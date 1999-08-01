Dose: Week Two Review

Monday, September 18, 2017

Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette didn’t get much going against the Titans defense, but did score a late touchdown to rescue his fantasy stat line, finishing with 61 total yards and the score.

This was the first full game for the Jaguars without star WR Allen Robinson , lost for the season with a torn ACL. As expected, WRs Marqise Lee (7/76) and Allen Hurns (6/82/1) led the way for QB Blake Bortles , who was forced to throw more than he did the previous week, which is not ideal for the Jags.

This is another game that was not even as close as the score would indicate. The Titans dominated this AFC South matchup from the opening kickoff. The Titans leaned heavily on their running game, especially backup RB Derrick Henry in the second half. While starter DeMarco Murray rushed for just 25 yards, Henry led the way and iced the game, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown and looking like the better back. Rookie WR Corey Davis was forced to leave the game as his hamstring flared up. The Titans didn’t really need to push him back into action, so we don’t know much about the extent of the injury.

Arizona faced the test of replacing both Johnson and Brown and barely survived, needing overtime to steal the win. Taking over for Brown, WR J.J. Nelson led the team with five receptions for 120 yards and a score, finishing as a top five fantasy receiver. The running back committee used to replace Johnson wasn’t as successful. Veteran Chris Johnson ran for 44 yards on 11 carries, while Kerwynn Williams rushed for 22 yards and Andre Ellington totaled 23 yard. Even in an ideal matchup against the weak Indy defense, this trio couldn’t make any noise. Unless one can emerge over the other two, this is a situation to avoid.

Many projected this matchup as a blowout victory for the Cardinals, but after losing RB David Johnson a week ago, along with WR John Brown , the Cards were tested by QB Jacoby Brissett and Indy. Making his first start for the Colts following his recent trade from New England, Brissett threw for 216 yards and one interception. TE Jack Doyle was his top target, catching all eight of his targets for 79 yards. WR Donte Moncrief continues to be a non-factor, grabbing two passes for 18 yards, despite eight targets from Brissett.

The Saints offense, led by Drew Brees and his 356 passing yards, did everything they could to hang with the Pats, but it wasn’t even close. The Saints' backfield continued to be a frustrating timeshare, but rookie Alvin Kamara again looked like the best option, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. After pouting and whining last week, veteran RB Adrian Peterson carried eight times for 26 yards. Saints WR Michael Thomas was forced to leave the game with an injury, but was able to return to the field.

The marquee matchup of the day for fantasy purposes did not disappoint. Patriots QB Tom Brady has a record-setting day, throwing for the most yards (447) ever by a 40-year-old. He also tossed a trio of touchdown passes, finding RB Rex Burkhead , TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Chris Hogan . That trio had something else in common as they were all forced from the game with an injury. None of the three seem serious and Hogan was able to return to the field, but this has to be frustrating, combined with the other WR injuries over recent weeks. Gronk looked to be in mid-season form with six receptions for 116 yards. RB James White continues his hot streak, catching eight of eight targets for 85 yards. He’s a must-start in PPR leagues. In what some called a revenge game, WR Brandin Cooks was mostly quiet, catching two passes for 37 yards.

The Ravens offense cruised, being led by their backfield duo of Terrance West and Buck Allen . Following last week’s loss of Danny Woodhead , it was unclear which back would be the best option for fantasy players, but both produced usable numbers. Allen totaled 101 yards and scored a touchdown, while West also found the end zone, along with 45 total yards. Allen should continue to be a flex option in PPR leagues.

After putting up a fight against the Steelers in Week One, the Browns were overmatched in this one. Rookie QB DeShone Kizer missed much of the game due to a migraine, but still saw enough action to throw a trio pf picks to the Ravens' nagging defense. The game was not kind to the Browns beyond the scoreboard, either. LB Jamie Collins left the game with a concussion and could be in doubt for Week Three. WR Corey Coleman struggled and it made little sense, until post-game when we learned the team fears Coleman suffered a broken bone in his hand. The same injury cost him six weeks during his rookie season. With Coleman out, the Browns could turn to second-year WR Rashard Higgins , who saw a team-high 11 targets, catching seven for 95 yards.

The Panthers also suffered a tough loss in this game as starting TE Greg Olsen left the game early with a foot injury, only to return to the sidelines with the use of crutches. We would find out following the game that Olsen had suffered a broken right foot and would be out indefinitely. This is a huge loss for the offense-needy Panthers and fantasy owners alike.

For the second week in a row, Panthers QB Cam Newton looked off, missing open receivers on more than one occasion. Newton threw for 228 yards, but no touchdowns and he was also forced to briefly leave the game after taking a hard shot from a pair of Bills defenders. WR Kelvin Benjamin is clearly the top option in the offense, catching six of eight targets for 77 yards. Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey has yet to make any wow plays, totaling just 44 yards from scrimmage.

After dispatching the Jets a week ago, we didn’t really understand how poor the Bills offense really is, but that was on display in Week Two. Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor threw for just 125 yards and also led the team in rushing with 55 yards. Bills RB LeSean McCoy didn’t put up much of a fight, totaling 43 yards, including just nine rushing yards on a dozen carries. With that said, the Bills still had a chance to win at the end of the game, but Taylor overthrew rookie WR Zay Jones just outside of the end zone. This is looking like a team to avoid, barring a sweet rushing matchup for McCoy.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown and RB Le'Veon Bell had relatively quiet days, given the team’s output. Brown saw 11 targets from QB ben Roethlisberger, but caught just five for 62 yards. Bell was held in check for the second straight game, totaling 91 yards of offense. On the bright side, WR Martavis Bryant once again looked like his explosive self, catching three balls for 91 yards and a touchdown. Rookie WR Juju Smith-Schuster even caught his first career touchdown pass. Continue to fire up all key members of the Pittsburgh offense, especially at home.

We learned Sunday morning that Vikings QB Sam Bradford would be unable to play after his knee injury flared up over the weekend, leaving the Vikes to roll with backup QB Case Keenum . This changed the entire outlook of the game before it even started. Minnesota’s WR Stefon Diggs (2/27) and Adam Thielen (5/44) went from must plays to iffy flex options with that news and we saw why. Be sure to monitor Bradford’s injury status over the next few days as he clearly has a huge impact on the production of the team’s top weapons. Rookie RB Dalvin Cook was able to get loose on one long run, but what was initially ruled as a touchdown was overturned, leaving Cook with a line of 64 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Editor's Note : Looking for a weekly edge in your fantasy leagues? Get the Rotoworld Season Pass for projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

The Bucs cruised this entire game and QB Jameis Winston didn’t have to do much. WR Mike Evans took over early and ended with seven receptions for 93 yards and a score. RB Jacquizz Rodgers , playing in place of the suspended Doug Martin , finished with a respectable 19/67/1 line.

The Bears running game was also a hot topic entering the game following the Week One breakout of rookie RB Tarik Cohen . He was unable to repeat his strong showing from the opener, but did total 68 yards and had a decent fantasy day in PPR leagues. Starter Jordan Howard on the other hand, managed just seven rushing yards on nine carries and was spotted with his arm in a sling following the game. We need to hear more about this injury, but he’s simply not a reliable fantasy option at this point. WR Kendall Wright had a solid game after disappointing many DFS players a week ago. The former Titan caught seven of his team high 10 targets for 69 yards.

This game was not even as close as the score appears as Bears QB Mike Glennon made his return to Tampa and was met with tough defense and speculation on when he could be benched in favor of rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky . Glennon made it through the entire game, but threw a pair of interceptions. Glennon did manage to throw for over 300 yards as the Bears tried to stay in the game. I won’t be surprised if we see Trubisky as early as next week.

This week, I’m trying out a new format. I’ll be delivering the same information as every Monday, but organized game by game.

After we endured a Week One that brought multiple serious injuries and some all-around below average football, fantasy players entered Week Two hopeful for a fresh start, and uh….well….there were more injuries that could play a major role in your roster decisions moving forward. The good news is the overall level of football, especially play from the quarterbacks, seemed to be improved.

After we endured a Week One that brought multiple serious injuries and some all-around below average football, fantasy players entered Week Two hopeful for a fresh start, and uh….well….there were more injuries that could play a major role in your roster decisions moving forward. The good news is the overall level of football, especially play from the quarterbacks, seemed to be improved.

This week, I’m trying out a new format. I’ll be delivering the same information as every Monday, but organized game by game.

Tampa Bay- 29

Chicago- 7

This game was not even as close as the score appears as Bears QB Mike Glennon made his return to Tampa and was met with tough defense and speculation on when he could be benched in favor of rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky. Glennon made it through the entire game, but threw a pair of interceptions. Glennon did manage to throw for over 300 yards as the Bears tried to stay in the game. I won’t be surprised if we see Trubisky as early as next week.

The Bears running game was also a hot topic entering the game following the Week One breakout of rookie RB Tarik Cohen. He was unable to repeat his strong showing from the opener, but did total 68 yards and had a decent fantasy day in PPR leagues. Starter Jordan Howard on the other hand, managed just seven rushing yards on nine carries and was spotted with his arm in a sling following the game. We need to hear more about this injury, but he’s simply not a reliable fantasy option at this point. WR Kendall Wright had a solid game after disappointing many DFS players a week ago. The former Titan caught seven of his team high 10 targets for 69 yards.

The Bucs cruised this entire game and QB Jameis Winston didn’t have to do much. WR Mike Evans took over early and ended with seven receptions for 93 yards and a score. RB Jacquizz Rodgers, playing in place of the suspended Doug Martin, finished with a respectable 19/67/1 line.

Editor's Note: Looking for a weekly edge in your fantasy leagues? Get the Rotoworld Season Pass for projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Pittsburgh- 26

Minnesota- 9

We learned Sunday morning that Vikings QB Sam Bradford would be unable to play after his knee injury flared up over the weekend, leaving the Vikes to roll with backup QB Case Keenum. This changed the entire outlook of the game before it even started. Minnesota’s WR Stefon Diggs (2/27) and Adam Thielen (5/44) went from must plays to iffy flex options with that news and we saw why. Be sure to monitor Bradford’s injury status over the next few days as he clearly has a huge impact on the production of the team’s top weapons. Rookie RB Dalvin Cook was able to get loose on one long run, but what was initially ruled as a touchdown was overturned, leaving Cook with a line of 64 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown and RB Le'Veon Bell had relatively quiet days, given the team’s output. Brown saw 11 targets from QB ben Roethlisberger, but caught just five for 62 yards. Bell was held in check for the second straight game, totaling 91 yards of offense. On the bright side, WR Martavis Bryant once again looked like his explosive self, catching three balls for 91 yards and a touchdown. Rookie WR Juju Smith-Schuster even caught his first career touchdown pass. Continue to fire up all key members of the Pittsburgh offense, especially at home.

Panthers- 9

Bills- 3

After dispatching the Jets a week ago, we didn’t really understand how poor the Bills offense really is, but that was on display in Week Two. Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor threw for just 125 yards and also led the team in rushing with 55 yards. Bills RB LeSean McCoy didn’t put up much of a fight, totaling 43 yards, including just nine rushing yards on a dozen carries. With that said, the Bills still had a chance to win at the end of the game, but Taylor overthrew rookie WR Zay Jones just outside of the end zone. This is looking like a team to avoid, barring a sweet rushing matchup for McCoy.

For the second week in a row, Panthers QB Cam Newton looked off, missing open receivers on more than one occasion. Newton threw for 228 yards, but no touchdowns and he was also forced to briefly leave the game after taking a hard shot from a pair of Bills defenders. WR Kelvin Benjamin is clearly the top option in the offense, catching six of eight targets for 77 yards. Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey has yet to make any wow plays, totaling just 44 yards from scrimmage.

The Panthers also suffered a tough loss in this game as starting TE Greg Olsen left the game early with a foot injury, only to return to the sidelines with the use of crutches. We would find out following the game that Olsen had suffered a broken right foot and would be out indefinitely. This is a huge loss for the offense-needy Panthers and fantasy owners alike.

Editor's Note: Get our 2017 NFL Draft Guide + Season Pass for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel and dominate your leagues! Claim now.



Ravens- 24

Browns- 10

After putting up a fight against the Steelers in Week One, the Browns were overmatched in this one. Rookie QB DeShone Kizer missed much of the game due to a migraine, but still saw enough action to throw a trio pf picks to the Ravens' nagging defense. The game was not kind to the Browns beyond the scoreboard, either. LB Jamie Collins left the game with a concussion and could be in doubt for Week Three. WR Corey Coleman struggled and it made little sense, until post-game when we learned the team fears Coleman suffered a broken bone in his hand. The same injury cost him six weeks during his rookie season. With Coleman out, the Browns could turn to second-year WR Rashard Higgins, who saw a team-high 11 targets, catching seven for 95 yards.

The Ravens offense cruised, being led by their backfield duo of Terrance West and Buck Allen. Following last week’s loss of Danny Woodhead, it was unclear which back would be the best option for fantasy players, but both produced usable numbers. Allen totaled 101 yards and scored a touchdown, while West also found the end zone, along with 45 total yards. Allen should continue to be a flex option in PPR leagues.

Patriots- 36

Saints- 20

The marquee matchup of the day for fantasy purposes did not disappoint. Patriots QB Tom Brady has a record-setting day, throwing for the most yards (447) ever by a 40-year-old. He also tossed a trio of touchdown passes, finding RB Rex Burkhead, TE Rob Gronkowski and WR Chris Hogan. That trio had something else in common as they were all forced from the game with an injury. None of the three seem serious and Hogan was able to return to the field, but this has to be frustrating, combined with the other WR injuries over recent weeks. Gronk looked to be in mid-season form with six receptions for 116 yards. RB James White continues his hot streak, catching eight of eight targets for 85 yards. He’s a must-start in PPR leagues. In what some called a revenge game, WR Brandin Cooks was mostly quiet, catching two passes for 37 yards.

The Saints offense, led by Drew Brees and his 356 passing yards, did everything they could to hang with the Pats, but it wasn’t even close. The Saints' backfield continued to be a frustrating timeshare, but rookie Alvin Kamara again looked like the best option, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. After pouting and whining last week, veteran RB Adrian Peterson carried eight times for 26 yards. Saints WR Michael Thomas was forced to leave the game with an injury, but was able to return to the field.

Cardinals- 16

Colts- 13

Many projected this matchup as a blowout victory for the Cardinals, but after losing RB David Johnson a week ago, along with WR John Brown, the Cards were tested by QB Jacoby Brissett and Indy. Making his first start for the Colts following his recent trade from New England, Brissett threw for 216 yards and one interception. TE Jack Doyle was his top target, catching all eight of his targets for 79 yards. WR Donte Moncrief continues to be a non-factor, grabbing two passes for 18 yards, despite eight targets from Brissett.

Arizona faced the test of replacing both Johnson and Brown and barely survived, needing overtime to steal the win. Taking over for Brown, WR J.J. Nelson led the team with five receptions for 120 yards and a score, finishing as a top five fantasy receiver. The running back committee used to replace Johnson wasn’t as successful. Veteran Chris Johnson ran for 44 yards on 11 carries, while Kerwynn Williams rushed for 22 yards and Andre Ellington totaled 23 yard. Even in an ideal matchup against the weak Indy defense, this trio couldn’t make any noise. Unless one can emerge over the other two, this is a situation to avoid.

Titans-37

Jaguars- 16

This is another game that was not even as close as the score would indicate. The Titans dominated this AFC South matchup from the opening kickoff. The Titans leaned heavily on their running game, especially backup RB Derrick Henry in the second half. While starter DeMarco Murray rushed for just 25 yards, Henry led the way and iced the game, rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown and looking like the better back. Rookie WR Corey Davis was forced to leave the game as his hamstring flared up. The Titans didn’t really need to push him back into action, so we don’t know much about the extent of the injury.

This was the first full game for the Jaguars without star WR Allen Robinson, lost for the season with a torn ACL. As expected, WRs Marqise Lee (7/76) and Allen Hurns (6/82/1) led the way for QB Blake Bortles, who was forced to throw more than he did the previous week, which is not ideal for the Jags.

Jacksonville RB Leonard Fournette didn’t get much going against the Titans defense, but did score a late touchdown to rescue his fantasy stat line, finishing with 61 total yards and the score.

Chiefs- 27

Eagles- 20

One of the best games of the day pitted Chiefs HC Andy Reid and his former OC Doug Pederson, the current Eagles HC. Philly put up a strong fight, led by QB Carson Wentz throwing for 333 yards and a pair of scores. This loss represented his first September loss in his two years in Philadelphia. TE Zach Ertz had another nice game, catching five balls for 97 yards and to the surprise of no one, WR Alshon Jeffery is becoming the Eagles' top option, catching seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, slot man Nelson Agholor failed to live up to his Week One showing, catching just one pass for nine yards, though it did go for a touchdown.

The Chiefs offense once again looked imposing. Rookie RB Kareem Hunt racked up 109 total yards and a pair of touchdowns after a slow start. TE Travis Kelce led the team in receiving with 103 yards on eight receptions, including a touchdown.

Redskins- 27

Rams- 20

This game felt like a must win for the Redskins after laying an egg in Week One against division rival Philadelphia, now traveling across the country to face a Rams team coming off an impressive opening week victory. The game was competitive from start to finish, but the Skins made the plays needed, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes remaining and then intercepting Rams QB Jared Goff on the next play from scrimmage.

For both teams, the running backs were the stars of the game. Redskins starter Rob Kelley was off to a strong start, rushing for 79 yards before leaving with what the team now fears is a broken rib. If he misses time, as expected, rookie RB Samaje Perine would likely be the starter, despite his slow start. The other RB in this backfield took over even before the Kelley injury. RB Chris Thompson totaled 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns, which was good for an RB1 finish on the week.

Meanwhile, Rams RB Todd Gurley had one of his most productive games since his rookie season, totaling 136 yards and two scores. Many were concerned after his pedestrian performance in Week One, but this is encouraging.

Redskins WRs Terrelle Pryor (2/31) and Josh Doctson (no catches) continue to frustrate fantasy owners. To be fair, Doctson has been dealing with an injury, though that seems to be his permanent status. TE Jordan Reed caught six passes for 48 yards before leaving with a chest injury.

Raiders- 45

Jets- 20

This mismatch finished just as most expected with most members of the Oakland offense balling out and putting up big time fantasy numbers, led by QB Derek Carr’s 230 yards and three touchdown passes. While WR Amari Cooper (4/33) took a backseat, veteran WR Michael Crabtree dominated, catching six passes for 80 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns, finishing as the top WR in fantasy leagues for the week, pending Monday Night Football. RB Marshawn Lynch scored his first touchdown as a Raider and backup RB Jalen Richard totaled 109 yards and a score.

Unsurprisingly, the Jets had little going on offense, though former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse once again led the team in receiving with a 4/64/2 line on the day. RB Bilal Powell, a favorite of many this off-season, failed to catch a pass and rushed for just 13 yards. Also of note, Bryce Petty served as the backup QB behind veteran Josh McCown with Christian Hackenberg inactive. The Jets coaching staff suggest this will be the status going forward, as well.

Dolphins- 19

Chargers- 17

The Dolphins faced a tough task, traveling across the country for their opener, having their Week One game postponed due to Hurricane Irma. Perhaps their extended stay out west helped, because they went into the soccer stadium the Chargers now call home and got the win.

Veteran QB Jay Cutler was adequate, throwing for 230 yards and a touchdown, constantly peppering WR Jarvis Landry with short targets. The underrated wideout caught 13 of his 15 targets for 78 yards, while his teammate DeVante Parker was more of a downfield player, ending with four grabs for 85 yards. RB Jay Ajayi picked up where he left off, rushing for 122 yards against a stout Chargers defense.

The LA rushing game was held in check the entire game as RB Melvin Gordon rushed for only 13 yards on nine carries. He did see plenty of action in the passing game, catching seven passes for 65 yards and scored a short rushing touchdown, so his fantasy day was saved. Chargers WR Keenan Allen caught nine of his 10 targets for 100 yards. The tight ends were the story of the day for the Chargers as second-year man Hunter Henry got it going after not even seeing a target in Week One. Henry caught all seven of his opportunities for 80 yards. This is good news, but he remains a risky weekly option in this crowded offense. Finally, veteran and future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates caught two passes for 11 yards and a record-breaking touchdown, eclipsing the mark once set by TE Tony Gonzalez. Many have theorized once Gates set the record, his role in the offense could be drastically reduced. Finally, PK Younghoe Koo missed a pair of field goals, including once that could’ve put the Chargers ahead late in the game. Expect him to be replaced before Week Three kicks off.

Seahawks- 12

49ers- 9

Another game lacking much offense was this NFC West battle, which should’ve been dominated by the more talented Seahawks. There are few takeaways here, but the Seattle running game remains a mystery. Veteran Eddie Lacy was a healthy scratch and although Thomas Rawls, returning from an injury, drew the start, he did little with it, rushing for four yards on five carries. Rookie Chris Carson looked like the best back on the team, rushing for 93 yards on 20 carries. He can be viewed as the starter going forward.

The Niners offense was quiet with the exception of RB Carlos Hyde, who totaled 143 yards from scrimmage, but couldn’t get his team into the end zone, despite a pair of long runs.

Broncos- 42

Cowboys- 17

What was expected to be one of the most competitive games of the weekend turned into an absolute runaway victory for the Broncos at home. After trading early touchdowns, Denver took a 21-10 halftime lead and never looked back. This game also featured a lengthy weather delay.

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian posted one of his best career games, throwing for four scores, along with 231 yards. The running game was also humming as C.J. Anderson totaled over 150 yards and a pair of scores. Veteran WRs Demaryius Thomas (6/71) and Emmanuel Sanders (6/62/2) were both their typical heavily targeted contributors. The only bad news for the Broncos offense came in the form of an injury as first-round pick OL Garett Bolles was carted off the field. While Bolles reportedly avoided an Achilles injury, the team fears he may have suffered a broken ankle.

The Cowboys offense didn’t get it done, but did put up some solid numbers for fantasy players. QB Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns, to go along with two interceptions. Fantasy players were avoiding WR Dez Bryant, who had a difficult matchup, but he came out of this one with nice numbers, seven receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. TE Jason Witten led the Cowboys with 10 grabs for 97 yards and a score.

Falcons- 34

Packers- 23

The Falcons opened their new state of the art stadium in ideal fashion, taking out the Packers in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship. After taking a huge lead, the Falcons seemed to relax and back came the Packers. Stop me if you’ve heard this. Anyway, this time, the Falcons held off their opponent to come out victorious.

All of the Falcons key offensive stars got in on the act as RB Devonta Freeman totaled 100 yards, along with a pair of touchdowns. His backfield-mate, Tevin Coleman also scored despite limited yardage. WR Julio Jones looked to be heavily involved early in the game, but then was kept quiet in the second half. He finished with 108 yards on five receptions.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for over 300 yards and a pair of scores, spreading the ball around to WRs Davante Adams (8/99/1) and Randall Cobb (6/60), along with RB Ty Montgomery (6/75/1). Unfortunately for the Packers, WR Jordy Nelson exited the game early in the first half and did not record a reception. The injury was not thought to be serious, but he was unable to return to the game. Cobb also suffered a shoulder injury late in the game and did not return.