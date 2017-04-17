NFL Draft Needs: Rams

Monday, April 17, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Rams No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Rams’ line couldn’t block anyone last year. Andrew Whitworth solidifies left tackle in the short term, but he turns 36 during the season. After a sophomore step back, RT Rob Havenstein is converting to guard. Cement-footed LT failure Greg Robinson will apparently be auditioned on the right side. With 22-year-old stringbean Jared Goff at quarterback, it is imperative that Los Angeles finds at least one new offensive line starter. The most pressing up-front needs are center and tackle.





Rams No. 2 Team Need: Pass Catcher



Silva’s Analysis



The Rams used nine draft picks on wide receivers and tight ends during the five-year Jeff Fisher era. Today, their No. 1 wide receiver is Robert Woods and their No. 1 tight end is Tyler Higbee.





Rams No. 3 Team Need: Defensive Back



Silva’s Analysis



In LCB Trumaine Johnson, slot CB/FS Lamarcus Joyner, and SS Maurice Alexander, each of the Rams’ top-three defensive backs are entering contract years. Los Angeles made the mistake of letting Janoris Jenkins (Giants) walk a year ago, and lost FS T.J. McDonald (Dolphins) in 2017 free agency. This secondary is hanging by a thread.



Other Considerations: Defensive Line, Linebacker, Quarterback, Running Back





Norris’ Mock Draft



Round 2 (37): C/G Pat Elflein, Ohio State - Elflein is an immediate starter at center or guard, spots where he starred at Ohio State. His testing was well below average, which could keep him out of the first round. Despite spending eight draft picks over the last three drafts on offensive linemen the Rams front five is a mess outside of free agent pickup Andrew Whitworth. Elflein would help anchor it.



Round 3 (69): WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky - I am Taywan’s biggest fan. He can win outside and inside, big and small, as well as after the catch. He is the type of player the Rams need on offense.



Round 4 (112): CB Shaquill Griffin, UCF - An outstanding athlete who might be available on the third day due to the depth of this corner class. As Evan mentioned, the Rams corners look quite different than two years ago, and might look even more different in 2018.



Round 4 (141): EDGE Joe Mathis, Washington - Pass rushers are difficult to find, and Wade Phillips likes to rotate at the position. Mathis could still be on the board due to previous injuries.



Round 5 (149): CB Bernard Langley, Lamar - Former Georgia Bulldog who is listed as many evaluators’ “gem” at the corner position.

Round 6 (189): T Storm Norton, Toledo - Norton will likely stay at tackle in the NFL.



Round 6 (206): WR Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech - I love Trent Taylor. I have no idea if he is drafted due to size limitations, but McVay could see Taylor in a Jamison Crowder type role. I’d bet on him to succeed.



Round 7 (234): S Leon McQuay, USC - East West Shrine invite.