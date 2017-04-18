NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

Seahawks No. 1 Team Need: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

Last year’s Seahawks coughed up the NFL’s sixth most sacks (42) and fourth most quarterback hits (111), all too frequently torpedoing Seattle’s offense by allowing almost instant penetration. The Seahawks have never had a good line during the Russell Wilson era, but it reached a new low in 2016. C Justin Britt was Seattle’s top lineman, and he can be a free agent after 2017. Almost laughably, the Seahawks’ lone offseason O-Line addition was Luke Joeckel, who busted hard at left tackle, then converted to guard in Jacksonville, then tore his left ACL, MCL and meniscus last Week 4. As much as Seattle’s brass has talked him up, Joeckel is on a one-year deal and not someone the team can realistically build around. They don’t have anyone like that up front.

Seahawks No. 2 Team Need: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

RCB Deshawn Shead had a breakout 2016, but tore his ACL in the playoffs and didn’t even receive the lowest possible restricted free agent tender. The Seahawks do not believe Shead will be ready for Week 1. Richard Sherman is apparently disgruntled, asking out of Seattle. Slot corner Jeremy Lane is coming off a disappointing year.

Seahawks No. 3 Team Need: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

While MLB Bobby Wagner and WLB K.J. Wright are locked in as high-end starters, GM John Schneider will likely add linebacker depth with a cheap free agent or middle- to late-round pick.

Other Considerations: Wide Receiver, Defensive Line

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (26): LB/EDGE Tyus Bowser - Hear me out. One, Bowser can play off the ball or rush the passer. He is an incredible athlete but also comfortable in space. Two, K.J. Wright’s contract is about to become very expensive with very little guaranteed money left on the deal. Three, perhaps the team wants to infuse more SAM play back in the defense, but even if not Bowser has pass rushing upside.

Round 2 (58): OL Dion Dawkins, Temple - Dawkins specifically played left tackle at Temple, but he lined up at guard and right tackle during Senior Bowl week. I tried to make a starting five offensive line out of the Seahawks’ offensive line and couldn’t do it. I wonder if they will try to trade up for Garett Bolles?

Round 3 (90): S John Johnson, Boston College - Some teams might view Johnson as a corner, some as a safety. The Seahawks could view him as both thanks to Johnson possessing 32-plus inch arms. Both safety contracts are coming to an end.

Round 3 (102): CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado - Another corner. Witherspoon fits the size and athletic profile and was another member of a loaded Colorado defensive backfield.

Round 3 (106): CB Brian Allen, Utah - Yes, another corner, because the team is uncertain at the position. Allen is older. He projects to the outside.

Round 6 (210): DL Roderick Henderson, Alabama State - The Seahawks have looked at a number of big, run stuffing defensive tackles. There aren’t many in this class.

Round 7 (226): QB P.J. Walker, Temple - The Seahawks backup quarterback situation is a mess. Walker is generating late interest in the process.

