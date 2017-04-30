Evan Silva

NFL Draft Grades

print article archives RSS

Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades

Sunday, April 30, 2017


The 2017 NFL draft concluded Saturday evening. Rotoworld blurbed every single selection, picks No. 1 (Myles Garrett) through 253 (Chad Kelly). You can click on the linked players’ names here or use our search engine in the top right-hand corner of this page to access our in-depth rookie writeups.

After a grueling three days, we'll put the finishing touches on our intensive draft coverage with post-draft grades. Here they are for the NFC.

Arizona Cardinals

1 (13). Temple LB Haason Reddick
2 (36). Washington DB Budda Baker
3 (98). Grambling WR Chad Williams
4 (115). Pittsburgh OG Dorian Johnson
5 (157). Vanderbilt OT Will Holden
5 (179). North Carolina KR T.J. Logan
6 (208). Auburn S Johnathan Ford

Overview: After getting leapfrogged for this year’s top quarterback prospects ahead of the 13th pick, the Cardinals settled for versatile EDGE/ILB Reddick, then surprisingly traded up for similarly versatile Baker, whose game mimics Tyrann Mathieu as a playmaking slot corner-safety. Moving up nine spots for Baker cost Arizona the Nos. 119 and 197 picks, in addition to a 2018 fourth-rounder. While I like Baker as a player, I did not think he was worth that price. Williams was not invited to the Combine, but his athleticism and production profiles suggest he’s an intriguing sleeper. I still thought he was a reach in the third round, athough GM Steve Keim has a strong track record nailing prospects from smaller schools. Johnson was widely regarded as a top-three guard prospect in this draft, yet fell due to a liver condition. Holden is a short-armed tackle with swingman potential. Logan and Ford are special teamers. Ultimately, this was a meat-and-potatoes draft with minimal flash. Reddick and Baker are the only likely year-one contributors, even if neither is a safe bet to start.

Grade: C+

Atlanta Falcons

1 (26). UCLA DE Takk McKinley
3 (75). LSU LB Duke Riley
4 (136). Oregon State T/G Sean Harlow
5 (149). San Diego State CB Damontae Kazee
5 (156). Wyoming RB Brian Hill
5 (174). Drake TE Eric Saubert

Overview: Falcons LG Andy Levitre should be included in this haul after Atlanta acquired him for late-round picks in 2016 and 2017. Seemingly dead set on trading up all day Thursday, the Falcons finally found a partner at No. 26, sending Seattle the Nos. 31, 90, and 226 picks in exchange for just a five-spot climb to nab high-ceiling pass rusher McKinley. In a day-two deal with Buffalo, Atlanta turned the No. 63 pick into athletic ‘backer Riley, No. 149, and No. 156. Riley will focus on special teams initially, although he fits the Falcons’ second-level defensive profile and could very well eventually push to start. Even as a fourth-round pick, Harlow could conceivably start at right guard as a rookie. Kazee was an incredibly dynamic playmaking boundary corner in the Mountain West Conference. He will likely have to learn to play slot cornerback and special teams in Atlanta. Hill and Saubert were athletic fifth-round dart throws with some developmental potential. The Falcons have annually crushed the draft since Scott Pioli joined the front office. While this group was low on quantity, I liked its makeup for a team with very few needs.

Grade: C

Carolina Panthers

1 (8). Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey
2 (40). Ohio State WR/RB Curtis Samuel
2 (64). Western Michigan OT Taylor Moton
3 (77). Texas A&M DE Daeshon Hall
5 (152). Miami (FL) CB Corn Elder
6 (192). West Georgia FB Alexander Armah
7 (233). Georgia Tech K Harrison Butker

Overview: While the Panthers got a good player at No. 8, all the pre-draft smoke connecting McCaffrey to Carolina suggests there’s a leak in GM Dave Gettleman’s building. Gettleman picked up McCaffrey insurance in round two, selecting a rawer but more straight-line-explosive version in 4.31 burner Samuel. Late second-rounder Moton is a legitimate candidate to start at right tackle in year one and could prove one of the bigger steals in an otherwise talent-bereft O-Line draft. In a round-three trade with Arizona, jumping 21 spots for underrated edge player Hall cost Carolina its fourth-round pick. Elder projects as an early special teamer and eventual slot corner. He’s a better prospect than last year’s fifth-rounder Zack Sanchez, who was drafted for a similar role. I don’t know who Armah is. The Butker pick puts Graham Gano on notice after Gano went through some miserable stretches last year. Overall, I really liked Gettleman’s first four selections and think Elder has a chance to prove a fifth-round steal.

Grade: B

Chicago Bears

1 (2). North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky
2 (45). Ashland TE Adam Shaheen
4 (112). Alabama S Eddie Jackson
4 (119). North Carolina A&T RB Tarik Cohen
5 (147). Kutztown OG Jordan Morgan

Overview: The Bears’ extremely ill-advised, desperation-driven one-spot climb for Trubisky cost them pick Nos. 67, 111, and a 2018 third-rounder. At UNC, Trubisky spent two years backing up Marquise Williams, who couldn’t beat out “Joe Callahan” as a Packers camp arm last year. In round two, Chicago dropped from No. 36 to 45 to add Nos. 119, 197, and a 2018 fourth-rounder. They wasted No. 45 on D-2 Frankenstein lookalike Shaheen. Ballhawking safety Jackson was my favorite Bears pick, although Jackson enters the NFL with significant injury concerns, and moving up for him cost Chicago the No. 197 pick in exchange for just a five-spot climb. Fellow fourth-rounder Cohen is a fun guy to watch, but he has almost no chance to make an NFL offensive impact at 5-foot-7, 179. Remember Garrett Wolfe? 60% of the Bears’ draft came from sub-Division-1 schools. Ultimately, the class will pay off if Trubisky turns into a franchise quarterback. Yet there is absolutely no way 13 college starts provide enough evidence to suggest Trubisky is a good-probability bet. It’s more likely that this was the worst draft in the entire league.

Grade: F

Dallas Cowboys

1 (28). Michigan DE Taco Charlton
2 (60). Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie
3 (92). Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis
4 (133). North Carolina WR Ryan Switzer
6 (191). Louisiana Tech S Xavier Woods
6 (216). Florida State CB Marquez White
7 (228). Florida DT Joey Ivie
7 (239). Ohio State WR Noah Brown
7 (246). Colorado DT Jordan Carrell

Overview: While I wouldn’t bet against him exceeding expectations under masterful DC Rod Marinelli, Charlton doesn’t profile as the impact edge rusher Dallas desperately needs with average athleticism on a five-technique frame. VP Stephen Jones openly admitted the Cowboys did not have a first-round grade on Charlton. Round two brought a value pick in likely Week 1 starting corner Awuzie. Friday night’s selection of feisty slot CB Lewis may make Orlando Scandrick expendable. Switzer was a solid fourth-round pick and offers special teams value, although his skill set is redundant with Cole Beasley. One of the draft’s best day-three moves had Dallas grabbing Woods at No. 191 after trading its 2018 fifth-rounder to the Jets. A great athlete and on-ball playmaker, Woods belonged in the fourth round, if not the third. White is a converted basketball player who allowed only two career touchdown passes in the ACC. Ivie has an outside chance to be a rotational contributor. Fellow seventh-round fliers Brown and Carrell struggled to produce at the college level. I think the Cowboys made some good picks here, particularly in rounds two through six. The obvious reach for Charlton lowers their draft grade.

Grade: C-

Detroit Lions

1 (21). Florida LB Jarrad Davis
2 (53). Florida CB Teez Tabor
3 (96). Northern Illinois WR Kenny Golladay
4 (124). Tennessee OLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
4 (127). Toledo TE Michael Roberts
5 (165). San Diego CB Jamal Agnew
6 (205). Arkansas DE Jeremiah Ledbetter
6 (215). Miami (FL) QB Brad Kaaya
7 (250). Eastern Michigan DT Pat O’Connor

Overview: While the Lions’ first-rounder addressed a need and put a talented player in Detroit, Davis plays a low-value NFL position as an off-ball linebacker and battled a multitude of college injuries. Sophomore GM Bob Quinn invested his second-round pick on athletically-challenged Tabor, who ran a 4.72 forty at his Pro Day and may struggle to transition his playmaking-based game into the pros, where everything moves so much faster. In a third-round trade with the Patriots, the Lions turned pick No. 85 into Nos. 96 (Golladay) and 124 (Reeves-Maybin). I was genuinely stunned project receiver Golladay went so early in the draft, and Reeves-Maybin barely played football last season. Roberts is another probable wasted pick, lacking both NFL-level receiving and blocking skills. Agnew, Ledbetter, and O’Connor were low-floor, low-ceiling late-rounders. Kaaya’s book smarts are the best thing he has going for him. If I were a Lions fan, I would be very disappointed they didn’t place more emphasis on pass rush in a draft with so many quality rushers. And I would be very disappointed with this haul as a whole.

Grade: D+

Green Bay Packers

2 (33). Washington CB Kevin King
2 (61). North Carolina State SS Josh Jones
3 (93). Auburn DL Montravius Adams
4 (108). Wisconsin OLB Vince Biegel
4 (134). Brigham Young RB Jamaal Williams
5 (175). Purdue WR DeAngelo Yancey
5 (182). Texas El-Paso RB Aaron Jones
6 (212). South Florida G/C Kofi Amichia
7 (238). Utah State RB Devante Mays
7 (247). LSU WR Malachi Dupre

Overview: In a deal with Cleveland, the Packers turned pick No. 29 into Nos. 33 (King) and 108 (Biegel). 6-foot-3, 200-pound King was the draft’s most athletic cornerback, posting near-100th-percentile SPARQ results and flashing an acrobatic game reminiscent of in-prime Antonio Cromartie on tape. Second-rounder Jones is another elite athlete who adds depth to a position where Green Bay has struggled to withstand injuries. On the other hand, Adams was one of the worst picks of round three and is a likely non-NFL contributor. Biegel offers a role-player ceiling at a position where the Packers lacked depth. In terms of draft value and big-league projection, I preferred Aaron Jones over Williams as a running back investment. Day-three fliers Yancey and Dupre both offer vertical-receiver potential. I do not pretend to know anything about Amichia or Mays. I think this was an average to above-average draft haul, with King and the Joneses standing out as my favorite picks. The Packers’ draft grade would be higher had they used the No. 93 selection on Carl Lawson or Trey Hendrickson instead of Adams.

Grade: C


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

NFL Draft Grades Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
  •  
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs

 