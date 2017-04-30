Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades

The 2017 NFL draft concluded Saturday evening. Rotoworld blurbed every single selection, picks No. 1 (Myles Garrett) through 253 (Chad Kelly). You can click on the linked players’ names here or use our search engine in the top right-hand corner of this page to access our in-depth rookie writeups.
After a grueling three days, we'll put the finishing touches on our intensive draft coverage with post-draft grades. Here they are for the NFC.
Arizona Cardinals
1 (13). Temple LB Haason Reddick
2 (36). Washington DB Budda Baker
3 (98). Grambling WR Chad Williams
4 (115). Pittsburgh OG Dorian Johnson
5 (157). Vanderbilt OT Will Holden
5 (179). North Carolina KR T.J. Logan
6 (208). Auburn S Johnathan Ford
Overview: After getting leapfrogged for this year’s top quarterback prospects ahead of the 13th pick, the Cardinals settled for versatile EDGE/ILB Reddick, then surprisingly traded up for similarly versatile Baker, whose game mimics Tyrann Mathieu as a playmaking slot corner-safety. Moving up nine spots for Baker cost Arizona the Nos. 119 and 197 picks, in addition to a 2018 fourth-rounder. While I like Baker as a player, I did not think he was worth that price. Williams was not invited to the Combine, but his athleticism and production profiles suggest he’s an intriguing sleeper. I still thought he was a reach in the third round, athough GM Steve Keim has a strong track record nailing prospects from smaller schools. Johnson was widely regarded as a top-three guard prospect in this draft, yet fell due to a liver condition. Holden is a short-armed tackle with swingman potential. Logan and Ford are special teamers. Ultimately, this was a meat-and-potatoes draft with minimal flash. Reddick and Baker are the only likely year-one contributors, even if neither is a safe bet to start.
Grade: C+
Atlanta Falcons
1 (26). UCLA DE Takk McKinley
3 (75). LSU LB Duke Riley
4 (136). Oregon State T/G Sean Harlow
5 (149). San Diego State CB Damontae Kazee
5 (156). Wyoming RB Brian Hill
5 (174). Drake TE Eric Saubert
Overview: Falcons LG Andy Levitre should be included in this haul after Atlanta acquired him for late-round picks in 2016 and 2017. Seemingly dead set on trading up all day Thursday, the Falcons finally found a partner at No. 26, sending Seattle the Nos. 31, 90, and 226 picks in exchange for just a five-spot climb to nab high-ceiling pass rusher McKinley. In a day-two deal with Buffalo, Atlanta turned the No. 63 pick into athletic ‘backer Riley, No. 149, and No. 156. Riley will focus on special teams initially, although he fits the Falcons’ second-level defensive profile and could very well eventually push to start. Even as a fourth-round pick, Harlow could conceivably start at right guard as a rookie. Kazee was an incredibly dynamic playmaking boundary corner in the Mountain West Conference. He will likely have to learn to play slot cornerback and special teams in Atlanta. Hill and Saubert were athletic fifth-round dart throws with some developmental potential. The Falcons have annually crushed the draft since Scott Pioli joined the front office. While this group was low on quantity, I liked its makeup for a team with very few needs.
Grade: C
Carolina Panthers
1 (8). Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey
2 (40). Ohio State WR/RB Curtis Samuel
2 (64). Western Michigan OT Taylor Moton
3 (77). Texas A&M DE Daeshon Hall
5 (152). Miami (FL) CB Corn Elder
6 (192). West Georgia FB Alexander Armah
7 (233). Georgia Tech K Harrison Butker
Overview: While the Panthers got a good player at No. 8, all the pre-draft smoke connecting McCaffrey to Carolina suggests there’s a leak in GM Dave Gettleman’s building. Gettleman picked up McCaffrey insurance in round two, selecting a rawer but more straight-line-explosive version in 4.31 burner Samuel. Late second-rounder Moton is a legitimate candidate to start at right tackle in year one and could prove one of the bigger steals in an otherwise talent-bereft O-Line draft. In a round-three trade with Arizona, jumping 21 spots for underrated edge player Hall cost Carolina its fourth-round pick. Elder projects as an early special teamer and eventual slot corner. He’s a better prospect than last year’s fifth-rounder Zack Sanchez, who was drafted for a similar role. I don’t know who Armah is. The Butker pick puts Graham Gano on notice after Gano went through some miserable stretches last year. Overall, I really liked Gettleman’s first four selections and think Elder has a chance to prove a fifth-round steal.
Grade: B
Chicago Bears
1 (2). North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky
2 (45). Ashland TE Adam Shaheen
4 (112). Alabama S Eddie Jackson
4 (119). North Carolina A&T RB Tarik Cohen
5 (147). Kutztown OG Jordan Morgan
Overview: The Bears’ extremely ill-advised, desperation-driven one-spot climb for Trubisky cost them pick Nos. 67, 111, and a 2018 third-rounder. At UNC, Trubisky spent two years backing up Marquise Williams, who couldn’t beat out “Joe Callahan” as a Packers camp arm last year. In round two, Chicago dropped from No. 36 to 45 to add Nos. 119, 197, and a 2018 fourth-rounder. They wasted No. 45 on D-2 Frankenstein lookalike Shaheen. Ballhawking safety Jackson was my favorite Bears pick, although Jackson enters the NFL with significant injury concerns, and moving up for him cost Chicago the No. 197 pick in exchange for just a five-spot climb. Fellow fourth-rounder Cohen is a fun guy to watch, but he has almost no chance to make an NFL offensive impact at 5-foot-7, 179. Remember Garrett Wolfe? 60% of the Bears’ draft came from sub-Division-1 schools. Ultimately, the class will pay off if Trubisky turns into a franchise quarterback. Yet there is absolutely no way 13 college starts provide enough evidence to suggest Trubisky is a good-probability bet. It’s more likely that this was the worst draft in the entire league.
Grade: F
Dallas Cowboys
1 (28). Michigan DE Taco Charlton
2 (60). Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie
3 (92). Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis
4 (133). North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer
6 (191). Louisiana Tech S Xavier Woods
6 (216). Florida State CB Marquez White
7 (228). Florida DT Joey Ivie
7 (239). Ohio State WR Noah Brown
7 (246). Colorado DT Jordan Carrell
Overview: While I wouldn’t bet against him exceeding expectations under masterful DC Rod Marinelli, Charlton doesn’t profile as the impact edge rusher Dallas desperately needs with average athleticism on a five-technique frame. VP Stephen Jones openly admitted the Cowboys did not have a first-round grade on Charlton. Round two brought a value pick in likely Week 1 starting corner Awuzie. Friday night’s selection of feisty slot CB Lewis may make Orlando Scandrick expendable. Switzer was a solid fourth-round pick and offers special teams value, although his skill set is redundant with Cole Beasley. One of the draft’s best day-three moves had Dallas grabbing Woods at No. 191 after trading its 2018 fifth-rounder to the Jets. A great athlete and on-ball playmaker, Woods belonged in the fourth round, if not the third. White is a converted basketball player who allowed only two career touchdown passes in the ACC. Ivie has an outside chance to be a rotational contributor. Fellow seventh-round fliers Brown and Carrell struggled to produce at the college level. I think the Cowboys made some good picks here, particularly in rounds two through six. The obvious reach for Charlton lowers their draft grade.
Grade: C-
Detroit Lions
1 (21). Florida LB Jarrad Davis
2 (53). Florida CB Teez Tabor
3 (96). Northern Illinois WR Kenny Golladay
4 (124). Tennessee OLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
4 (127). Toledo TE Michael Roberts
5 (165). San Diego CB Jamal Agnew
6 (205). Arkansas DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
6 (215). Miami (FL) QB Brad Kaaya
7 (250). Eastern Michigan DT Pat O’Connor
Overview: While the Lions’ first-rounder addressed a need and put a talented player in Detroit, Davis plays a low-value NFL position as an off-ball linebacker and battled a multitude of college injuries. Sophomore GM Bob Quinn invested his second-round pick on athletically-challenged Tabor, who ran a 4.72 forty at his Pro Day and may struggle to transition his playmaking-based game into the pros, where everything moves so much faster. In a third-round trade with the Patriots, the Lions turned pick No. 85 into Nos. 96 (Golladay) and 124 (Reeves-Maybin). I was genuinely stunned project receiver Golladay went so early in the draft, and Reeves-Maybin barely played football last season. Roberts is another probable wasted pick, lacking both NFL-level receiving and blocking skills. Agnew, Ledbetter, and O’Connor were low-floor, low-ceiling late-rounders. Kaaya’s book smarts are the best thing he has going for him. If I were a Lions fan, I would be very disappointed they didn’t place more emphasis on pass rush in a draft with so many quality rushers. And I would be very disappointed with this haul as a whole.
Grade: D+
Green Bay Packers
2 (33). Washington CB Kevin King
2 (61). North Carolina State SS Josh Jones
3 (93). Auburn DL Montravius Adams
4 (108). Wisconsin OLB Vince Biegel
4 (134). Brigham Young RB Jamaal Williams
5 (175). Purdue WR DeAngelo Yancey
5 (182). Texas El-Paso RB Aaron Jones
6 (212). South Florida G/C Kofi Amichia
7 (238). Utah State RB Devante Mays
7 (247). LSU WR Malachi Dupre
Overview: In a deal with Cleveland, the Packers turned pick No. 29 into Nos. 33 (King) and 108 (Biegel). 6-foot-3, 200-pound King was the draft’s most athletic cornerback, posting near-100th-percentile SPARQ results and flashing an acrobatic game reminiscent of in-prime Antonio Cromartie on tape. Second-rounder Jones is another elite athlete who adds depth to a position where Green Bay has struggled to withstand injuries. On the other hand, Adams was one of the worst picks of round three and is a likely non-NFL contributor. Biegel offers a role-player ceiling at a position where the Packers lacked depth. In terms of draft value and big-league projection, I preferred Aaron Jones over Williams as a running back investment. Day-three fliers Yancey and Dupre both offer vertical-receiver potential. I do not pretend to know anything about Amichia or Mays. I think this was an average to above-average draft haul, with King and the Joneses standing out as my favorite picks. The Packers’ draft grade would be higher had they used the No. 93 selection on Carl Lawson or Trey Hendrickson instead of Adams.
Grade: C
Los Angeles Rams
2 (44). South Alabama TE Gerald Everett
3 (69). Eastern Washington WR Cooper Kupp
3 (91). Boston College S John Johnson
4 (117). Texas A&M WR Josh Reynolds
4 (125). Eastern Washington OLB Samson Ebukam
6 (189). Tulane DT Tanzel Smart
6 (206). Virginia Tech FB Sam Rogers
7 (234). Pittsburgh OLB Ejuan Price
Overview: The Rams sent their first-round pick (No. 5 overall) to the Titans in last year’s Jared Goff trade, then observed as Tennessee used it on top draft-eligible receiver Corey Davis. Los Angeles worked to recoup ammo early in round two, dropping seven slots from 37 to 44 and picking up No. 91 along the way. Everett has promising tape and measurables, but he’s a poor bet for impact in year one. Kupp has a big name but a slot-receiver ceiling on a team already flush with interior pass catchers. Third-rounder Johnson has a real chance to be a year-one starter at free safety. Immediately the Rams’ top true perimeter wideout, fourth-rounder Reynolds is a vertical threat with aggressive ball skills who’s drawn comparisons to ex-Bengals WR Chris Henry. Freak athlete Ebukam and Elvis Dumervil lookalike Price were solid day-three pass-rusher picks. Smart was a good college player with significant size and athleticism limitations. Rogers is a pass-catching, special-teams-playing fullback, albeit with 4.93 speed and minimal lead-blocking upside. The Rams entered this draft shorthanded after last year’s Goff trade, which so far looks like a colossal disaster. I think they did a mediocre job with their remaining picks.
Grade: C-
Minnesota Vikings
2 (41). Florida State RB Dalvin Cook
3 (70). Ohio State G/C Pat Elflein
4 (109). Iowa DT Jaleel Johnson
4 (120). Michigan LB Ben Gedeon
5 (170). South Florida WR Rodney Adams
5 (180). Miami (FL) OG Danny Isidora
6 (201). Virginia Tech TE Bucky Hodges
7 (219). Miami (FL) WR Stacy Coley
7 (220). Northwestern DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
7 (232). Kansas State LB Elijah Lee
7 (245). North Carolina State CB Jack Tocho
Overview: 2016 NFL completion rate leader Sam Bradford deserves mention in this haul after the Vikings sent their first-round pick to Philadelphia in last year’s trade to acquire him. (The Eagles used it on Derek Barnett.) Seemingly impatient after taking Thursday night off, GM Rick Spielman traded up for Cook in a move with Cincinnati that cost Minnesota a fourth-round pick (No. 128) in exchange for a mere seven-slot climb. The Bengals then used the Vikings’ old second-rounder on Joe Mixon, a better talent than Cook at the same position. Spielman traded up again in round three for Elflein, giving his fifth-rounder to the Jets for a nine-spot climb. In a round-three deal with Kansas City, Spielman turned the No. 86 pick into Nos. 104, 132, and 245. In yet another move – this time with San Francisco -- Spielman turned No. 104 into Nos. 109 and 219. In the end, the Vikings added quality prospects at needy positions in Cook, Elflein, and Johnson. Hodges will be hailed as a value pick because everyone has heard of him, but he is a multi-year project with off-field concerns. Nevertheless, he was a solid late-round flier along with Coley and Lee. The Vikings took a lot of shots on low-probability prospects late in hopes one or a few will hit. I thought this was a decent draft overall, and the Bradford trade so far looks like a win.
Grade: B-
New Orleans Saints
1 (11). Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore
1 (32). Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk
2 (42). Utah FS Marcus Williams
3 (67). Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara
3 (76). Florida LB Alex Anzalone
3 (103). Florida Atlantic DE Trey Hendrickson
6 (196). Miami (FL) DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Overview: Due to a top-ten offensive frenzy, the defense-desperate Saints stole near-consensus top corner Lattimore at No. 11. They got sniped late in round one as the 49ers leapfrogged New Orleans for Reuben Foster at No. 31. Drafting likely 2017 backup Ramczyk seemed like an ill-advised, panicked move with pass rushers Tyus Bowser and Malik McDowell on the board. At one point in the offseason, the Saints could have acquired Malcolm Butler for that 32nd pick, a move they absolutely should have made in hindsight. Whereas second-rounder Williams was a prospect I loved, non-productive, always-injured third-rounder Anzalone was the opposite. The Saints gave up their 2018 second-rounder to trade up for committee back Kamara. Back on a positive note, ultra-productive and ultra-athletic edge rusher Hendrickson was an awesome third-round compensatory pick. Muhammad has played football in just one of the last three years and is a probable throwaway. I have major mixed feelings on this draft, loving it in some areas and strongly disliking it in others. I do like that the Saints got a lot of upside on defense.
Grade: C+
New York Giants
1 (23). Ole Miss TE Evan Engram
2 (55). Alabama DT Dalvin Tomlinson
3 (87). California QB Davis Webb
4 (140). Clemson RB Wayne Gallman
5 (167). Youngstown State DE Avery Moss
6 (200). Pittsburgh OT Adam Bisnowaty
Overview: While the Engram pick addressed a need, David Njoku was still on the board at that point and is a superior blocker with more dynamic receiving skills, particularly after the catch. Tomlinson is redundant behind in-place NT Damon Harrison as a two-down run stuffer with no pass-rush ability. Players like Tomlinson can be acquired in undrafted free agency, or signed as free agents off the street. The Webb pick suggests the Giants smartly understand Eli Manning is nearing the end of the line, but individually Webb is an underwhelming prospect. Gallman is another probable wasted pick as a stiff-hipped, borderline NFL athlete whose pass protection was putrid on college tape. Moss bounced around colleges, but he produced wherever he played and was the best value pick in this lot. The Giants entered this draft with one of the worst offensive lines in football and left this draft that way as well. From a glass-half-full standpoint, I suppose it could be argued the Giants realized how poor this O-Line class was, and therefore avoided it. Ultimately, I don’t think they got much better as a team with his haul.
Grade: D+
Philadelphia Eagles
1 (14). Tennessee DE Derek Barnett
2 (43). Washington CB Sidney Jones
3 (99). West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas
4 (118). North Carolina WR Mack Hollins
4 (132). San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey
5 (166). West Virginia WR Shelton Gibson
5 (184). Nebraska S Nate Gerry
6 (214). Washington DT Elijah Qualls
Overview: Contract-year NT Timmy Jernigan is included in Philly’s draft haul after GM Howie Roseman acquired him from Baltimore for pick No. 74. While likely 2017 redshirt Jones (Achilles’) could easily end up a wasteful pick, ball-hawking third-rounder Douglas helps compensate in some respects. Injury redshirts almost never work in the NFL and are particularly ill advised in the early rounds. Neither Philly wideout selection was impressive, with both Hollins and Gibson best projecting to special teams. Another probable throwaway pick, Pumphrey’s ceiling is Dexter McCluster at 5-foot-8, 176 with poor athleticism relative to his weight. Underrated athlete Gerry was a playmaking safety in the Big Ten and one of my favorite late-round picks. I think Qualls will make the Eagles’ 53 on an interior line where the roster lacks depth. Barnett, Jernigan, Douglas, and Gerry were the big positives from this haul. Jones will be popularly viewed as a “potential steal,” but I’m marking him as a net negative on the Eagles’ grade.
Grade: B-
San Francisco 49ers
1 (3). Stanford DL Solomon Thomas
1 (31). Alabama ILB Reuben Foster
3 (66). Colorado CB Ahkello Witherspoon
3 (104). Iowa QB C.J. Beathard
4 (121). Utah RB Joe Williams
5 (146). Iowa TE George Kittle
5 (177). Louisiana Tech WR Trent Taylor
6 (198). Ole Miss DT D.J. Jones
6 (202). Utah LB Pita Taumoepenu
7 (229). Miami (FL) DB Adrian Colbert
Overview: Rookie GM John Lynch deserves praise for stealing pick Nos. 67 and 111, plus a 2018 third-rounder from the Bears in Thursday’s one-spot drop from No. 2 to 3. On the other hand, Lynch did not deserve as much praise as he received for his trade up for Foster, an undersized off-ball linebacker with major medical and off-field concerns who didn’t force a single turnover in his college career. Foster may need a second rotator cuff surgery, costing him a large chunk of his rookie year. Witherspoon is long and athletic, but so contact averse that his NFL transition could prove an uphill climb. The Niners acquired the Saints’ 2018 second-round pick for No. 67. For reasons entirely unbeknownst, Lynch traded up for near-non-prospect Beathard late in round three. Scatback Williams ran 4.41 at the Combine. He also retired last year, can’t catch, and cost the 49ers pick No. 161 for a 22-spot fourth-round jump. Trading a 2018 fourth-round pick for Broncos special teamer/fourth-string RB Kapri Bibbs was the worst move any team made during the draft. Blocking TE Kittle and scrappy slot WR Taylor were worthwhile day-three picks. Jones, Taumoepenu, and Colbert were not. This draft was okay, not great as it was initially billed to be by Lynch’s media friends. The talent-poor 49ers have an extremely long way to go.
Grade: C+
Seattle Seahawks
2 (35). Michigan State DL Malik McDowell
2 (58). LSU G/C Ethan Pocic
3 (90). Central Florida CB Shaq Griffin
3 (95). Michigan State S Delano Hill
3 (102). North Carolina DT Nazair Jones
3 (106). Michigan WR Amara Darboh
4 (111). Colorado S Tedric Thompson
6 (187). Cincinnati DB Mike Tyson
6 (210). Mississippi State OT Justin Senior
7 (226). East Central (OK) WR David Moore
7 (249). Oklahoma State RB Chris Carson
Overview: GM John Schneider traded down three times in a row to begin the Seahawks’ draft, dropping from No. 26, to 31, to 34, and finally 35, and adding pick Nos. 90, 111, 187, and 226 along the way, ultimately moving down only nine slots for that haul. Seattle kicked off round two with one of the most talented if riskiest defensive linemen in the draft (McDowell), and a player I’d rather bet on as a Seahawk than with other teams. Especially for a cornerback-needy roster, I thought Griffin was one of the best picks of round three. Hill’s late third-round selection was considerably less impressive. Third-round compensatory pick Jones is a low-ceiling prospect who projects as an early-down run stuffer only. Fellow compensatory third-rounder Darboh is an unlikely short- or long-term contributor. Tyson played safety at Cincinnati, but he could be looked at corner in Seattle. Senior, Moore, and Carson were traits-based late-round fliers. I liked that the Seahawks took multiple shots at defensive backs, adding to a secondary that badly needs a talent infusion. While Pocic is the only likely Week 1 starter, McDowell, Griffin, and Jones all profile as players capable of making early impacts. A solid, if unspectacular haul.
Grade: B-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 (19). Alabama TE O.J. Howard
2 (50). Texas A&M S Justin Evans
3 (84). Penn State WR Chris Godwin
3 (107). LSU ILB Kendell Beckwith
5 (162). Boise State RB Jeremy McNichols
7 (223). USC DT Stevie Tu’ikolovatu
Overview: Tampa Bay is building a bully on offense, ending elite combo tight end Howard’s surprising fall after landing vertical lid lifter DeSean Jackson in free agency. Howard is the best blocking tight end I have ever seen come out of college. He will help clear running lanes and protect Jameis Winston, two areas in which last year’s Bucs struggled. Defensive back was always Tampa’s biggest need, and explosive athlete Evans helps address it, in addition to offering field-flipping kick return value. Although it didn’t necessarily address a pressing need, I am a fan of third-rounder Godwin as one of this year’s most athletic and physical receivers whose calling card is winning contested catches. Beckwith is an early-down thumper coming off a torn ACL. McNichols needs to improve as an inside runner, but he was a dynamic receiving back at Boise State and offers a higher ceiling than his sometimes-frustrating college tape suggests. While Tu’ikolovatu’s upside is nonexistent as a 26-year-old rookie with zero pass-rush ability, he offers role-player impact versus the run and was a worthwhile seventh-round pick. Among NFC teams, this was my second favorite haul.
Grade: B+
Washington Redskins
1 (17). Alabama DL Jonathan Allen
2 (49). Alabama OLB Ryan Anderson
3 (81). UCLA Fabian Moreau
4 (114). Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine
4 (123). Michigan State S Montae Nicholson
5 (154). Arkansas TE Jeremy Sprinkle
6 (199). Wyoming G/C Chase Roullier
6 (209). Georgia State WR Robert Davis
7 (230). Louisville S Josh Harvey-Clemons
7 (235). Auburn CB Joshua Holsey
Overview: Even though he is out as GM, this haul had Scot McCloughan’s fingerprints all over it with an emphasis on “good football players” in the early rounds and upside as the draft progressed. Concerns over Allen’s shoulder and back pushed him to Washington at No. 17, where he addressed a huge need on one of the NFL’s weakest defensive lines. Anderson lacks great athleticism, but he led the Crimson Tide in tackles for loss last season and is a fierce competitor. Moreau has injury concerns, but he is expected to be ready for camp and has starting-caliber tools. A superior talent to Rob Kelley, Perine has a real chance to lead Washington in carries this year. Nicholson is purely a special teams prospect and was an underwhelming fourth-round investment. Sprinkle is sure handed and was one of the college football’s top pass-blocking tight ends. Roullier is a plus-sized center with experience at guard. Pound for pound, Davis was the most athletic wideout at this year’s Combine and broke all of Georgia State’s receiving records. Harvey-Clemons carries major off-field baggage, but is a physical freak and a perfect seventh-round flier. I don’t know anything about Holsey. This was my favorite draft in the NFC.
Grade: A-