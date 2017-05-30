Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

NFL's Best QB Situations 2017

Tuesday, May 30, 2017


Quarterback is the most important position in American sports. It’s not particularly close. Of the past 16 Super Bowls, only two have been played without Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. 32 championship game starts have been made by just 18 total players. If you’re hoisting the Lombardi without a superstar quarterback, it means you’ve got someone like Warren Sapp or Ray Lewis helming a legendary defense.

 

This is why the state of the quarterback room is a team’s most pressing concern at any given moment. Evaluating the league’s situations, we’ll take everything into account. Age, injury history, past success, future potential, retirement rumors, etc. This means simply having the best quarterback doesn’t automatically make you No. 1. Tom Brady is about to turn 40. Drew Brees is 38. This can’t be ignored when comparing them to Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. Last year’s list can be found here. 2015’s is here.     

 

1. Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Last Year’s Ranking: 2

 

Coming off the second 40-touchdown campaign of his career, Aaron Rodgers is also coming off his third straight 16-game season. Rodgers has played through soft-tissue injuries and bizarre 2015-16 slumps, but keeps ending up in the same place: The top of the quarterback totem pole. The Packers have made the postseason eight straight times on Rodgers’ watch, reaching the NFC Championship Game twice in the past three years. Rodgers has been the Pack’s sun, moon and stars, almost single-handedly overcoming shaky defense, questionable coaching, an inconsistent backfield and slew of receiver injuries. He both stuffs the stat sheet and earns a perfect score on the “eye test.” Playing the most important position in sports, he is football’s most dominant player. Headed into his age-33 season, Rodgers won’t be around forever, but should have a minimum of 2-3 peak years left. If you’re talking quarterbacks, you can’t do better than that.   

 

2. Seahawks, Russell Wilson

Last Year’s Ranking: 1

 

On a seemingly endless upward trajectory, Russell Wilson finally had a “down” year in 2016, accounting for the second fewest total touchdowns of his career (22) while posting a new high in interceptions (11). He still led a playoff-team for the fifth time in five seasons, and threw for a personal-best 4,219 yards. Wilson’s 2016 problem was injury, racking his ankle in Week 1 before spraining his knee in Week 3. Throw in an October pectoral issue, and you had a dual-threat quarterback who was suddenly one-dimensional. That’s why Wilson’s 2016 was ultimately encouraging, as even without his scrambling threat, he still posted solid passing numbers. Injury is always the concern for quarterbacks who make plays outside the pocket, but Wilson has never missed a game. Although he operates behind one of the league’s annually-worst offensive lines, he’s an artist at avoiding hits. Wilson is savvy enough to ensure that 2016 is an injury-complicated aberration, not the start of a trend. The Seahawks will be in gifted hands for years to come.      

 

3. Colts, Andrew Luck

Last Year’s Ranking: 4

 

The coronation seemed so close. The Colts made the playoffs Andrew Luck’s rookie season, won a Wild Card game in his second and made the AFC Championship Game in his third. Everything was progressing on schedule. Except there is no such thing as “on schedule” in the NFL. Not in a league with this many injuries, and where teams are 53 players deep. Luck got hurt in 2015 and ex-GM Ryan Grigson’s roster got exposed. New GM Chris Ballard has spent the offseason digging out of his predecessor’s mess. Luck got a head start in 2016. Even though he was playing through a shoulder injury he suffered the previous September, Luck rebounded on his lost 2015 with the second best campaign of his career. Both his 7.78 YPA and 63.5 completion percentage were new personal bests. He missed a game with a concussion, and got his shoulder surgically repaired in January, but reminded why we were all so high on him in the first place. Luck’s health cannot be taken for granted behind an offensive line that remains one of the league’s shakiest, but things are back on the up and up in Indy. 28 in September, Luck’s ceiling remains multiple Super Bowl victories.

 

4. Falcons, Matt Ryan

Last Year’s Ranking: 10

 

30-year-old Matt Ryan had as many turnovers as touchdowns in 2015 (21). So you’re forgiven if you didn’t see last year’s MVP campaign coming. Ryan wasn’t just the best player in the league, he was historically good. His 4,944 yards were 13th most all time, while his 9.26 YPA was the highest since Kurt Warner’s 9.88 mark in 2000. That number would be staggering for any era, but particularly in this decade’s small-ball atmosphere. Ryan ripped big plays at will. That, of course, would not have been possible without a fully-stocked stable of weapons. But Ryan knew what to do with them after less-impressive supporting casts stunted his upside in 2013-15. Ryan, who plateaued following Tony Gonzalez’s retirement and Roddy White’s decline, has always only been as good as the players around him. He lacks Aaron Rodgers’ creativity or Tom Brady’s ability to turn every random Wes or Julian into a 100-catch receiver. What Ryan provides is floor — he’s completed at least 66 percent of his passes while throwing for over 4,500 yards each of the past four seasons — relative youth (32) and durability (two missed games in nine years). if there’s a next time, his Falcons won’t be blowing another 28-3 lead.        

 

5. Buccaneers, Jameis Winston

Last Year’s Ranking: 8  

 

Jameis Winston, who just turned 23 in January, has already posted two 4,000-yard seasons. Not too shabby considering his skill corps has consisted of Mike Evans and … other players. Winston has been far from perfect, tossing 33 interceptions across his first 32 starts, but he improved across the board last season, guiding the Bucs to a 6-2 finish after both he and the team got off to a rough start. Winston has essentially done everything that could be reasonably ask of a No. 1 overall quarterback who came into the league at 21. Winston’s extreme youth and sophomore progression gives him an edge over similarly-accomplished young guns Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, with the tiebreakers being Carr’s age (26) and Mariota’s injury history. Durable, cannon-armed and daring, Winston has the looks of a decade-plus answer at quarterback in Tampa.    

 

6. Raiders, Derek Carr

Last Year’s Ranking: 13

 

Progressing every season, Derek Carr would probably already have a playoff win on his résumé if not for the gruesome leg break he suffered last Week 16. One of the toughest quarterbacks in football, Carr had already spent weeks gutting out a finger issue before Trent Cole fractured his fibula. The injury may have delayed postseason glory, but couldn’t obscure the cementing of Carr’s 2015 arrival. The Raiders’ first multi-year answer at quarterback since Rich Gannon, Carr is one of the NFL’s most promising franchise quarterbacks. Carr’s ceiling is probably pre-2016 Matt Ryan, but look around the league and see how hard that is to find. The Raiders spent more than a decade searching for Carr. His presence should mean it’s at least 6-8 years before they have to find another quarterback.         

 

7. Patriots, Tom Brady

Last Year’s Ranking: 6

 

Tom Brady was the best player on the best team in football last season. He’s also older than the new president of France. The most accomplished player in NFL history turns 40 in August. That’s a perilous age if you’re playing rec softball, let alone football. By nearly every account, Brady is in remarkable shape. So was Peyton Manning when a 2014 Week 11 battering in St. Louis left him never quite the same. It’s true that, if any quarterback can beat the aging curve, it’s probably Brady. That’s still just a hope, not a plan. This being the Patriots, they have a plan. Against all odds, they’ve hung onto Jimmy Garoppolo, creating a scenario where he’s either franchise tagged or allowed to walk in 2018. That is, unless they part with Brady, amicably or otherwise. CSN New England recently guessed that the unthinkable was at least within the realm of possibility. Today, right now, Brady is the favorite to be under center in New England in 2018. That alone is enough to give the Patriots a top-10 quarterback situation. The kicker is, should Brady retire or the Pats decide to move on, they have a well-groomed replacement waiting in the wings.       

 

8. Panthers, Cam Newton

Last Year’s Ranking: 3

 

The MVP in 2015, Cam Newton posted his lowest completion percentage (52.9) in 2016. Never easy to forecast on an annual basis, Newton had easily the worst season of his six-year career. Along with awful stats — 6.88 YPA, 19:14 TD:INT ratio, 75.8 QB rating — came troubling reminders of the risks Newton’s runs as a dual-threat quarterback. Leveled on a Week 4 two-point conversion attempt, Newton missed Week 5 with a concussion. 10 weeks later he racked his shoulder, suffering an injury that would eventually require surgery. Newton has missed only three games as an NFLer, but it stands to reason the hits will soon begin taking a greater toll. Those around Newton have realized this. His “inner circle” has asked him to be more careful, while coach Ron Rivera has pledged to curtail his carries. Newton is still just 28, and has bounced back from rough seasons before. He remains the 3-5 year answer in Carolina, if not beyond. Unless he can make improvements as a passer and better protect himself as a runner, however, he is not going to have a Brady or Brees shelf life as a franchise quarterback.

 

9. Saints, Drew Brees

Last Year’s Ranking: 7

 

The only current NFLer as ageless as Tom Brady is Drew Brees. For his age-37 campaign, Brees threw for the fourth-most yards in NFL history (5,208). Remarkably, it wasn’t even the highest total of his career. Brees has eclipsed 4,800 yards in each of the past six years, and blown by 5,000 five times since 2008. He is a metronome. He’s also a human being, one who turned 38 in January. Although Brees believes he could play until he’s 45, he admits his career is now a year-to-year proposition. The smart money is on Brees playing at least two more seasons, both of them in New Orleans. That’s even taking into account his impending free agency. The specter of Father Time looms too large to assume anything more. Two years of Brees is better than five years of just about anybody on this list. That’s why New Orleans is still in the top 10. Staying there will require coming up with a succession plan better than Chase Daniel and Luke McCown.     

 

10. Lions, Matthew Stafford

Last Year’s Ranking: 11

 

Still somehow only 29, Matthew Stafford has started all 16 games and passed for at least 4,200 yards each of the past six years. There have been stops and starts in Stafford’s development, but he’s been more up than down, completing 66.3 percent of his passes over the past two seasons while averaging 7.24 yards per attempt. Stafford has cut back on his swashbuckling antics, tossing a modest 35 interceptions over his past 48 starts. Stafford does not put teams on his back like an Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, but knows what to do when given weapons. In this regard, he is not dissimilar to Matt Ryan. Durable and consistent with playmaking ability, Stafford has proven worthy of his No. 1 overall pick, and should have at least another 5-6 years under center in Detroit.  

 

Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
