Silva's Week 1 Matchups

NY Jets @ Buffalo

Team Totals: Bills 24.5, Jets 15.5



You rarely never see a team trade its best cornerback and wide receiver four weeks before Week 1, but the Bills did exactly that, and then had the audacity to tell their fan base they’re going all out to win in 2017. An Opening Day home game against the league-worst Jets is Buffalo’s best-case opportunity to keep any gullible fans coming back to the stadium, and their best chance to feign competitiveness is to feed LeSean McCoy until the wheels fall off behind one of the league’s best lines and Pro Bowl FB Patrick DiMarco. The Jets will be widely viewed as a tough matchup based on their historical run-defense stoutness, but Gang Green’s trade of Sheldon Richardson severely weakens the front, eliminating PFF’s No. 2-rated run stopper among last year’s 53 qualified defensive ends one offseason after stud NT Damon Harrison walked in free agency. The Jets also released longtime team leader ILB David Harris and surprisingly let run-stuffing NT Deon Simon go at final cuts. Especially since the Jets are unlikely to sustain drives offensively and figure to get dominated in time of possession, this is no longer a run defense to fear. Among Week 1 running back plays, I would rank only David Johnson (@ DET) and Le’Veon Bell (@ CLE) higher than Shady. … The new Bills regime is clearly sour on Tyrod Taylor, who struggled in the preseason under first-year OC Rick Dennison and missed the final two weeks of camp with a concussion. Still, Tyrod offers enough playmaking ability to be worthy of a two-quarterback-league start and contrarian DFS consideration. Taylor has finished top two in rushing yards and top four in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks in each of his two years in Buffalo.



Outlooks for Bills pass catchers are murky due to the revised offense, surefire run-first approach, and Taylor’s early struggles in Dennison’s system. McCoy – not a wide receiver or tight end – is the favorite to lead Buffalo in Week 1 targets. Among the Bills’ remaining pass catchers, Tyrod has the most historical familiarity with Charles Clay, who will face a Jets defense that starts two rookie safeties (Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye) after allowing the NFL’s third-most touchdowns (10) to tight ends last year. … Rookie Zay Jones is the Bills’ de-facto No. 1 wide receiver after the Sammy Watkins trade and Anquan Boldin’s retirement. Jordan Matthews is Jones’ main competition for wideout targets after finally returning from a chip fracture in his sternum to resume practicing this week. Taylor has gotten in precious little practice time with any of his wide receivers.



Whereas last year’s Browns tank was executed with a lucid short- and long-term plan, there is no discernible method to what the Jets are doing beyond simply getting worse with every transaction. They have let their best young players walk, they have done little stockpiling of future early-round picks, and they certainly aren’t using analytics to unearth undervalued waiver-wire gems. They are just sucking and sucking with no hope in sight. It should come as no surprise that New York has the lowest team total on the Week 1 slate. At least until Austin Seferian-Jenkins returns from his two-game suspension, only Bilal Powell is worth approaching with any confidence as an Opening Day fantasy start, and even Powell is far from a sure thing with Matt Forte and rookie Elijah McGuire in the mix for touches and snaps. The Jets’ wideout corps is a total quagmire after they traded for Jermaine Kearse and signed Jeremy Kerley. Streak-route specialist Robby Anderson and third-round rookie ArDarius Stewart round out the unit. Even against a Bills secondary that has been completely remade from last season and appears entirely vulnerable, I’m not sure where to go with any of the Jets’ wide receivers in an offense that figures to struggle to string together possessions. I do think Anderson is the best dart throw in the bunch.



Score Prediction: Bills 27, Jets 13





Philadelphia @ Washington

Team Totals: Eagles 24.25, Redskins 23.25



I like the over on this game’s 47.5-point total, seeing it as a potential shootout between teams that have played five times with Kirk Cousins starting over the past three seasons to 27-22, 27-20, 38-24, 23-20, and 37-34 results. Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes in 4-of-5 games, including solid-if-unspectacular QB14 and QB11 weekly fantasy finishes last year. Philly’s defensive front seven is as imposing as ever, but Cousins should be able to exploit matchup edges at cornerback, where RCB Jalen Mills finished dead last among 119 qualifiers in PFF’s 2016 grades, scrapheap slot CB Patrick Robinson is on his fourth team in four years, and LCB Ronald Darby was acquired just a month ago, then got abused by DeVante Parker among others in the Eagles’ third preseason game. Cousins is a high-floor, high-ceiling QB1 play. … Rob Kelley convincingly held off Samaje Perine in camp, pulling far ahead with a 10/57/1 rushing line in Washington’s regular season dress rehearsal. A 5-foot-11, 226-pound two-down grinder with 4.68 speed, Kelley is a max-effort runner who fizzled out with a 3.33 YPC average over the final six weeks last year, dropped 4-of-18 targets, and ranked 41st among 61 qualifiers in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. Chris Thompson’s presence as a passing-down specialist severely curbs Kelley’s PPR appeal. Still, Kelley is a role-secure home-game running back in a good offense facing an Eagles defense last year’s Redskins backs carved up for a combined 49/332/6.8/3 rushing line in two meetings. Kelley is very much playable as a volume-based, touchdown-hunting RB2 and is sure to go widely overlooked on DFS sites, where he is egregiously underpriced.



Jamison Crowder runs 74% of his routes inside and arguably has the most favorable matchup in Washington’s pass-catcher corps against journeyman Eagles slot CB Patrick Robinson. Next Gen Stats charted Crowder with the NFL’s highest average of yards of separation at target (3.60) last year, and he caught all seven of his touchdowns in the slot. Active only in three-receiver sets his first two seasons, Crowder has been promoted into two-wide looks following DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon’s exits. … Jordan Reed reported to camp with a sprained big toe and missed nearly a month, but he played in the Skins’ third preseason game and tied for the team lead in targets (4) with Cousins on the field. Concern remains about the stability of Reed’s toe, but this could be the healthiest and freshest we’ll get him all year. Reed has outscored Rob Gronkowski in PPR points per game in back-to-back seasons, and Cousins averages 48.0 more yards, 1.15 more yards per pass attempt, and 0.64 more TDs with Reed in the lineup during that span. The Eagles are typically not a plus tight end matchup due to solid safety play and athletic linebackers – they allowed the fewest yards in the league (414) to the position last year – but Reed is a genuinely elite and matchup-proof fantasy asset whenever he’s available. … Last year’s Eagles were one of just three teams to allow more than 3,000 combined yards to enemy wide receivers, and we already discussed their vulnerability on the boundaries. Terrelle Pryor was still quiet enough in August that he may be best approached as something of a boom-bust WR2 early on. Pryor caught only two balls all preseason, although he was targeted seven times by Cousins and had two uncharacteristic drops after Pryor dropped just 6-of-140 targets in Cleveland last year. … Josh Doctson battled a hamstring strain all camp, so coaches pet Ryan Grant is expected to operate as Washington’s third receiver for the time being. Until further notice, Redskins sub-package pass catchers are safe to ignore.



Carson Wentz was a high-volume quarterback as a rookie, finishing fifth in the league in pass attempts (607) and 12th at his position in rushing attempts (46), and the hope is Wentz’s efficiency will spike with improved weapons as a sophomore. The Eagles intend to play shotgun-heavy, three-receiver offense and were especially impressive in up-tempo, no-huddle packages this preseason, most notably on a nine-play, 93-yard TD drive that spanned 3 ½ minutes in their dress rehearsal against Miami. Albeit with surrounding talent far worse than he has now, Wentz did scuffle in last year’s two meetings with Washington, emerging with QB29 and QB14 fantasy results. As Adam Levitan has noted, however, Wentz completed 64.8% of his passes with a 10:2 TD-to-INT ratio when RT Lane Johnson was active, versus 61.2% with a 6:12 TD-to-INT ratio during Johnson’s ten-game suspension. Last year’s Skins ranked a lowly 24th in pass-defense DVOA and allowed the NFL’s 12th-most points per game (24.8). I like Wentz as a high-end two-quarterback-league play and Week 1 streamer. Unfortunately, Wentz has a brutally difficult schedule over the ensuing five weeks (@ KC, vs. NYG, @ SD, vs. ARZ, @ CAR). … Philly’s backfield is a fantasy nightmare after they kept five backs on their 53-man roster. Darren Sproles has the most secure role, although he topped 12 touches in just 4-of-15 games last year and reached 15 touches twice. LeGarrette Blount is the Eagles’ best running back bet to fall into the end zone for a touchdown, but Blount struggled mightily running out of the shotgun this preseason and battled conditioning woes in camp. Wendell Smallwood will mix into the game, but his workload is unclear. Even in a plus draw, this is a situation to avoid.



Zach Ertz stands out as the Eagles’ best Week 1 fantasy play facing a Redskins defense that yielded the NFL’s second-most catches (106) and third-most yards (1,100) to tight ends last season, then lost SS Su’a Cravens to the exempt/left squad list as he contemplates retirement. Ertz’s slow-starter and fast-finisher reputation is well earned, but I expect that to change with slot WR Jordan Matthews out of the way, clearing the middle of the field for Ertz to vacuum targets. Ertz rang up target totals of 15 and 16 in Matthews’ two missed games last year, converting them into 9/79/1 and 13/139/2 receiving lines. Behind the obvious high-end tight ends, Ertz and Delanie Walker (vs. OAK) pop off the Week 1 page with plus matchups and defined roles. Ertz dominated the Dolphins’ linebackers and safeties in the Eagles’ third preseason game, compiling a team-best 3/44/0 receiving line in one quarter with Wentz in the game. … Alshon Jeffery also looked in sync with Wentz in August, particularly on shallow crossers and slants, routes that Skins LCB Josh Norman struggles to guard most. Norman’s shadow coverage does add some risk to Alshon’s outlook after Norman allowed a stingy 74.3 passer rating when targeted last season, but Jeffery is at worst a high-end WR3 play. Norman came away with two interceptions in last year’s Week 16 meeting with Jeffery in Chicago, although Alshon emerged with a passable 5/92/0 receiving line. … Torrey Smith drew just one target all preseason, catching it for a 50-yard touchdown on a coverage bust. Smith still runs fast in a straight line, but he projects as a low-volume lid lifter on the Eagles. Smith hasn’t reached the 50-reception plateau in a season since 2013. … Slot options Nelson Agholor and Trey Burton figure to share time on sub-package plays and should be avoided until further notice.



Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Redskins 24

Oakland @ Tennessee

Team Totals: Titans 26.25, Raiders 23.75



Raiders-Titans has Week 1’s second-highest Vegas total (50) and is a game to attack in lineup decisions. As a home-favorite quarterback in a potential shootout, Marcus Mariota stands out as a high-end QB1 play against an Oakland pass defense that last year finished 25th in DVOA and dead last in sacks (25), then played musical chairs at inside linebacker and cornerback all preseason. The Raiders got flamed by Dak Prescott and Jason Witten in their third preseason game. Mariota-Delanie Walker is this week’s premier quarterback-tight end stack. … DeMarco Murray missed over two weeks of camp with a hamstring injury, but he returned for the regular season dress rehearsal and should push for 20 touches after hitting that mark in 11-of-16 games last year. When the Titans and Raiders met last Week 3, Murray hung 155 total yards and a touchdown on Jack Del Rio’s team, which went on to finish 17th in run-defense DVOA, allow the NFL’s sixth-most rushing scores (18), and surrender 4.47 yards per carry, the league’s eighth-highest clip. Oakland made no noteworthy front-seven additions in the offseason. Derrick Henry looms as a threat for 8-11 touches and perhaps short-yardage/goal-line work, but the Titans’ coaching staff has insisted Murray remains the bellcow. Murray should be a high-floor fantasy option whose upside is enhanced by his cupcake matchup and this game’s high-scoring projection.



The Raiders present a gorgeous matchup for Delanie Walker after allowing the NFL’s fifth-most yards to tight ends (1,027) last season, then doing almost nothing to address their porous inside linebacker and safety positions. On just 19 pass routes in the Cowboys’ third preseason game, 35-year-old dad-runner Jason Witten caught 6-of-6 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown versus the Raiders’ first-team defense. In two years with Mariota, Walker has finished sixth and fourth among tight ends in red-zone targets, and Walker is the pass catcher with whom Mariota is most familiar in Tennessee’s revamped receiver corps. … Rishard Matthews led last year’s Titans in touchdown catches (9) and is Mariota’s second-most familiar pass catcher after finishing their first season together with a bang, compiling 16-game pace stats of 76/1,176/12 over the back half of 2016. Matthews’ long-term role isn’t vise-grip secure because Eric Decker, Corey Davis, and Taywan Taylor will all eventually cut into his targets, but Matthews’ near-term every-down usage should be safe after mid-June signee Decker missed part of camp with an ankle injury and No. 5 overall pick Davis missed nearly all of camp with a hamstring strain. Third-round rookie Taylor should also figure in. Matthews and Decker look like the best two Week 1 fantasy bets against a bad Oakland cornerback group, which dealt with injuries (LCB David Amerson, concussion; first-round CB Gareon Conley, shin splints), ineffectiveness (slot CB T.J. Carrie), and even a benching (RCB Sean Smith) in August. I like Matthews as a WR3 play who’s sure to go widely overlooked, and Decker as a fringe WR3/flex who should play most of his snaps in the slot against Carrie. Rams rookie Cooper Kupp dogwalked Carrie for 6/70/1 in the second week of preseason.



This game’s shootout potential also makes Derek Carr an appealing QB1 play. The Titans did pour free agent (LCB Logan Ryan; SS Johnathan Cyprien) and draft (first-round CB Adoree Jackson) resources into their secondary after finishing a lowly 27th in pass-defense DVOA, but Ryan turned in an up-and-down preseason and may not be as effective outside of the Patriots’ scheme, Jackson is a rookie who showed a tendency to gamble and pay for it on college tape, Cyprien has never been a coverage asset, and RCB LeShaun Sims (groin) has been ruled out. Carr’s schedule takes an alarming turn for the worse beginning in Week 4 at Denver, but I like his odds of emerging from Weeks 1-3 with top-ten quarterback stats against the Titans, Jets, and Redskins. … The Raiders kept Marshawn Lynch in preseason bubble wrap, playing him on 12 snaps. We haven’t seen Lynch perform successfully on an NFL field since 2014. The 31-year-old was dogged by recurring hamstring and calf strains and underwent late-season sports hernia surgery in 2015. Lynch spent 2016 pushing himself as a quasi-celebrity, shooting Skittles commercials, making multiple reality TV appearances, and starting a clothing line. I don’t pretend to know what Lynch has left, and I don’t pretend to know exactly how the Raiders are going to use him because change-up complements DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are both very good and will have Week 1 roles. Until we see the Raiders giving Lynch consistent, high-volume usage, I’m approaching him as a touchdown-or-bust RB2 option regardless of matchups. All of that said, Lynch seems likeliest to turn in his best performances when he is freshest early in the year.



Only eight players in NFL history have logged more receiving yards through their first two seasons than Amari Cooper, who didn’t turn 23 until June and is younger than popular 2017 rookies Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp, ArDarius Stewart, Dede Westbrook, and Mack Hollins. It is very surprising that some treat Cooper as if he is a finished product. Carr targeted Cooper on a team-high 40% of his preseason throws, and Cooper offers major Week 1 blowup potential in this possible shootout against Tennessee’s remade secondary. … Even for as much as I am on the Amari-leap train for 2017, it can’t be ignored that Michael Crabtree has out-targeted Cooper 37 to 20 in the red zone the past two years, and 14 to 7 inside the ten-yard line. Whereas the average length of Crabtree’s touchdowns is 17.5 yards, Cooper’s average length to score is a whopping 37.2 yards from the end zone. All five of Cooper’s 2016 touchdowns came from at least 30 yards out. Until something flips, Crabtree is going to be a better bet to hit pay dirt than Cooper every single week. Essentially the AFC’s version of Larry Fitzgerald, Crabtree is perennially undervalued in season-long leagues and underpriced on DFS sites. In this probable high-scoring game with plus matchups, Crabtree is one of the top wide receiver bets to score a touchdown on the Week 1 slate. … Jared Cook is an inconsistent talent with a poor fantasy track record, but I wouldn’t underestimate his field-stretching impact on the Raiders’ offense, even if it doesn’t translate to independent fantasy value. Last year’s Packers averaged just 24.6 points per game in Cook’s six missed weeks compared to 29.0 PPG with Cook in the lineup, including the playoffs. Cook’s addition is more reason to buy into Carr during his favorable Weeks 1-3 schedule.



Score Prediction: Titans 28, Raiders 24

