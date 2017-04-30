Evan Silva

NFL Draft Grades

Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades

Sunday, April 30, 2017


Baltimore Ravens

1 (16). Alabama CB Marlon Humphrey
2 (47). Houston OLB Tyus Bowser
3 (74). Michigan DT Chris Wormley
3 (78). Alabama OLB Tim Williams
4 (122). San Diego State OG Nico Siragusa
5 (159). Texas A&M OG Jermaine Eluemunor
6 (186). Virginia Tech DB Chuck Clark

Overview: The Ravens didn’t add a single skill-position player in this draft, instead devoting all their resources to defense and offensive line. Humphrey, Bowser, and Wormley all generated pre-draft first-round buzz and would not have been surprises inside the top-32 picks. Humphrey must improve at defending vertical passes, but he is a special athlete with plus size and length. Some scouts considered Williams the best natural pass rusher in this draft. Williams slipped for off-field reasons, but No. 78 is exactly where he was worth a shot. Siragusa checks boxes for size, athleticism, smarts, and college dominance, and has a chance to be an early starter, perhaps allowing the Ravens to kick LG Alex Lewis to right tackle. Eluemunor is a project and Clark is a special teamer. While Baltimore’s offense remains a big concern, I think GM Ozzie Newsome acquired 4-5 potential early starters in this haul.

Grade: B

Buffalo Bills

1 (27). LSU CB Tre’Davious White
2 (37). East Carolina WR Zay Jones
2 (63). Temple OT Dion Dawkins
5 (163). Boston College LB Matt Milano
5 (171). Pittsburgh QB Nathan Peterman
6 (195). Boise State LB Tanner Vallejo

Overview: Sean McDermott’s first draft-day move as Buffalo’s most powerful man was to drop 17 slots in round one, adding pick No. 91 and the Chiefs’ 2018 first-rounder. McDermott is a defensive backs coach at his core, so I’d trust his opinion on White long before my own. The Bills went on the offensive in round two, trading away a third-rounder and two fifth-round picks for seven- and 12-spot climbs that netted them likely Week 1 starters Jones and Dawkins. Milano and Vallejo project as late-round special teams help, while Peterman has drawn optimistic comparisons to Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton as a smart, coachable quarterback prospect with baseline NFL traits and an outside chance to develop into a game-managing starter, or slightly more. While this haul lacked quantity and flash, it is long on early impact and has some long-range upside. The post-Doug Whaley era is off to a fine start.

Grade: C+

Cincinnati Bengals

1 (9). Washington WR John Ross
2 (48). Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon
3 (73). Kansas State DE Jordan Willis
4 (116). Auburn DE Carl Lawson
4 (128). Tennessee WR Josh Malone
4 (138). Michigan DT Ryan Glasgow
5 (153). Memphis K Jake Elliott
5 (176). Utah C/G J.J. Dielman
6 (193). Oklahoma LB Jordan Evans
6 (207). Houston RB Brandon Wilson
7 (251). Buffalo TE Mason Schreck

Overview: The Bengals are a lock to garner favorable post-draft “grades” because this haul is long on name recognition, and so many of the picks hail from big schools. No. 9 overall is frighteningly early for a prospect with Ross’ injury history and one year of big-time production, but his ceiling is high and Cincinnati’s offense badly needed an injection of speed. Known to be targeting Mixon all along, the Bengals essentially picked up a bonus fourth-round pick (Malone) by dipping seven spots in a round-two trade with Minnesota. Mixon’s off-field past is worrisome, but he was the best all-around back in this draft. Willis was an enormously productive collegiate whose Combine numbers were topped only by Myles Garrett among draft-eligible edge players. Lawson was a top-50 talent who slipped to round four due to concerns about his shoulders. Free-roll fourth-rounder Malone offers vertical-receiver potential. Glasgow is a try-hard overachiever who should earn a spot at the end of Cincinnati’s defensive line rotation. Dielman offers position versatility as a potential swing reserve. Pass-coverage-specialist linebacker Evans could make Vincent Rey expendable. The Bengals took some calculated risks here, but there’s no question they gobbled up a lot of talented players and added upside to their roster.

Grade: B+

Cleveland Browns

1 (1). Texas A&M Myles Garrett
1 (25). Michigan S/KR Jabrill Peppers
1 (29). Miami TE David Njoku
2 (52). Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer
3 (65). Charlotte DT Larry Ogunjobi
4 (126). Houston CB Howard Wilson
5 (160). Florida State OT Roderick Johnson
6 (185). Florida DT Caleb Brantley
7 (224). Arizona State K Zane Gonzalez
7 (252). North Carolina State RB Matt Dayes

Overview: Browns SLB Jamie Collins deserves inclusion here after Cleveland acquired him for the No. 103 pick. After making Garrett the no-brainer No. 1, the Browns turned No. 12 into No. 25 and the Texans’ 2018 first-round pick. They closed out round one with dynamic punt returner and Week 1 starting safety Peppers, then moved back up for Njoku, a dominant receiving tight end and underrated blocker. Garrett and Njoku were arguably the two best prospects at their positions in this draft. When there is great uncertainty about the quality of relatively similar investments – as was the case in this year’s quarterback class – it is often prudent to buy the cheapest one. That is precisely the approach Cleveland took with mega-talent Kizer, selecting him at No. 52 while the Bears, Texans, and Chiefs all paid high-cost bounties for their quarterback targets. Ogunjobi is an elite-production SPARQ freak, Wilson racked up nine interceptions as only a 16-game college starter, Johnson twice won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s top offensive lineman, Gonzalez was the best kicker in this draft, and Brantley was a day-two talent who fell to round six for off-field reasons. When considering this draft also yielded aforementioned Collins and Houston’s first-rounder, I’d have a very hard time quibbling with it in any respect. I suppose Peppers’ lack of a defined NFL position would be the biggest possible knock.

Grade: A-

Denver Broncos

1 (20). Utah OT Garett Bolles
2 (51). Florida State DL DeMarcus Walker
3 (82). Louisiana Tech WR Carlos Henderson
3 (101). Lamar (TX) CB Brendan Langley
5 (145). Michigan TE Jake Butt
5 (172). Georgia KR Isaiah McKenzie
6 (203). Coastal Carolina RB De’Angelo Henderson
7 (253). Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly

Overview: Rather than make a panicked trade up, GM John Elway coolly waited for top tackle prospect Bolles to fall into his lap, then quickly turned in his card. A 25-year-old rookie who played just one season in Division 1, Bolles is a frightening prospect on several levels, but there is little doubt he was the cream of this year’s O-Line crop. The draft community despised Walker as a prospect, but he checks boxes as an athlete and producer, earning 2016 ACC DPOY and graduating third in FSU history in sacks. Tackle-busting slot machine Henderson and Mackey Award winner Butt addressed big needs for an offense that is weak in the middle of the field, although Butt has torn both ACLs and may redshirt as a rookie. The Broncos also turned special teamer Kapri Bibbs into a 2018 fourth-rounder, which will likely land high in that round because the deal was made with lowly San Francisco. Langley intercepted six passes last season and runs 4.43 at 6’0/189. McKenzie offers zero offensive upside, but he scored six return TDs at Georgia. Henderson is Coastal Carolina’s all-time leading rusher and runs 4.48. Kelly is an early-round talent whose off-field and medical concerns torpedoed his stock. While I’m not convinced Elway hit many surefire singles with this haul, I think he’s got a chance to smack a few home runs.

Grade: C+

Houston Texans

1 (12). Clemson QB Deshaun Watson
2 (57). Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham
3 (89). Texas RB D’Onta Foreman
4 (130). Bucknell OT Julie’n Davenport
4 (142). Clemson DT Carlos Watkins
5 (169). Oregon State DB Treston Decoud
7 (243). Baylor C/G Kyle Fuller

Overview: In one of the boldest moves of round one, the Texans sent their 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 13-spot climb that netted Houston its quarterback of the future and likely present. Cunningham generated pre-draft first-round buzz after a prolific college career and has all the requisite athletic measurables to become a three-down NFL starter, likely replacing John Simon as a year-one role player and Brian Cushing eventually. I get the Foreman pick, but he’s not “my type” of back as a finesse runner in a power back’s body who doesn’t catch passes. Davenport is a massive small-school project at a position of immediate need. Watkins dominated Vikings third-round G/C Pat Elflein when they met last year, and Decoud did similarly to Jets fifth-round WR Chad Hansen. Seventh-round flier Fuller is a big-bodied, bad athlete who committed way too many penalties in the Big 12. From top to bottom, I think this was an okay draft whose results will hinge almost entirely on Watson. And I’m optimistic about Watson under Bill O’Brien’s tutelage with quality skill-position talent around him.

Grade: B-

Indianapolis Colts

1 (15). Ohio State S Malik Hooker
2 (46). Florida CB Quincy Wilson
3 (80). Ohio OLB Tarell Basham
4 (137). USC OT Zach Banner
4 (143). South Florida RB Marlon Mack
4 (144). Albany State DT Grover Stewart
5 (158). Temple CB Nate Hairston
5 (161). Northwestern ILB Anthony Walker

Overview: Rookie GM Chris Ballard stated after round one that he was shocked Hooker lasted to No. 15. So was everyone else. More so than No. 6 pick Jamal Adams, Hooker offers the highest ceiling in this year’s safety class as an Ed Reed-like ballhawk with rare deep-safety range. Wilson is a plus-sized corner with tools to play Chuck Pagano’s preferred man coverage. As cornerback was the Colts’ biggest pre-draft need, Ballard smartly addressed it with two picks. Basham offers plus size, athleticism, length, and production after ranking fifth in the nation in QB hurries and earning 2016 MAC DPOY. Albeit rough around the edges, Mack was one of the most explosive backs in this year’s class and has a legit shot at early touches behind plodders Frank Gore and Robert Turbin. Stewart is a size-athleticism-production freak out of Division 2. Walker is a special teams help. In Ballard’s first draft, the only pick I did not like was Banner, a 6-foot-8, 353-pound behemoth who ballooned north of 400 pounds at times in college and will undoubtedly struggle to pass block in the pros. If I were a Colts fan evaluating both free agency and the draft, I would be overwhelmingly pleased with my new GM’s offseason transactions to date.

Grade: B

Jacksonville Jaguars

1 (4). LSU RB Leonard Fournette
2 (34). Alabama T/G Cam Robinson
3 (68). Florida DE Dawuane Smoot
4 (110). Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook
5 (148). Ohio ILB Blair Brown
7 (222). Minnesota CB Jalen Myrick
7 (240). Miami (OH) Marquez Williams

Overview: The Jaguars have made a statement about their new direction. They signed a fullback before the draft (Tommy Bohanon), drafted another fullback (Williams), used the fourth overall pick on straight-line power back Fournette, and traded up for Alabama power blocker Robinson. Smoot disappoints athletically for the position he plays, while Westbrook was known to be off many boards for off-field reasons and projects as a fourth receiver at best in Jacksonville. Brown and Myrick are early-career special teamers with a chance at more down the line. The Jags appear to have requisite pieces in place to execute a run-heavy, power-oriented approach that slows down games and leans on a talented defense to stay close on the scoreboard. I think there is a chance the Jags finally take a step forward as a team. At the same time, I’d have a hard time giving the Jaguars a good draft “grade” after they used the No. 4 pick on a non-difference-making position. For better or worse, I gave the Cowboys a C last year.

Grade: C-


12
