An Early Dive Into SOS

Monday, April 24, 2017


In my Rotoworld strength of schedule (SOS) series I will examine methods used to understand the 2017 landscape for teams. I’ve attempted to pioneer a more educated analysis of SOS because the current method is the least efficient possible. The established method looks only at prior-year win percentage with zero context and measures those rates against current-year opponents. The Parcells-ism “you are what your record says you are” is true only as it relates to making the playoffs in that particular season. It is not a method of forecasting.

Measuring 2017 SOS based on 2016 records is lazy, inaccurate and inefficient. But like most things in the NFL, it was an accepted method from the past, and there is a reluctance to shift away from established thought processes, regardless of the low-intelligence level such processes reflect. I’ve built my foundation on questioning tradition and employing more efficient means of making NFL decisions. 

At my in-season analytical-thought website (SharpFootballAnalysis.com) I attack the NFL from an analytical perspective, often using contrarian thinking to find edges.

When it comes to SOS, using in-season data produces a more effective measure of opponents as opposed to pre-season projections. But most NFL media don’t see it that way. They will chime in a lot between now and September with wrongly-calculated SOS. And then during the season, you won’t hear them ever discuss schedule strength. I’ve produced some of the most useful SOS metrics for both understanding performance year to date as well as predicting future capabilities based on schedule.

This article, the first in a multi-part series, will focus on 2017 Offensive SOS Predictions for each team. Each team section first will discuss SOS for the passing offense following by a discussion of SOS for rushing offenses. The analysis hinges on an understanding of the team’s ranking across various defensive metrics accumulated by the end of last season, with minor adjustments. As we are focusing on the strengths of opposing pass and run defenses, it's notable that the correlation between one year and the next for run defense is 0.46 and for pass defense it is 0.35. Those are fairly moderate relationships considering all of the moving parts. Obviously, some teams correlate stronger year over year than others. Teams with consistent coaches and more returning players should have a correlation much higher. Teams who fire coaches or try to get rich quick in free agency may have a weaker correlation to prior-year results.

We can see the success of this technique by looking at last season’s article I wrote for Rotoworld. Last year, the Cowboys' offense was forecast to have the easiest schedule in the NFL. They produced the 2nd most efficient offensive numbers of the season per my custom analytic Early Down Success Rate (EDSR) and finished with the 2nd best record in the NFL (13-3). Of the 7 teams I forecasted to have the easiest offensive schedules, 5 made the playoffs.

I pegged the 49ers with the most difficult 2016 offensive schedule, and they won only 2 games for the 2nd worst record in the NFL behind a 30th rated finish in EDSR offense. However, some teams were able to exert their will and win despite tough schedules. The best example is the team which led 28-3 with minutes to go in the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl: the Falcons. I pegged them with the 2nd hardest schedule to start the season. That wasn’t wrong: they ended up with the 2nd hardest schedule based on actual 2016 year-end metrics. But they were able to “rise up” over the course of the season and dominate a ridiculously tough schedule.

I also projected the easiest and hardest starts to the season for the opening 6 weeks. The 5 teams I projected with the easiest offensive start went 22-12 (65%) over their first 6 weeks and none produced a losing record. (Those same teams went 36-25, 59% the rest of the season). The 5 teams I projected with the most difficult offensive starts went 10-19 (34%) over the first 6 weeks and only 1 team produced a winning record in the first 6 weeks. (Those same teams went 23-27, 46% the rest of the season).

These metrics are accurate with the context that I am predicting performance 4.5 months before Week 1. That said, this is far from anything more than a reference tool to review now and revisit later in the offseason. It should be one of many elements considered when trying to understand the landscape of the 2017 NFL season from an offensive perspective.

5 Easiest Offensive Schedules:

1. Carolina Panthers

The Super Bowl runners-up from 2015 slumped in 2016, finishing 6-10 and in last place in the NFC South which they dominated the prior season. This was in large part due to an offense which finished bottom 8 in EDSR, offensive efficiency and pass protection efficiency versus a 1st place schedule. As a result in 2017, they get the last place schedule and all the goodness it entails.

And the difference is measurable. They face the 3rd easiest schedule of pass defenses after facing the 6th hardest in 2016. That’s the largest drop-off in pass defense difficulty for any team. The passing offense which was so tame last year due to a battered and gun-shy Cam Newton will enjoy facing the 24th rated pass rushes this year. The Panthers’ pass offense should start fast, with its first 5 games coming against pass defenses cumulatively ranked bottom 12 -- including Nos. 32, 29 and 28 -- by far the easiest pass defense schedule for any team through the first 5 weeks. A lull from Weeks 6-10 should be expected, as the Panthers face their toughest stretch of pass defenses, ranking as the 5th hardest stretch for any team those weeks. The key to late season recovery will be an easier schedule post-bye week in addition to expected improvement from the offensive line, as the Panthers face 3 consecutive games against top-7 pass rushes in Weeks 14-16 (MIN, GB, TB). Fortunately, all 3 games are in Carolina.

From a rushing offense perspective, the Panthers not only face the NFL’s easiest schedule of run defenses, they also face the NFL’s easiest “rush blend” of defenses (a blend of rushing efficiency, rushing explosiveness, and RB target efficiency). It should be a fast start for the Panthers’ ground game, with their first two games against bottom-3 run defenses. And fortunately, during that difficult stretch for their passing offense from Weeks 6-10, they have the luxury of leaning on the run game with the 4th easiest “rush blend” of defenses in that span.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Last year, Minnesota’s passing offense faced the brutal combination of facing the NFL’s most difficult pass rush schedule while dealing with the most injuries suffered by any offensive line in the NFL. Coupled with a virtually nonexistent run game (31st), the passing offense did its best to produce the 18th most efficient metrics, but the Vikings finished 8-8 and outside the playoffs. This year, things look better provided the team gets better injury luck. Minnesota faces the easiest pass defenses of any team in the NFL. Their best stretch of sustained efficiency would come from Weeks 8-12, but the better idea for daily fantasy would probably be to target the Vikings’ passing game off tough opponents when less people are inclined to take them. For example, Week 4 vs the Lions after a tough pass defense of the Buccaneers, Week 8 against the Browns after a tough pass defense of the Ravens, and Week 12 for another game against the Lions after the Rams.

In their first season without Adrian Peterson, the Vikings’ run defense catches a break. They have the 29th overall schedule of run defenses, and after facing the 17th rated schedule last year, it is the 2nd largest drop of any team as compared to 2016. That no doubt should help improve their 31st rush offense rank from last year. The run game should get off to a decent start through the first 5 weeks of the season, but there are especially juicy matchups against poor run defenses littered across their schedule from Week 8 onward.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ 2016 pass offense was an abomination, and there is good and bad with the 2017 schedule. In good news, the Ravens face the 3rd easiest schedule of pass defenses. The bad news is they faced the 5th easiest schedule in 2016, and their offense ranked 27th in EDSR, 26th in passing efficiency, 32nd in explosive pass offense, and 30th on 3rd down. And unfortunately for the Ravens, while the overall passing efficiency projection of opponent defenses is similar, their 2017 opponents are projected to rank slightly better defending the explosive pass and in pass rush. Pass protection was one of the many interesting quirks for the 2016 Ravens. Baltimore ranked 8th in pass protection against a very easy schedule (29th) of pass rush units, yet Joe Flacco delivered his 2nd consecutive season with a passer rating below 85 and just 6.4 yards per attempt. The Ravens’ pass offense may start slower over the first 8 weeks, as they face the 6th most difficult “pass blend” of defenses (a blend of pass efficiency, yards per attempt, explosive passing and pass rush), but they close the season from Weeks 9-16 with the 3rd easiest schedule of pass defenses.

An easy way to help a quarterback is to establish the run game, and that should be something Baltimore attempts with more success in 2017. After facing the 10th most difficult run defenses in 2016, they face the 3rd easiest schedule in 2017. It’s the biggest drop-off for any NFL team. The Ravens don’t play a single run defense better than the 10th ranked unit. And apart from a tough Steelers defense in Week 14, the Ravens' late-season schedule should be exceedingly kind with games against the run defenses of Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis to close out the year.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prospects for the 2017 Bucs passing offense are extremely promising. DeSean Jackson is a game-changing piece any time he lines up on the field, regardless of play call. The Bucs also face the 6th weakest explosive pass defenses from 2016. And overall, the Bucs’ strength of pass defense drops from 12th in 2016 to 26th in 2017, the 4th largest drop for any team. Quarterbacked by a developing Jameis Winston with limited passing weapons, the Bucs’ pass offense ranked 11th in the NFL last year. With an easier schedule and more weapons, it should create more excitement in 2017. And the final piece to the puzzle is the strength of opposing offenses faced by this Bucs defense: They face the 3rd most difficult schedule of opposing offenses in 2017.

 

The Bucs' division foes are typically tough offenses (Atlanta, New Orleans, Carolina) but they add games against Green Bay, Detroit and New England as well. Which means the Tampa Bay offense will need to continue to produce for all 4 quarters, potentially leading to a better fantasy season for this passing offense. But the Bucs’ schedule is a tricky one: in their first 8 games, every single pass defense ranks average or better in “pass blend” defense. But from Week 9 onward, every single pass defense ranks bottom 9 in “pass blend” save for the Panthers in Week 16. In season-long fantasy, a strong recommendation if you didn’t land a Buc in the pass game is to target these players around Week 8. Their pass defense schedule from Week 9 onward is not only easiest in the NFL, it’s 17% easier than the 31st ranked schedule and is 52% easier than average.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, the same optimism doesn’t exist for the rushing game. The 2017 schedule is more difficult than 2016, when they ranked 28th in run efficiency. If Doug Martin is still with the Bucs after his 3-game suspension to start the season, absolutely steer clear of him for several weeks. From Weeks 4-6, the Buccaneers face the Giants, Patriots and Cardinals run defenses, each of which ranked top 7 last season. The run game should take off following their bye, but unfortunately they have the latest bye for any team (Week 11). But they should have an ability to make a lot of noise the final 6 weeks of the season, as they face the easiest run defenses of any team from Week 12 onward.

5. New Orleans Saints

We’re so accustomed to great things from the Saints’ offense that it was overlooked last year when this team faced the 3rd most difficult defenses and the 3rd most difficult pass defenses. That didn’t stop them from finishing 4th in EDSR offense, 6th in offensive efficiency and 6th in pass efficiency. This year, however, they face the 21st rated pass defenses, the 3rd largest drop-off for any team. The Saints’ passing offense may come in like a lamb in 2017, but it is poised to go out like a lion. Following 4 consecutive opponents which rank top 15 in “pass blend” defense (3 of which are on the road, 1 in London, with a home game against a more difficult Patriots pass defense) the Saints go on bye in Week 5. They’ll storm back playing just 3 games the rest of the season against pass defenses ranking above average, and those are teams they are quite familiar with: Tampa Bay twice and Carolina once, with 2 of the 3 games at home.

 

For the fantasy season, which ends in Week 16, the Saints have the easiest schedule of defenses from Week 6 onward, and the 3rd easiest schedule of pass defenses. The potential problem is 5 consecutive games from Weeks 7-11 against top-10 pass rush defenses. But if the Saints can keep Drew Brees upright, they face defenses that are extremely burnable for explosive passes and which will give up extreme yards per attempt. Without Brandin Cooks, the Saints’ passing game will provide new opportunities from last season, and following their Week 5 bye, these opportunities could be extremely productive. Helping their schedule is that their two worst “weather-opponent-road-games” are Green Bay and Buffalo, but those games are in Weeks 7 and 10, so conditions should not be severe then. From Week 11 onward, they play outdoors in just 2-of-7 games, and those games are in California (Rams) and Florida (Buccaneers).

The Saints’ rushing offense is poised for a better year than 2016 from a schedule perspective. They face an easier schedule of run defenses (26th overall), which allow more explosive runs and better production on running back targets than what Sean Payton’s run offense faced in 2016. Much like their pass offense, their schedule gets extremely easy a few games into the season. From Weeks 4-17, the Saints play the easiest schedule of opposing run defenses. A more treacherous patch featuring 3 top-10 run defenses is clustered in Weeks 12-15, but two of the three are at the Superdome.


You can follow Warren Sharp on Twitter @SharpFootball.
Email :Warren Sharp


Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

