Updated Non-PPR Top 150

Updated Non-PPR Top 150Tuesday, August 29, 2017
This Top 150 is for non-PPR leagues. PPR leaguers should refer to this set of PPR Positional Rankings and Tiers, out of which you can create your own Top 150 if you’re into linear rankings. Tiers are a better way to draft – as Mike Gallagher and I discussed on this Rotoworld Draft Strategy Podcast – but simply checking off players based on a list is a "cheatsheet" approach that appeals to many people because it’s so easy to do.
Editor's Note: The 2017 Draft Guide provides tiers, projections, ADP reports, mock drafts for many different types of leagues, Sleepers and Busts and much more. Get the NFL Draft Guide now.
1. David Johnson (RB1) – Johnson has scored 25 all-purpose TDs in 21 career starts.
2. Le’Veon Bell (RB2) – Le’Veon has scored 15 all-purpose TDs over his last 21 starts.
3. Antonio Brown (WR1) – Double-digit TDs 3 straight years. Even better with Martavis.
4. Melvin Gordon (RB3) – Bellcow in good offense. 3rd in NFL in RZ carries last season.
5. Julio Jones (WR2) – New OC Sarkisian promises to increase Julio’s red-zone targets.
6. Odell Beckham (WR3) – Moved down 2 spots after suffering preseason ankle injury.
7. Jordy Nelson (WR4) – Has finished as a top-2 fantasy WR in 3 of last 4 full seasons.
8. Mike Evans (WR5) – Including college, has 12 TDs in 3 of his last 4 football seasons.
9. A.J. Green (WR6) – Led all WRs in fantasy points before Week 11 injury last season.
10. Michael Thomas (WR7) – Probably best to not overthink Drew Brees’ No. 1 weapon.
11. LeSean McCoy (RB4) – Getting cold feet as Bills prioritize future over the present.
12. DeMarco Murray (RB5) – Risky but Titans offer elite line play & dual-threat passer.
13. Devonta Freeman (RB6) – Dominates RZ carries and targets in NFC’s best offense.
14. Jay Ajayi (RB7) – Topped 80 rushing yards in only 4 games last season. High risk.
15. Rob Gronkowski (TE1) – If healthy, favorite to lead league in receiving touchdowns.
16. Jordan Howard (RB8) – Non-PPR format forces you to reach for RBs like Howard.
17. Dez Bryant (WR8) – Elite TD-scorer’s usage will rise during Elliott’s six-game ban.
18. Brandin Cooks (WR9) – Locked in as Tom Brady’s No. 1 WR after Edelman injury.
19. Doug Baldwin (WR10) – Including the playoffs, has 22 TDs over his last 28 games.
20. Amari Cooper (WR11) – Mid-range WR2 at worst with a shot at 3rd-year explosion.
21. Isaiah Crowell (RB9) – High-floor fantasy pick with questionable ceiling on Browns.
22. Todd Gurley (RB10) – Rams looked like the Rams of old in 3rd preseason game.
23. Leonard Fournette (RB11) – Big-time bellcow potential but Jags offense is scary.
24. Kareem Hunt (RB12) – Chiefs every-down back after Spencer Ware’s knee injury.
25. Dalvin Cook (RB13) – Similar situation to Hunt but more competition for touches.
26. Larry Fitzgerald (WR12) – Priority target in the 4th/5th round of every fantasy draft.
27. Demaryius Thomas (WR13) – High-floor pick typically goes in 3rd round of drafts.
28. Travis Kelce (TE2) – Averaged over 90 yards/game without Jeremy Maclin in ’16.
29. Carlos Hyde (RB14) – Ticketed for workhorse usage in Kyle Shanahan run game.
30. Marshawn Lynch (RB15) – Colossal risk but TD upside hard to ignore in non-PPR.
31. Keenan Allen (WR14) – His quiet August a good thing considering injury history.
32. Terrelle Pryor (WR15) – Big upside. Pryor caught only two passes all preseason.
33. Alshon Jeffery (WR16) – Locked in as Wentz’s go-to WR after J. Matthews trade.
34. Allen Robinson (WR17) – High-scoring contract-year WR with rough QB situation.
35. Jordan Reed (TE3) – All signs positive on toe injury; played in 3rd preseason game.
36. Kelvin Benjamin (WR18) – Born touchdown scorer has been preseason standout.
37. Lamar Miller (RB16) – With Savage at QB, nothing exciting about Texans offense.
38. T.Y. Hilton (WR19) – Bumped way down with Luck’s availability entirely uncertain.
39. Aaron Rodgers (QB1) – Always-elite fantasy quarterback added Martellus Bennett.
40. Ezekiel Elliott (RB17) – Ineligible to play until Week 8. Being severely overdrafted.
41. Golden Tate (WR20) – TD window has opened with Anquan Boldin out of the way.
42. Martavis Bryant (WR21) – Including the playoffs, has 16 TDs in 23 career games.
43. DeAndre Hopkins (WR22) – 7 TDs over last 25 games & continued QB concerns.
44. Tyreek Hill (WR23) – 12 TDs on 85 rookie touches. Struggled in preseason games.
45. Tom Brady (QB2) – Pats offense should be more big-play oriented sans Edelman.
46. Michael Crabtree (WR24) – 36 RZ targets to Amari Cooper’s 20 the past 2 years.
47. Stefon Diggs (WR25) – Move to perimeter will give Diggs more big-play chances.
48. Davante Adams (WR26) – Prime TD regression candidate after ’16 breakout year.
49. Christian McCaffrey (RB18) – Electrifying August. J-Stew is going to stay involved.
50. Ty Montgomery (RB19) – Big step forward in 3rd preseason week. Packers lead RB.
51. Greg Olsen (TE4) – 5 straight top-6 TE finishes.
52. Mark Ingram (RB20) – 2 straight top-10 RB years.
53. Emmanuel Sanders (WR27) – Better with Siemian.
54. DeVante Parker (WR28) – Breakout with Cutler?
55. Jamison Crowder (WR29) – Efficient slot target.
56. Joe Mixon (RB21) – Seems likely to start slow.
57. Ameer Abdullah (RB22) – Have warmed to him in non-PPR. Lions feature back.
58. Jimmy Graham (TE5) – Annual top-5 TE full year removed from 2015 knee injury.
59. Drew Brees (QB3) – Schedule: 10 games indoors, 1 potential bad-weather game.
60. Adrian Peterson (RB23) – Double-digit TD potential in high-scoring Saints attack.
61. Jarvis Landry (WR30) – Dolphins pushing Parker to replace Landry as No. 1 WR.
62. Mike Gillislee (RB24) – Favorite for short-yardage/goal-line carries on the Patriots.
63. Danny Woodhead (RB25) – Less value in non-PPR, but should have big RZ role.
64. Doug Martin (RB26) – Suspended Weeks 1-3. Has looked great this preseason.
65. Darren McFadden (RB27) – Cowboys bellcow every-down RB for first six games.
66. C.J. Anderson (RB28) – Lead runner in limited O with track record of unreliability.
67. Kyle Rudolph (TE6) – Rudolph led all NFL tight ends in red-zone targets last year.
68. Tyler Eifert (TE7) – 18 TDs last 21 games. Knock on wood; Eifert is healthy now.
69. Tevin Coleman (RB29) – Flex play becomes elite RB1 if D. Freeman goes down.
70. Pierre Garcon (WR31) – Sleeper to finish top 10 in targets as Hoyer’s go-to guy.
71. Jeremy Maclin (WR32) – Another target vacuum. Dealing with shaky QB health.
72. Chris Hogan (WR33) – Brady’s No. 2 WR with big-play ability. Aggressively draft.
73. Willie Snead (WR34) – Safe-floor pick has questionable ceiling in 3rd WR role.
74. Brandon Marshall (WR35) – I’m riding fence on Marshall this year. Hard to rank.
75. Sammy Watkins (WR36) – Watkins hard to trust in general, especially with Rams.
76. Eric Decker (WR37) – Ankle injury has quieted his buzz. Still the Titans’ best WR.
77. Tyrell Williams (WR38) – Big-play/RAC threat locked in as Rivers’ No. 2 receiver.
78. Adam Thielen (WR39) – Slot move makes him candidate to lead MIN in catches.
79. DeSean Jackson (WR40) – Will mix in big weeks. Predicting them another story.
80. Derrick Henry (RB30) – 2005 Larry Johnson-level upside if Murray breaks down.
81. Thomas Rawls (RB31) – Hurt, but presently favorite to be Seahawks starting RB.
82. Rex Burkhead (RB32) – Worthy middle-round dart as candidate to start Week 1.
83. John Brown (WR41) – Had 2 TDs in 3rd preseason game. Legit rooting for him.
84. Randall Cobb (WR42) – One of the cheapest ways to get Aaron Rodgers exposure.
85. Corey Davis (WR43) – Only health holding back from being Mariota’s No. 1 WR.
86. Delanie Walker (TE8) – 4th, 6th among TEs in red-zone targets with Mariota at QB.
87. Martellus Bennett (TE9) – See Randall Cobb. Double-digit TDs are in his range.
88. Zach Ertz (TE10) – J. Matthews deal helped. High-volume late-round TE target.
89. Kenny Britt (WR44) – Volume-chase play is favorite to lead the Browns in targets.
90. Ted Ginn (WR45) – Ginn running ahead of Snead in 2-WR sets. Aggressively draft.
91. Corey Coleman (WR46) – He flashed big-play chemistry with Kizer this preseason.
92. Russell Wilson (QB4) – My 2017 NFL MVP pick has cakewalk Weeks 1-5 schedule.
93. Cam Newton (QB5) – My runner-up MVP pick. Should run into positive regression.
94. Matt Ryan (QB6) – Last year’s NFL MVP figures to take step back after career year.
95. Marcus Mariota (QB7) – Another realistic MVP candidate. Huge weapons upgrades.
96. Rob Kelley (RB33) – Major limitations but ran away with Skins RB job in preseason.
97. Donte Moncrief (WR47) – Luck uncertainty really hurts. TD scorer when healthy.
98. Jonathan Stewart (RB34) – On track to begin season logging 11-15 touches/game.
99. Terrance West (RB35) – Tentative favorite for Ravens lead RB/goal-line duties.
100. Kirk Cousins (QB8) – Top-5 fantasy QB last year despite league-low RZ TD rate.
101. Jacquizz Rodgers (RB36) – Will be a top 15-20 fantasy RB start in Weeks 1-3.
102. Bilal Powell (RB37) – Oddly played deep into 2nd half of Jets 3rd preseason game.
103. Chris Carson (RB38) – Rookie sleeper has been Seahawks best RB in August.
104. Paul Perkins (RB39) – Slated to be lead back in likely-ineffective Giants RBBC.
105. Frank Gore (RB40) – Luck injury lowers upside; Turbin & Mack lower his floor.
106. Andrew Luck (QB9) – Drafting Luck forces you to roster two QBs indefinitely.
107. Mike Wallace (WR48) – Always finishes as top-30 WR but never a great start.
108. Marvin Jones (WR49) – Kenny Golladay may have bumped head against ceiling.
109. Ben Roethlisberger (QB10) – Martavis gives Ben top-5 QB upside when healthy.
110. Derek Carr (QB11) – Expecting hot start against TEN, NYJ, WAS in Weeks 1-3.
111. Dak Prescott (QB12) – Brutal start, but I like Dak better for season than Ben/Carr.
112. Jameis Winston (QB13) – Volume concerns. Bucs intent on staying balanced.
113. Dion Lewis (RB41) – Pats most explosive RB in preseason but uncertain role.
114. Jamaal Charles (RB42) – Impressive 3rd preseason game shot him up rankings.
115. Matt Forte (RB43) – Was Jets workhorse with first team in 3rd preseason game.
116. Eric Ebron (TE11) – Has never topped 5 TDs in a season at college or pro level.
117. Jack Doyle (TE12) – I’m bullish on Doyle with Luck at QB. An avoid without Luck.
118. Theo Riddick (RB44) – Value severely diminished in non-PPR but has RZ role.
119. Rishard Matthews (WR50) – I like Decker and Davis better as Titans receivers.
120. Kevin White (WR51) – Avgd 9 targets/game last year. Cam Meredith tore ACL.
121. Tyler Lockett (WR52) – Seahawks O explodes this year. Lockett can be big part.
122. Philip Rivers (QB14) – Only brutal Weeks 1-10 schedule hurts Rivers’ outlook.
123. Matthew Stafford (QB15) – Has among toughest Weeks 1-5 pass D schedules.
124. Andy Dalton (QB16) – Faces BAL, HOU in Weeks 1-2. Target him thereafter.
125. Carson Palmer (QB17) – My favorite schedule-driven LRQB. John Brown back?
126. Hunter Henry (TE13) – Exciting sophomore TE still has to share time with Gates.
127. LeGarrette Blount (RB45) – Bad preseason, but TD-scoring upside is still there.
128. Jamaal Williams (RB46) – Becomes Packers feature RB if Ty Montgomery fails.
129. Robby Anderson (WR53) – Jets No. 1 WR benefits from Josh McCown at QB.
130. Jonathan Williams (RB47) – League winner if something happens to L. McCoy.
131. Samaje Perine (RB48) – Perine lurking behind Rob Kelley but not past him yet.
132. Kenny Golladay (WR54) – Golladay has been quiet since promotion to first team.
133. Cooper Kupp (WR55) – More of a PPR target but he looks like Goff’s go-to guy.
134. D’Onta Foreman (RB49) – Alfred Blue high ankle sprain helps Foreman’s stock.
135. J.J. Nelson (WR56) – Big-play threat locked into 3-WR sets for underrated O.
136. Eli Manning (QB18) – Can better weapons save him? Looked washed last year.
137. Carson Wentz (QB19) – More often than not, looks like a young Palmer/Big Ben.
138. Sterling Shepard (WR57) – Becomes usable WR3/flex if OBJ or Marshall hurt.
139. Eddie Lacy (RB50) – Outplayed by Rawls in camp, then Carson this preseason.
140. Zay Jones (WR58) – Targets up for grabs in dysfunctional Bills passing game.
141. Jason Witten (TE14) – Optimal Week 1 streamer faces NYG, optimal matchup.
142. Austin Hooper (TE15) – Breakout pick sharing first-team snaps with TE Toilolo.
143. Cameron Brate (TE16) – Improved weapons should increase his RZ chances.
144. Coby Fleener (TE17) – Has a big contract but unknown role as 2016 FA bust.
145. Kendall Wright (WR59) – Sleeper to lead Bears in targets after Meredith loss.
146. Josh Doctson (WR60) – Lingering hamstring after lingering Achilles’ injuries.
147. Devin Funchess (WR61) – Inconsistent talent offers TD upside as a starter.
148. Wendell Smallwood (RB51) – Pushing LeGarrette Blount for early-down snaps.
149. Alfred Morris (RB52) – 2nd in line for Cowboys carries during Zeke suspension.
150. Josh Gordon (WR62) – Scheduled to apply for reinstatement in September.
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva