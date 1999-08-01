Ryan McDowell

Dose: Week Two Review

Monday, September 18, 2017


After we endured a Week One that brought multiple serious injuries and some all-around below average football, fantasy players entered Week Two hopeful for a fresh start, and uh….well….there were more injuries that could play a major role in your roster decisions moving forward. The good news is the overall level of football, especially play from the quarterbacks, seemed to be improved.

 

This week, I’m trying out a new format. I’ll be delivering the same information as every Monday, but organized game by game.

 

Tampa Bay- 29

Chicago- 7

 

This game was not even as close as the score appears as Bears QB Mike Glennon made his return to Tampa and was met with tough defense and speculation on when he could be benched in favor of rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky. Glennon made it through the entire game, but threw a pair of interceptions. Glennon did manage to throw for over 300 yards as the Bears tried to stay in the game. I won’t be surprised if we see Trubisky as early as next week.

 

The Bears running game was also a hot topic entering the game following the Week One breakout of rookie RB Tarik Cohen. He was unable to repeat his strong showing from the opener, but did total 68 yards and had a decent fantasy day in PPR leagues. Starter Jordan Howard on the other hand, managed just seven rushing yards on nine carries and was spotted with his arm in a sling following the game. We need to hear more about this injury, but he’s simply not a reliable fantasy option at this point. WR Kendall Wright had a solid game after disappointing many DFS players a week ago. The former Titan caught seven of his team high 10 targets for 69 yards.

 

The Bucs cruised this entire game and QB Jameis Winston didn’t have to do much. WR Mike Evans took over early and ended with seven receptions for 93 yards and a score. RB Jacquizz Rodgers, playing in place of the suspended Doug Martin, finished with a respectable 19/67/1 line.

 

Pittsburgh- 26

Minnesota- 9

 

We learned Sunday morning that Vikings QB Sam Bradford would be unable to play after his knee injury flared up over the weekend, leaving the Vikes to roll with backup QB Case Keenum. This changed the entire outlook of the game before it even started. Minnesota’s WR Stefon Diggs (2/27) and Adam Thielen (5/44) went from must plays to iffy flex options with that news and we saw why. Be sure to monitor Bradford’s injury status over the next few days as he clearly has a huge impact on the production of the team’s top weapons. Rookie RB Dalvin Cook was able to get loose on one long run, but what was initially ruled as a touchdown was overturned, leaving Cook with a line of 64 rushing yards on 12 carries.

 

Steelers WR Antonio Brown and RB Le'Veon Bell had relatively quiet days, given the team’s output. Brown saw 11 targets from QB ben Roethlisberger, but caught just five for 62 yards. Bell was held in check for the second straight game, totaling 91 yards of offense. On the bright side, WR Martavis Bryant once again looked like his explosive self, catching three balls for 91 yards and a touchdown. Rookie WR Juju Smith-Schuster even caught his first career touchdown pass. Continue to fire up all key members of the Pittsburgh offense, especially at home.

 

Panthers- 9

Bills- 3

 

After dispatching the Jets a week ago, we didn’t really understand how poor the Bills offense really is, but that was on display in Week Two. Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor threw for just 125 yards and also led the team in rushing with 55 yards. Bills RB LeSean McCoy didn’t put up much of a fight, totaling 43 yards, including just nine rushing yards on a dozen carries. With that said, the Bills still had a chance to win at the end of the game, but Taylor overthrew rookie WR Zay Jones just outside of the end zone. This is looking like a team to avoid, barring a sweet rushing matchup for McCoy.

 

For the second week in a row, Panthers QB Cam Newton looked off, missing open receivers on more than one occasion. Newton threw for 228 yards, but no touchdowns and he was also forced to briefly leave the game after taking a hard shot from a pair of Bills defenders. WR Kelvin Benjamin is clearly the top option in the offense, catching six of eight targets for 77 yards. Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey has yet to make any wow plays, totaling just 44 yards from scrimmage.

 

The Panthers also suffered a tough loss in this game as starting TE Greg Olsen left the game early with a foot injury, only to return to the sidelines with the use of crutches. We would find out following the game that Olsen had suffered a broken right foot and would be out indefinitely. This is a huge loss for the offense-needy Panthers and fantasy owners alike.

 

Ravens- 24

Browns- 10

 

After putting up a fight against the Steelers in Week One, the Browns were overmatched in this one. Rookie QB DeShone Kizer missed much of the game due to a migraine, but still saw enough action to throw a trio pf picks to the Ravens' nagging defense. The game was not kind to the Browns beyond the scoreboard, either. LB Jamie Collins left the game with a concussion and could be in doubt for Week Three. WR Corey Coleman struggled and it made little sense, until post-game when we learned the team fears Coleman suffered a broken bone in his hand. The same injury cost him six weeks during his rookie season. With Coleman out, the Browns could turn to second-year WR Rashard Higgins, who saw a team-high 11 targets, catching seven for 95 yards.

 

The Ravens offense cruised, being led by their backfield duo of Terrance West and Buck Allen. Following last week’s loss of Danny Woodhead, it was unclear which back would be the best option for fantasy players, but both produced usable numbers. Allen totaled 101 yards and scored a touchdown, while West also found the end zone, along with 45 total yards. Allen should continue to be a flex option in PPR leagues.

 

Patriots- 36

Saints- 20

 

The marquee matchup of the day for fantasy purposes did not disappoint. Patriots QB Tom Brady has a record-setting day, throwing for the most yards (447) ever by a 40-year-old. He also tossed a trio of touchdown passes, finding RB Rex Burkhead, TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Chris Hogan. That trio had something else in common as they were all forced from the game with an injury. None of the three seem serious and Hogan was able to return to the field, but this has to be frustrating, combined with the other WR injuries over recent weeks. Gronk looked to be in mid-season form with six receptions for 116 yards. RB James White continues his hot streak, catching eight of eight targets for 85 yards. He’s a must-start in PPR leagues. In what some called a revenge game, WR Brandin Cooks was mostly quiet, catching two passes for 37 yards.

 

The Saints offense, led by Drew Brees and his 356 passing yards, did everything they could to hang with the Pats, but it wasn’t even close. The Saints' backfield continued to be a frustrating timeshare, but rookie Alvin Kamara again looked like the best option, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. After pouting and whining last week, veteran RB Adrian Peterson carried eight times for 26 yards. Saints WR Michael Thomas was forced to leave the game with an injury, but was able to return to the field.

 

Cardinals- 16

Colts- 13

 

Many projected this matchup as a blowout victory for the Cardinals, but after losing RB David Johnson a week ago, along with WR John Brown, the Cards were tested by QB Jacoby Brissett and Indy. Making his first start for the Colts following his recent trade from New England, Brissett threw for 216 yards and one interception. TE Jack Doyle was his top target, catching all eight of his targets for 79 yards. WR Donte Moncrief continues to be a non-factor, grabbing two passes for 18 yards, despite eight targets from Brissett.

 

Arizona faced the test of replacing both Johnson and Brown and barely survived, needing overtime to steal the win. Taking over for Brown, WR J.J. Nelson led the team with five receptions for 120 yards and a score, finishing as a top five fantasy receiver. The running back committee used to replace Johnson wasn’t as successful. Veteran Chris Johnson ran for 44 yards on 11 carries, while Kerwynn Williams rushed for 22 yards and Andre Ellington totaled 23 yard. Even in an ideal matchup against the weak Indy defense, this trio couldn’t make any noise. Unless one can emerge over the other two, this is a situation to avoid.

 

Titans-37

Jaguars- 16

 

This is another game that was not even as close as the score would indicate. The Titans dominated this AFC South matchup from the opening kickoff. The Titans leaned heavily on their running game, especially backup RB Derrick Henry in the second half. While starter DeMarco Murray rushed for just 25 yards, Henry led the way and iced the game, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown and looking like the better back. Rookie WR Corey Davis was forced to leave the game as his hamstring flared up. The Titans didn’t really need to push him back into action, so we don’t know much about the extent of the injury.

 

This was the first full game for the Jaguars without star WR Allen Robinson, lost for the season with a torn ACL. As expected, WRs Marqise Lee (7/76) and Allen Hurns (6/82/1) led the way for QB Blake Bortles, who was forced to throw more than he did the previous week, which is not ideal for the Jags.

 

Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette didn’t get much going against the Titans defense, but did score a late touchdown to rescue his fantasy stat line, finishing with 61 total yards and the score.

 


