Podcast: Second-Year Players

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Rookies consume offseason conversation, but Josh Norris and Evan Silva don't want you to forget about the second-year players who failed to establish themselves in their first year. Can Dalvin Cook make good on his terrific opening four games? Is Evan interested in the Packers backfield? Plus the possibility of Corey Davis emerging as a top 12 receiver and hoping Chris Godwin earns the starter label. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

Rookies consume offseason conversation, but Josh Norris and Evan Silva don't want you to forget about the second-year players who failed to establish themselves in their first year. Can Dalvin Cook make good on his terrific opening four games? Is Evan interested in the Packers backfield? Plus the possibility of Corey Davis emerging as a top 12 receiver and hoping Chris Godwin earns the starter label. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher