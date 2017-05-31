Mark Your Calendar

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

I’ll be honest, guys—not much is happening in the world of football. It’s so dead on our news page you can see tumbleweeds rolling across the screen. It’s Lull City and until Colin Kaepernick signs or Eddie Lacy goes for his next weight check-in, the NFL offseason will continue to be as riveting as day-old pizza.

Things are tame now, but Week 1 will be here before you know it. While we wait, here are 10 games to circle on your calendar for the upcoming season:

Giants at Cowboys, Week 1

This one’s a no-brainer. Sure the teams are long-time division rivals coming off resurgent seasons, but that’s not what makes this matchup so intriguing. Somehow the Giants were responsible for two of the Cowboys’ three regular-season losses last year. Dak Prescott was unflappable as a rookie, except when he played New York. He posted an ugly 58.6 quarterback rating against them compared to 115.0 against the rest of the league. You can bet Dak and the gang will be out for blood in the first Sunday Night matchup of 2017.

Saints at Vikings, Week 1

This is low-key one of the best matchups of Week 1. Neither team made the playoffs a year ago but how crazy is it that Adrian Peterson’s first game as a Saint will come against the team he spent his first 10 seasons with? It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Peterson in Minnesota but I imagine he’ll be well-received upon his return to the Twin Cities. It will be jarring seeing Peterson as a backup for the first time in his career.

Packers at Falcons, Week 2

The Packers were running on fumes when they crashed and burned against the Falcons in the NFC Championship last year. It took everything in their power to dispose of Dallas a week earlier and Jordy Nelson wasn’t at his best coming off a painful rib injury he suffered in the Wild Card Round (though he still had a productive game with 67 yards and a touchdown). Assuming the Packers are at close to full strength, their next go-round with the Falcons should be a much tighter affair.

Packers at Cowboys, Week 5

Until Super Bowl LI came and blew everything else out of the water, last year’s Divisional Round game between Green Bay and Dallas stood alone as the crown jewel of the 2016 playoffs. Nobody really lost this game—even in defeat Dak Prescott (302 yards, 3 TDs) and Dez Bryant (132 yards, 2 TDs) were both brilliant, as was rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliott (125 rushing yards). Jared Cook only spent one year in Green Bay but his sideline catch to set up the game-winning field goal won’t soon be forgotten. Even if the rematch is half as good as the original, we’ll still be in for a heck of a game.

Steelers at Chiefs, Week 6

This one is pretty self-explanatory. The Steelers tormented the Chiefs in 2016, beating the stuffing out of them in Week 4 and later ending their season in an ugly Divisional Round game that featured all of one touchdown. The revenge-minded Chiefs will have their hands full containing Pittsburgh’s prolific offense, which should be even more lethal this year with the addition of Martavis Bryant. If you want to see two of the AFC’s best, you’ve come to the right place.

Falcons at Patriots, Week 7

You’ll notice this list of games does not include New England’s Opening Night tilt with Kansas City. It’s an enticing matchup to be sure—both are perennial playoff teams and the Chiefs handed the Patriots a pretty righteous beat-down a few years back. But it’s not even close to the best game we could have had.

The Bill O’Brien narrative is always a good storyline to follow when the Patriots oppose Houston, but that matchup lost some of its luster when the Texans struck out in their pursuit of Tony Romo this offseason. That game will take place in Week 3. Saints/Patriots would have also made for a fascinating opener with Brandin Cooks in his #revenge game and future Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Tom Brady doing battle for perhaps the last time. But alas, that game will be played in New Orleans during Week 2.

I think I can speak for all of us in saying the game we really wanted was a rematch of Super Bowl LI. Not everyone was thrilled when the Broncos hosted Carolina last year on Opening Night after beating them months earlier in the snooze-fest known as Super Bowl 50 (notice the lack of Roman numerals). But this is different. Super Bowl LI was a life experience.

We all remember where we were when Julio Jones made his heroic sideline catch that should have sealed the game—only for Julian Edelman to one-up him minutes later as New England ripped out Atlanta’s heart en route to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Atlanta running rampant in the first half, James White putting on his Superman cape, New England converting a do-or-die two-point conversion (two of them, actually), ancient Tom Brady shrugging off an early pick-six to deliver a comeback for the ages—all of it was pure magic. I’m convinced nothing will ever top Super Bowl LI, but if any game was deserving of a sequel, this would be the one. Finish the dishes, tuck the kids in, do whatever you have to do to be in front of your television set for Patriots/Falcons Part Two.

Broncos at Chiefs, Week 8

The Broncos got whooped the second time they squared off with KC last year—Dontari Poe threw for more touchdowns than Trevor Siemian in that game. But the first matchup was an instant classic. It looked like Denver had the game won after Bennie Fowler escaped for a 76-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining. But Tyreek Hill’s third touchdown of the game forced overtime, where the Chiefs would eventually win on a field goal that clanked off the uprights. These teams also play in Week 17 but I’m more interested in the first game, mostly for the added subplot of Jamaal Charles making his return to Kansas City. You know I own a house on Narrative Street.

Cowboys at Falcons, Week 10

The Cowboys and Falcons didn’t play each other last year and don’t share much common ground, except for that Deion Sanders played for both teams once upon a time. But after Green Bay denied us a Dallas/Atlanta NFC Championship Game, at least we’ll get to see what we missed out on. Brandon Weeden started for Dallas the last time these teams met in 2015, so this year’s offering should be a marked improvement.

Packers at Steelers, Week 12

There’s a little history between these teams after playing each other in Super Bowl XLV, though most of the combatants from that game have moved on by now. Super Bowl XLV may be a distant memory, but let’s take a moment to appreciate the immense star power that will be gracing Heinz Field in Week 12. A two-time MVP (Aaron Rodgers), a two-time Super Bowl winner (Ben Roethlisberger), two of the game’s best receivers (Antonio Brown and Jordy Nelson) and a do-it-all running back on a Hall of Fame trajectory (Le’Veon Bell) … all on the same football field? Yeah, count me in.

Patriots at Steelers, Week 15

New England triumphed in both of its matchups with Pittsburgh last season including the AFC Championship, but both times the Steelers were shorthanded. Ben Roethlisberger sat out Week 7 with a knee injury while groin trouble limited Le’Veon Bell to 11 snaps in the AFC title game. Playing at home in a game with (potentially) heavy playoff implications, the Steelers will try their best to slow New England’s electric offense, futile as those efforts may be.

NFL Opening Night is 99 days away. That’s a long time to wait but if you get anxious, just whip out this list and tell yourself, “Good times are ahead.” And if that doesn’t work, there are still plenty of Eddie Lacy weight check-ins to look forward to.

Quick Hits: ESPN’s Mike Reiss expects Dion Lewis to remain with the Patriots but in a lesser role. Facing competition from Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead and James White, the injury-prone Lewis will likely be limited to about 15-20 snaps per game … It’s been tough sledding for Bucs kicker Roberto Aguayo at OTAs. The second-round bust sank just five-of-nine field goals at practices that were open to the media last week. Aguayo will need to beat out Nick Folk to keep his job this summer … Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who was arrested for DUI last year, said he quit drinking in January. The Jets tight end also claims to have shed 25 pounds this offseason … Think Adam Thielen is resting on his laurels after a breakout 2016? Think again. “I’ve got too much to work on, too many big goals, to reflect on anything," he said. "I’m just going to come out here every day and try to get better and bring the same mindset I’ve brought since I got to the league." That’s the spirit … Kirk Cousins said his goal this year is to get Terrelle Pryor “as many targets as possible.” After losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency, Pryor should be the Redskins’ leading receiver in 2017 … According to Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media, Josh McCown has been “far and away” the best quarterback at Jets OTAs. That’s not hard to figure given that he’s competing with the likes of Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg … Tuesday was a strange day in the life of Connor Shaw. The Bears were planning to waive Shaw (we even did a blurb about it) but had a last-second change of heart after learning the severity of Mark Sanchez’s knee injury. With Mike Glennon atop the depth chart and Mitchell Trubisky waiting in the wings, Shaw and Sanchez are unlikely to see the field this year … Derek Carr wants a new contract by the time training camp starts. If the two sides can’t strike a deal by then, the Raiders QB is prepared to play out the final year of his contract … Nolan Carroll was busted for DUI over the long weekend. The 30-year-old is entering his first season with Dallas after spending his previous three years in Philadelphia … Theo Riddick is not expected to “do much” at OTAs. He’s still recovering from offseason wrist surgery but should be a full go by August … The Browns inked linebacker Christian Kirksey to a four-year, $38 million extension on Tuesday. The deal runs through 2021 and includes $20 million in guaranteed money … Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is “nothing imminent” between the Seahawks and Colin Kaepernick. The 29-year-old reportedly had a good visit with Seattle last week, but Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post confirms the team is in “no rush” to sign him … ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia doesn’t think 60 catches would be a “stretch” for second-year running back C.J. Prosise in 2017. Eddie Lacy will carry the mail on early downs while Prosise is expected to handle most of Seattle’s passing-down work … David Quessenberry returned to practice last week for the first time in three years after a long bout with lymphoma. He’s hoping to land a spot on the Texans’ 53-man roster.