Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock

Silva & Norris' Round Two MockFriday, April 28, 2017
I teamed up with Rotoworld draft analyst Josh Norris to create this second-round mock draft, relying on our collective understanding of prospect skill sets, team needs, and Norris’ knowledge of pre-draft buzz, team visits, and private workouts. As scored by The Huddle Report, Joe Marino of NDT Scouting produced the most accurate mock draft in the nation for round one, matching 9-of-32 players to their selecting teams. My mock score was mediocre as usual, although I'll take tying Mike Mayock and beating Bob McGinn. For round two, I’d be pleased getting four or five picks right.
33. Packers – Washington CB Kevin King – I’m guessing King goes here or 34 if Packers trade out.
34. Seahawks – UConn DB Obi Melifonwu – Freak athlete at 6’4/224 fits Seahawks DB profile.
35. Jaguars – Pittsburgh QB Nathan Peterman – Tom Coughlin turns page on Blake Bortles era.
36. Bears – Michigan DT Chris Wormley – A fallback target after passing on Solomon Thomas.
37. Rams – Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp – Year-one starter at any of the O-Line positions.
38. Chargers – Utah FS Marcus Williams – Shores up safety after they passed on Malik Hooker.
39. Jets – Kansas State EDGE Jordan Willis – Willis is the best edge pass rusher left on the board.
40. Panthers -- Alabama OT Cam Robinson – Takes over as the Panthers’ right tackle in year one.
41. Bengals – Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon – Mixon is rumored to be Cincy’s top round-two target.
42. Saints – Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson – Saints put a pass rusher in front of their first-round CB.
43. Eagles – Florida State RB Dalvin Cook – Philly was rumored to be considering Cook at No. 14.
44. Bills – East Carolina WR Zay Jones – Many dots connect here. Robert Woods replacement.
45. Cardinals -- Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie – Addresses the big hole opposite Patrick Peterson.
46. Colts – Houston EDGE/LB Tyus Bowser – One of the draft’s most versatile edge presences.
47. Ravens – USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Baltimore was in the receiver market in round one.
48. Vikings – Indiana OG Dan Feeney – Vikes address glaring OG need with a high-floor prospect.
49. Redskins – Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara – Adds playmaking ability to Skins’ weak RB stable.
50. Buccaneers – Washington DB Budda Baker – Playmaking safety/slot corner addresses need.
51. Broncos – Michigan State DL Malik McDowell – McDowell becomes their new Malik Jackson.
52. Browns – California QB Davis Webb – Josh Dobbs & DeShone Kizer also in play for Cleveland.
53. Lions – NC State S Josh Jones – Would push for starting snaps at strong safety right away.
54. Dolphins – Temple G/T Dion Dawkins – Power blocker starts at guard for Miami in year one.
55. Giants – Western Michigan T/G Taylor Moton – Put simply, Giants need guys who can block.
56. Raiders – Vanderbilt ILB Zach Cunningham – Inside linebacker is Raiders’ biggest need left.
57. Texans – Florida S Marcus Maye – The Texans should also look at offensive line help here.
58. Seahawks – Florida DB Quincy Wilson – Seattle doubles down on secondary help in Round 2.
59. Chiefs – Colorado CB Ahkello Witherspoon – Long, athletic corner to book end Marcus Peters.
60. Cowboys – Florida CB Teez Tabor – Cowboys trust Tabor’s game tape here over his slow forty.
61. Packers – Youngstown State EDGE Derek Rivers – Checks boxes for athleticism and production.
62. Steelers – Penn State WR Chris Godwin – Steelers known to love this contested-catch specialist.
63. Falcons – Ohio State G/C Pat Elflein – Elflein likely starts at right guard for Atlanta in year one.
64. Panthers – Villanova DL Tanoh Kpassagnon – An athletic defensive lineman with freakish length.
I teamed up with Rotoworld draft analyst Josh Norris to create this second-round mock draft, relying on our collective understanding of prospect skill sets, team needs, and Norris’ knowledge of pre-draft buzz, team visits, and private workouts. As scored by The Huddle Report, Joe Marino of NDT Scouting produced the most accurate mock draft in the nation for round one, matching 9-of-32 players to their selecting teams. My mock score was mediocre as usual, although I'll take tying Mike Mayock and beating Bob McGinn. For round two, I’d be pleased getting four or five picks right.
33. Packers – Washington CB Kevin King – I’m guessing King goes here or 34 if Packers trade out.
34. Seahawks – UConn DB Obi Melifonwu – Freak athlete at 6’4/224 fits Seahawks DB profile.
35. Jaguars – Pittsburgh QB Nathan Peterman – Tom Coughlin turns page on Blake Bortles era.
36. Bears – Michigan DT Chris Wormley – A fallback target after passing on Solomon Thomas.
37. Rams – Western Kentucky OL Forrest Lamp – Year-one starter at any of the O-Line positions.
38. Chargers – Utah FS Marcus Williams – Shores up safety after they passed on Malik Hooker.
39. Jets – Kansas State EDGE Jordan Willis – Willis is the best edge pass rusher left on the board.
40. Panthers -- Alabama OT Cam Robinson – Takes over as the Panthers’ right tackle in year one.
41. Bengals – Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon – Mixon is rumored to be Cincy’s top round-two target.
42. Saints – Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson – Saints put a pass rusher in front of their first-round CB.
43. Eagles – Florida State RB Dalvin Cook – Philly was rumored to be considering Cook at No. 14.
44. Bills – East Carolina WR Zay Jones – Many dots connect here. Robert Woods replacement.
45. Cardinals -- Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie – Addresses the big hole opposite Patrick Peterson.
46. Colts – Houston EDGE/LB Tyus Bowser – One of the draft’s most versatile edge presences.
47. Ravens – USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster – Baltimore was in the receiver market in round one.
48. Vikings – Indiana OG Dan Feeney – Vikes address glaring OG need with a high-floor prospect.
49. Redskins – Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara – Adds playmaking ability to Skins’ weak RB stable.
50. Buccaneers – Washington DB Budda Baker – Playmaking safety/slot corner addresses need.
51. Broncos – Michigan State DL Malik McDowell – McDowell becomes their new Malik Jackson.
52. Browns – California QB Davis Webb – Josh Dobbs & DeShone Kizer also in play for Cleveland.
53. Lions – NC State S Josh Jones – Would push for starting snaps at strong safety right away.
54. Dolphins – Temple G/T Dion Dawkins – Power blocker starts at guard for Miami in year one.
55. Giants – Western Michigan T/G Taylor Moton – Put simply, Giants need guys who can block.
56. Raiders – Vanderbilt ILB Zach Cunningham – Inside linebacker is Raiders’ biggest need left.
57. Texans – Florida S Marcus Maye – The Texans should also look at offensive line help here.
58. Seahawks – Florida DB Quincy Wilson – Seattle doubles down on secondary help in Round 2.
59. Chiefs – Colorado CB Ahkello Witherspoon – Long, athletic corner to book end Marcus Peters.
60. Cowboys – Florida CB Teez Tabor – Cowboys trust Tabor’s game tape here over his slow forty.
61. Packers – Youngstown State EDGE Derek Rivers – Checks boxes for athleticism and production.
62. Steelers – Penn State WR Chris Godwin – Steelers known to love this contested-catch specialist.
63. Falcons – Ohio State G/C Pat Elflein – Elflein likely starts at right guard for Atlanta in year one.
64. Panthers – Villanova DL Tanoh Kpassagnon – An athletic defensive lineman with freakish length.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva