

The more picks you have, the better your odds. Take a shotgun approach to rookie drafts. Increase your odds with more chances.

Early first round picks have performed the best. The track record of success is early. Even great prospects going to great situations don’t always hit, though. Late round picks are truly a crap shoot statistically.

The proper amount of risk needs to be applied to your decision making and draft process.

One of the biggest mistakes both redraft and dynasty players make is putting too much stock into rookies. Since 2000, only 17 rookie WRs have finished inside the top-24. Three of these were in 2014 and two were in 2016. It’s probably not a trend one can expect to continue. A word of caution when drafting rookies early in dynasty start up drafts as the majority will red shirt from a fantasy production standpoint in year one.

Running backs fared better with 34 finishing inside the top-24 since 2000. Statistically, rookie RBs haven’t been the best bet to hit either, averaging two per year. Of the most recent RBs that did hit, Jeremy Hill and David Johnson did most of their production later in the season. They were waiver wire championship winners in leagues where they were dropped.

One reason the hit rate of rookie picks isn’t higher is because so many players drafted before 2010 are still finishing in those top spots. Perennial dynasty studs like Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Jason Witten and Drew Brees are playing well into their 30s. These types are generally overlooked by the youth-obsessed dynasty community. It shouldn’t be surprising if some of the dynasty studs currently in their late-20’s follow the same career trajectories.

In addition to aging veterans, second and third year players that have yet to breakout look to be the best values. Don’t be afraid to trade rookie draft picks for proven commodities. Taking a small gamble on a player that previously had a top finish season like Shane Vereen or Coby Fleener could be worthwhile.

The ideal dynasty approach is to roster a mix of veteran and rookie players. You shouldn’t ever have to sell the farm and “rebuild” if you can maintain the balance of producing players and harvesting rookies. Expect rookies to bust and plan accordingly. If they do hit, it will just add depth to your team and improve your playoff chances.