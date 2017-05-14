Evan Silva

Goal Line Stand

Silva's May Top 150

Sunday, May 14, 2017


These rankings are rooted in opportunity-driven statistical projections, adjusted for Average Draft Position (ADP), tweaked for feel, and submitted as a rough draft. It is mid-May, after all, and we are just now getting our magazine started.

I want to extend beyond-big congratulations to Rich Hribar for earning a full-time writing gig at Rotoworld. In-season diehards know Reebs for his Worksheet. He is the first-ever Rotoworld Football employee to not have to pay his dues as a player news blurber before getting the full-time gig. He is that friggin’ good, and everyone who has ever consumed his information knows it. It makes me feel proud that we hired him. Follow Rich on Twitter @LordReebs.

It should be noted that these rankings are for PPR. ESPN recently adjusted their standardized leagues to points-per-reception scoring, and most everyone drafting at this time of year is playing in a PPR league.

1. Le’Veon Bell (RB1) – Scored 18+ PPR points in 11/12 games. Martavis Bryant’s return helps.
2. David Johnson (RB2) – Scored 17+ PPR points in all but one game from Weeks 1-16 last year.
3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Has averaged almost eight catches/game over the past four seasons.
4. Odell Beckham (WR2) – Has finished as a top-5 fantasy WR in each of his three NFL seasons.
5. Julio Jones (WR3) -- Foot surgery on 3/6. NFL all-time leader in receiving yards/game (96.3).
6. Ezekiel Elliott (RB3) – Dallas needs to replace LG Ronald Leary and RT Doug Free on the line.
7. A.J. Green (WR4) – Led NFL in receiving yards before season-ending hamstring injury in ‘16.
8. Mike Evans (WR5) – Dating back to college, has scored 12 TDs in three of the last four years.
9. LeSean McCoy (RB4) – Set career high in yards per carry (5.41) last season. Turns 29 in July.
10. Melvin Gordon (RB5) – The overall RB3 in PPR before PCL sprain ended season in Week 14.
11. T.Y. Hilton (WR6) – Led the NFL in receiving yards on career-high 91 receptions last season.
12. Jordy Nelson (WR7) – Turns 32 later this month. Still Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted target.
13. Devonta Freeman (RB6) – Contract year. Has been a top-six RB1 in back-to-back seasons.
14. DeMarco Murray (RB7) – Top-7 RB in 3 of last 4 years. May lose GL work to Derrick Henry.
15. Michael Thomas (WR8) – Locked in as Drew Brees’ No. 1 WR after Brandin Cooks trade.
16. Jay Ajayi (RB8) – Finished 4th in NFL in rushing. Expected to see more passing-game usage.
17. Jordan Howard (RB9) – Averaged 114.5 total yards per game from Week 4 on last season.
18. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – ADP way down after injury-halved year. Still NFL’s best TD scorer.
19. Doug Baldwin (WR9) – Overall WR9, WR6 in PPR last two years. Still criminally underrated.
20. Dez Bryant (WR10) – Must offset limited volume with TDs. Hasn’t been same sans Romo.
21. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Will remain volatile weekly as long as Michael Crabtree is around.
22. Todd Gurley (RB10) – Last 24 games: 3.43 yards/carry & one game above 90 rushing yards.
23. DeAndre Hopkins (WR12) – Teased us with perfect-storm 2015. Texans strong D hurts him.
24. Allen Robinson (WR13) – Run-game focus, potentially elite Jags D are concerns for A-Rob.
25. Davante Adams (WR14) – Set career highs in every stat last year. Hits big if Jordy declines.
26. Leonard Fournette (RB11) – New offensive centerpiece. Jags hope to “hide” Blake Bortles.
27. Lamar Miller (RB12) – Rookie D’Onta Foreman may threaten Miller’s scoring-position use.
28. Sammy Watkins (WR15) – Fair to question state of Watkins’ foot. Top-5 upside if healthy.
29. Terrelle Pryor (WR16) – Topped 1,000 receiving yards in 1st year at WR. Now has real QB.
30. Carlos Hyde (RB13) – Bad vibes from 49ers new regime. Noise, or signs guard will change?
31. Demaryius Thomas (WR17) – Has cleared 1,000 receiving yards five consecutive seasons.
32. Brandin Cooks (WR18) – Weekly reliability a concern. Has poor career outdoor-game splits.
33. Larry Fitzgerald (WR19) – Fitz has finished as a WR2 or better in 10 of the last 12 seasons.
34. Golden Tate (WR20) – Has 90+ receptions in 3 straight years. Still the Lions’ best receiver.
35. Jarvis Landry (WR21) – Overvalued. Jay Ajayi has passed him as focus of Dolphins offense.
36. Emmanuel Sanders (WR22) – Has finished as a top-25 fantasy WR in three straight years.
37. Stefon Diggs (WR23) – Small & brittle, but Vikings have identified him as high-volume WR.
38. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – Rodgers has been a top-two fantasy passer in 7 of the last 9 years.
39. Ty Montgomery (RB14) – Job security feels tenuous. Will crush PPR points if he keeps role.
40. Christian McCaffrey (RB15) – Will Cam target RBs now? Will Panthers RBs score TDs now?
41. Joe Mixon (RB16) – Combines strengths of Gio Bernard & Jeremy Hill. Cincy O underrated.
42. Michael Crabtree (WR24) – Always underrated. The PPR WR17 and WR9 last two seasons.
43. Julian Edelman (WR25) – More weapons than ever in NE, but still Brady’s most trusted WR.
44. Isaiah Crowell (RB17) – Big OL upgrades. Browns seem committed to him as their top back.
45. Keenan Allen (WR26) – Another ‘if healthy’ caveat with increased competition for targets.
46. Jamison Crowder (WR27) – Lacks Pryor’s TD upside, but favorite to lead Skins in catches.
47. Willie Snead (WR28) – High-floor WR2/3 pick’s upside raised by Brandin Cooks’ departure.
48. Alshon Jeffery (WR29) – Complete unknown in Philadelphia. Weekly volatility seems likely.
49. Dalvin Cook (RB18) – Passable RB2 will battle Latavius Murray, Jerick McKinnon for snaps.
50. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Gronkowski the only true fantasy difference maker among tight ends.


12
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
