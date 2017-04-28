Day 1 Draft Recap

Friday, April 28, 2017

The first round is always a flurry of action, but Thursday’s was downright stunning. It’s not often you see a team surrendering three picks — two of which were third-rounders — to move up one spot. So is the pursuit of a franchise quarterback. The Chiefs were even more brazen, making a 17-spot leap on draft night. Typically, a jump that high is hashed out weeks in advance. If there was an overarching theme, it was offensive “reaches” early producing defensive value down the board.





Bears stun early, move up one spot for Mitchell Trubisky





Bears GM Ryan Pace paid Mike Glennon $18.5 million guaranteed to be his quarterback of March and April. Trubisky is the future for a team left dazed and embittered by eight years of the Jay Cutler experience. Trubisky was generally considered to be this year’s top quarterback, but it was far from consensus in a flawed class. Trubisky made just 13 starts at North Carolina, and in the words of our own Evan Silva, couldn’t beat out Marquise Williams, who failed to win the Packers’ No. 3 job last summer. On tape, there’s toughness, but also a Blaine Gabbert-esque tendency to panic when pressured. Trubisky could be the riskiest in an increasingly long line of Day 1 quarterback dart throws.





Jags try to suture offense with Leonard Fournette





Stuck with Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, the Jags become the second team in two years to select a running back at No. 4 overall. Never mind their recent investments in Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon. The Jags are cutting their running back losses in hopes of finding a new spiritual quarterback for their offense. Fournette posted jaw-dropping numbers and 2015 film, but battled through an injury-marred 2016. He’s also a liability in the passing game, displaying butterfingers as a receiver. He’s a boom/bust prospect for a team that’s never shied away from bold picks under GM David Caldwell. One thing is clear, Fournette will get every opportunity to be a workhorse. You know what to do in Dynasty leagues.





Titans go bold, take small-school WR Corey Davis at No. 5





Loading up on offensive weapons as franchise player Marcus Mariota enters his prime, the Titans made an upside selection in the NCAA’s all-time leader in receiving yards (5,278). Stunningly prolific for a wideout his size (6-foot-3, 209 pounds), Davis is an elite athlete, though an inexact one for NFL purposes since ankle surgery prevented him from testing at the Combine. “A man amongst boys” in the MAC in the words of a regional scout to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Davis spent his college career hitting home runs. That was an element missing from the Titans’ smash mouth 2016 offense. A gifted route-runner with a varied skill-set, Davis offers tantalizing Dynasty league potential, and will be worth a WR3 flier in all re-draft leagues.





Like Tavon Austin, But Good





The Panthers got the player they had to have at No. 8, injecting life into a stagnant offense with all-world talent Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey helps on every front, providing not only immediate big-play potential, but immediate three-down ability. An explosive runner, McCaffrey is a gifted receiver, and even an asset in pass protection. It would be hard to dream up a better fit for a team that’s lacked playmakers and underinvested in a running game that’s supposed to be the engine of the offense. There are no sure things in the NFL. McCaffrey is probably as close as we’re going to get in 2017.





Reach for the sky … or quarterbacks





The Bears set a tone with Mitchell Trubisky. The Chiefs and Texans established a trend. Would-be Super Bowl contenders who keep getting derailed by uninspiring or incompetent quarterback play, the 2016 division winners made massive leaps usually reserved for the weeks before the draft. Precious draft capital, both this year and next, was spent. Bold, even more so when you consider neither team got an obvious 2017 answer. Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly begin the year caddying for Alex Smith. Deshaun Watson should be under center in Week 1, but it’s far from certain he will be ready. A prototypical “winner,” Watson has a weak arm and questionable accuracy. He was a one-read quarterback in the ACC. The Texans are gambling on intangibles, ignoring Watson’s all-too tangible faults. Ask Alabama: Watson could boom. There’s just a real chance he busts. It’s a quarterback risk the Texans are taking for the second straight year.





Tight end run occurs later than expected





The year of the tight end got off to a late start. Rumored to be an option as high as No. 6 for the Jets, O.J. Howard fell to No. 19 and the Bucs. Replenishing an offense that had exactly one weapon in 2016, Tampa made a smart choice. Howard can be brought along slowly behind Cameron Brate. An elite blocker and athlete, Howard should find ways to contribute as a rookie even if he doesn’t come out gangbusters as a receiver.





The No. 2 tight end off the board, Evan Engram is a less complete player than Howard, but could catch more 2017 passes. The Giants have lacked a true seam threat since letting Martellus Bennett walk, and Engram is arguably more receiver than tight end. He’s a playmaker for a team that lacked them behind Odell Beckham in 2016.





Cleveland’s David Njoku may have the most overall upside, but enters the trickiest fantasy situation. The Browns don’t have a quarterback, and are sorting through all manner of young players at the skill positions. Njoku is a projectable dream for long-term leagues, but likely tease for the season at hand.