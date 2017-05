Monday, May 22, 2017

Josh Norris is joined by Evan Silva to breakdown his initial fantasy top 150 for the 2017 season, including...

- Fading Ezekiel Elliott in the top 5

- Why T.Y. Hilton should be selected over Dez Bryant

- How fantasy disappointments from 2016 will fare in 2017

- How to file through the rookie running backs

- Mark Ingram vs Adrian Peterson

and much more

