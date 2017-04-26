Evan Silva

Mock Draft

Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft

Wednesday, April 26, 2017


You guys like mock draft accuracy? I’ll refer you to Bob McGinn and Mike Mayock’s mocks. Both have top-six accuracy scores over the past half decade. I’m merely above average.

Here is my final 2017 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Browns – Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett – I’m counting on the Browns to not screw this up.
2. 49ers – LSU S Jamal Adams – A high-floor pick at the same position John Lynch once played.
3. Bears – Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore – The seemingly consensus top CB in this class.
4. Jaguars – LSU RB Leonard Fournette – The Jags see this as an identity changer on offense.
5. Titans -- Washington WR John Ross – Likely in trade down, the Titans add a 4.22 lid popper.
6. Jets – Alabama TE O.J. Howard – Howard will be an impact receiver and blocker in the pros.
7. Chargers – Ohio State S Malik Hooker – Field-flipping takeaway specialist for Gus Bradley’s D.
8. Panthers – Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey – Too much smoke here for there to be no fire.
9. Bengals – Stanford DL Solomon Thomas – Best-case scenario for team starved for pass rush.
10. Bills – Clemson WR Mike Williams – Safest-floor WR in this draft gives Bills a new dimension.
11. Saints – Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey – Rumored to be the No. 1 CB on Saints draft board.
12. Browns – UNC QB Mitchell Trubisky – Likely in trade up, the meddlesome owner gets his guy.
13. Cardinals – Texas Tech QB Patrick MahomesCarson Palmer likely retires after this season.
14. Eagles – Alabama DT Jonathan Allen – BPA. Howie Roseman will think he can hit RB, CB later.
15. Colts – Temple LB Haason Reddick – Versatile addition to front 7 undergoing full makeover.
16. Ravens – Alabama ILB Reuben Foster – If he slips, Ozzie Newsome’s Bama connections kick in.
17. Redskins – Tennessee OLB Derek Barnett – Great college rusher falls due to sub-par workouts.
18. Titans – USC CB Adoree’ Jackson – The 2016 Thorpe Award winner lands on CB-needy team.
19. Buccaneers – Florida State RB Dalvin Cook – A heavily-rumored connection all draft season.
20. Broncos – Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk – Broncos seems locked into an O-Line pick here.
21. Lions – Missouri DE Charles Harris – Early-impact pass rusher. Lions badly need help on D.
22. Dolphins – UCLA DE Takk McKinley – Edge player is known to be Miami’s Round-1 priority.
23. Giants – Utah OT Garett Bolles – Like the Broncos, G-Men look locked into OL in Round 1.
24. Raiders – Vanderbilt ILB Zach Cunningham – It’s either him or injury-riddled Jarrad Davis.
25. Texans – Clemson QB Deshaun Watson – Probably in a trade up, HOU finally gets its QB.
26. Seahawks – Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp – Seattle badly needs offensive line help.
27. Chiefs – Washington CB Kevin King – Addresses big need and fits GM John Dorsey’s profile.
28. Cowboys – Wisconsin DE T.J. Watt – Regardless identity, this pick will address pass defense.
29. Packers – LSU CB Tre’Davious White – The Packers’ secondary full-on collapsed last season.
30. Steelers – Miami TE David Njoku – Big Ben lobbying for TE help. Njoku is a legit rare talent.
31. Falcons – Alabama OL Cam Robinson – Not sexy, but shores up Atlanta’s right guard need.
32. Saints – Michigan ATH Jabrill Peppers – Adds value on offense, defense, and special teams.



Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Evan Silva


