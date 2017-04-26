Raymond Summerlin

NFL Draft Preview

Best Draft Destinations

Wednesday, April 26, 2017


With free agency mostly in the rear-view mirror and the draft just ahead, it is the perfect time to revisit the best fantasy landing spots for the premier skill-position prospects in this year’s class as well as what has changed since the start of free agency.

Quarterback
The free agency period came and went without much change at quarterback. Tony Romo’s unexpected retirement has left the Texans and Broncos in basically the same position they were in heading into March, and Chicago replacing Jay Cutler with Mike Glennon does not register much of a blip on the seismograph. The Browns were elevated out of the honorable mention category because they were able to marginally offset the loss of Terrelle Pryor with Kenny Britt and have the draft capital to add several weapons this weekend, but overall the best destinations remain very much the same.  

Broncos: Despite signing Ronald Leary and Menelik Watson, Denver still has a lot of work to do on the offensive line, but their pros outweigh their cons. They have two outstanding receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, a backfield which should produce if the issues up front are fixed, and a defense which will consistently put the offense in good positions. Add in a quality offensive coordinator, and this attack has a chance to be very good with the right quarterback. That said, it seems like the Broncos believe the right quarterback is already on the roster, so it is unlikely they add anyone of note in the draft.

Texans: Perhaps no team has ever been more “a quarterback away” than the Texans. In fact, Houston has many of the same things working in its favor as Denver. The weapons at receiver are not quite as good, but DeAndre Hopkins is a high-end No. 1, Will Fuller should be more dangerous with a competent quarterback, and C.J. Fiedorowicz is a quality tight end. Lamar Miller is a high-end back who should only become more effective if defenses have to worry about the passing game, and the defense is one of the best in the league. Like the Broncos, the Texans’ biggest concern other than quarterback is the offensive line, but it is still a solid spot for a quarterback. Unfortunately, Houston is unlikely to nab a day-one starter with the No. 25 overall pick, meaning Tom Savage should enter the season under center unless the Texans are able to trade up. Coach Bill O’Brien is reportedly enamored with Patrick Mahomes.

Browns: Cleveland was originally listed below the top two teams because of the departure of Terrelle Pryor, but they did a decent job replacing him with Kenny Britt and have the draft picks to add several weapons on offense. On top of that, they have a great offensive mind at head coach, a solid backfield duo, a pass catching tight end with an albeit limited history of success, and what should be an ascending receiver in Corey Coleman. They are quietly a good landing spot for one of the top quarterbacks, and it sounds like they are very interested in Mitchell Trubisky.   

Honorable Mention: The 49ers and Jets could offer immediate starting opportunities, but the surrounding talent is bad to terrible in each spot. The 49ers have one of the worst receiver depth charts in the league even after adding Pierre Garcon while the Jets have a black hole at tight end and questionable talent at receiver.

The Bills, Jaguars, and Cardinals are teams worthy of attention in Dynasty formats. Buffalo did not really commit long term to Tyrod Taylor despite a new deal, Carson Palmer could be entering his final season, and Blake Bortles will likely be run out of Jacksonville if he struggles again.

Running Back
Unlike quarterback, there was some movement among the top destinations at running back. The Raiders made a big splash by signing Marshawn Lynch on the eve of the draft. The Patriots addressed their backfield and then some, adding Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee to a group which already included Dion Lewis and James White. The Vikings also took care of their need, signing Latavius Murray to replace Adrian Peterson, who signed with New Orleans to pick up the slack behind Mark Ingram. Finally, Eddie Lacy landed somewhat surprisingly in Seattle, and Danny Woodhead signed a three-year deal with Baltimore.

Despite those moves, one of the former prime landing spots remains in play, and there are several other secondary options which appear more interesting considering the emphasis those teams seem to have placed on running backs in the lead up to the draft.

Eagles: It is surprising Ryan Mathews remains on the roster, but his neck injury likely has more to do with that than the Eagles’ desire to keep him. Either way, Philly has consistently been linked with the top running backs – including Joe Mixon, who would be an outstanding fit – and seem likely to select someone at the position in the first two days of the draft. Behind a line which should be good as long as everyone stays healthy and with what could be an improved passing game to take the pressure off, Philly has the look of an instant-impact destination.

Packers: Ty Montgomery had his moments as the lead back last season and proved he needs to be involved as a runner moving forward, which is not surprising to many who watched him at Stanford, but he alone is likely not Green Bay’s answer at running back. Even after Montgomery took over in Week 7, the Packers’ other running backs averaged more carries per game combined in the 13 contests in which Montgomery played. He had more than 10 carries only three times and more than 11 just once in that run. Montgomery is going to have a role, but there is room for a 12-15 carry back with solid touchdown upside in this offense. That player will likely be added in the draft. A big, strong back who still offers plenty in the passing game, Toledo’s Kareem Hunt would be a great fit.

Bucs: Tampa Bay was not originally listed among the top spots because of the uncertainty surrounding Doug Martin, but it now seems clear they are going to add another running back early in the draft, perhaps even in the first round. If that happens, it will likely spell the end for Martin in Tampa and vault the rookie ahead of Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers on the depth chart. With DeSean Jackson in the fold and Jameis Winston only getting better, this is an offense poised to take a step forward, and a dynamic back would only help that ascension. The Bucs have been heavily linked with Dalvin Cook.


12
Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


