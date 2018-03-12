Silva's Best-Ball TE Rankings

Monday, March 12, 2018

Best-Ball QB Rankings

Best-Ball RB Rankings

Best-Ball WR Rankings

Editor’s Note: With over 15,000 reviews, DRAFT is the highest rated fantasy sports app. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money draft and a Money-Back Guarantee up to $100! Here's the link.

1. Rob Gronkowski – Retirement talk lowering his early ADP. No. 1 fantasy TE in 3 of last 4 years.

2. Travis Kelce – Led all NFL TEs in catches (83) in 2017. Chiefs breaking in new QB Pat Mahomes.

3. Zach Ertz – Last year’s No. 3 fantasy TE behind Gronk & Kelce finally got positive TD regression.

4. Greg Olsen – 33-year-old missed 9 games (foot). Torched Saints (8/107/1) in Wild Card Round.

5. Evan Engram – Flashed elite TE1 upside as a rookie. Will lose targets with Odell Beckham back.

6. Hunter Henry – Only Gronk averaged more yards per route run in ’17. Arrow still screaming up.

7. Delanie Walker – Still Marcus Mariota’s favorite option. Has cleared 800 yards 4 straight years.

8. Jimmy Graham – Free agent not expected back in Seattle. Avg’d 24.0 yards over last 8 games.

9. Kyle Rudolph – Lost 51 targets with Adam Thielen’s emergence. Has scored 15 TDs last 2 years.

10. Jack Doyle – Caught 80 balls with Jacoby Brissett. More TD upside if Andrew Luck comes back.

11. Eric Ebron – Top-15 fantasy TE 3 straight years. Was difference maker in ‘17 fantasy playoffs.

12. O.J. Howard – Will be popular second-year breakout. Led Bucs in yards/catch (16.6) as rookie.

13. Jordan Reed – Body already broken down at age 27? Upside remains enticing in late rounds.

14. Tyler Eifert – 27-year-old free agent has missed 40/64 possible games (63%) past 4 seasons.

15. Cameron Brate – $41M deal shows Bucs committed to big role for Brate. 14 TDs last 2 years.

16. George Kittle – Can explode with Jimmy Garoppolo if he wins 49ers’ full-time tight end job.

17. Charles Clay – Clay has 500-560 yards each of his 3 years in Buffalo. Continued QB uncertainty.

18. Jared Cook – Set career high in yards (688) in first year with Raiders. Crabtree may move on.

19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins – 25-year-old free agent. Jets reportedly making re-signing ASJ priority.

20. Jason Witten – Turns 36 in May. Low ceiling but role safe & has 60+ catches 14 straight years.

21. Trey Burton – 26-year-old free agent offers TE1 upside if he leaves Philly for a starting job.

22. Austin Hooper – Including playoffs, topped 50 yards in 1/18 games. Still viable late-round flier.

23. Vance McDonald – Steelers main receiving TE when healthy in ’17. Saves $4.3 million if cut.

24. David Njoku – Flashed enormous potential, only played 47% of snaps. Lingering QB concerns.

25. Tyler Kroft – Bengals expected to let Tyler Eifert go, locking in Kroft as their starting tight end.

26. Adam Shaheen – Candidate for “Kelce Role” under Matt Nagy. Targets up for grabs in Chicago.

27. Vernon Davis – Jordan Reed insurance policy was last year’s TE14 (non-PPR) & TE16 (PPR).

28. Gerald Everett – Showed big-play potential as rookie, averaging 15.3 yards/catch in timeshare.

29. Mike Gesicki – Penn State alum looks like potential first-round pick after destroying Combine.

30. Ricky Seals-Jones – Flashed field-stretching ability as a rookie. Jermaine Gresham tore Achilles’.

Editor's Note: Want the biggest edge in your NCAA pool this year? TeamRankings.com offers the most sophisticated bracket picks and analysis tools. Get the best bracket for your pool.



Other TEs Considered: Ricky Seals-Jones, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, Julius Thomas, Rico Gathers, Jesse James, Martellus Bennett, Tyler Higbee, Maxx Williams, C.J. Fiedorowicz, Erik Swoope, Jonnu Smith, Antonio Gates, Jake Butt, Lance Kendricks, Michael Roberts, Coby Fleener, Nick Vannett