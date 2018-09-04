Starting Points Week 1

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Week 1 NFL DFS Starting Points: Vegas Lines

You know that targeting the highest scoring games and particularly the teams with the highest implied totals makes sense in fantasy football. This analysis will highlight exactly which situations are the best to take advantage of and which you might want to avoid within those games. We’ll also highlight a couple games to use caution with as well as some less obvious targets. All salaries listed are for FanDuel.

The high scoring games:

Houston at New England, Total 51 points

Patriots -6

Well no surprise here that the Patriots are starting the season in the game with the highest point total; it’s been a theme for years. We are left to wonder how Bill Belichick is going to pull it off however, as the arsenal of options at Tom Brady’s disposal is perhaps at its thinnest. Of course Rob Gronkowski stands to be the top receiving option and most likely touchdown scorer here, and I hope that Chris Hogan lives up to the unchallenged WR1 title he now carries, but after that it’s more sketchy. I think we can trust James White ($5500), but I’m probably fading Rex Burkhead and Jeremy Hill this week. Phillip Dorsett ($5900) could be a little cheaper, but he was a former first round pick for the Colts and carried a decent amount of rookie hype that has thus far failed to materialize. We’ve seen wideouts be revitalized in the Pats pass-heavy game plan, and I do think Dorsett should be part of a New England tournament stack.

All eyes are on Deshaun Watson this weekend. Often the second quarterback off the draft board in season-long leagues, Watson might struggle to match last year’s explosive production. With that said, New England spent all last year on or near the top of the most generous passing defenses list, just tightening up when it mattered in the playoffs. A Watson plus DeAndre Hopkins and/or Will Fuller V mini-stack should be a popular, and costly, but successful play this week. Lamar Miller, who ended the season on a month of dud games, is one of a few workhorse backs in his price range this weekend. Often approaching 20 carries per game along with a couple targets, Miller is not only a good bet to score on a goal line run, he should also rack up enough yards to put him in 3X value territory. If Will Fuller were to unexpectedly miss the game, I’d like Ryan Griffin and Bruce Ellington, who are both nearly free this week, but if Fuller plays as anticipated, they’re both too risky for my taste.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Total 49.5 points

Saints -9.5

The Saints are the biggest favorite of the week for several good reasons. Drew Brees led the league with a 72 percent completion rate while ranking fourth in passing yards. He threw fewer touchdowns than usual, but also had only eight interceptions. This is still an elite passer worth a look in any format. Michael Thomas and Cameron Meredith both finished the 2017 season strong, and for almost $2K in salary savings, Meredith is my preferred guy this weekend. Alvin Kamara is locked in as one of the best RB options for Week 1, with no competition and the generous Bucs defense on tap. Tampa Bay allowed the fifth most fantasy points to running backs last year, and the most to wide receivers. This is a game you definitely want a big piece of!

On the other side of the field, Ryan Fitzpatrick is an adequate starter. At $6200, he allows you to do a lot with the rest of your lineup. In fact, the stack I prefer here is Fitz with Peyton Barber. With so many receiving options in Tampa (four receivers and two tight ends), I’m not inclined to gamble on volume or touchdowns in this offense yet. This QB/RB mini-stack accounts for all but the flukiest touchdowns and leaves you almost $6900 per player.

The low scoring games:

Buffalo at Baltimore, Total 40 points

Ravens -7

It speaks to the lack of confidence we as a society have in Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense that the line here isn’t bigger. The Buffalo Bills have virtually nothing going for them in this game, while facing a Ravens defense that was among the most stingy to opposing QB and WR last year. Yes, you have LeSean McCoy, but they’re going to see him coming miles away as the only true offensive option Buffalo has. I trust that Nathan Peterman “certainly earned the starting job” but I can’t trust Peterman. Using Kelvin Benjamin or Zay Jones is simply a waste of money. Avoid everything here except the Ravens defense.

Seattle at Denver, Total 42 points

Broncos -3

Low totals make us think D/ST for DFS, but I’m not so confident here. I don’t expect a lot out of Seattle’s offense, but Russell Wilson and company aren’t a turnover prone team. They may not score a lot, but they’re not careless, which limits the upside of an expensive DEF (I’d prefer the Rams for $100 more or Ravens for $200 more). I do expect Seattle to go 3-and-out a lot in this game, and don’t see any reason to roster the moderately priced Seahawks QB/WR.

Case Keenum, Emmanuel Sanders and DeMaryius Thomas should be good, not great, cash game options this week, and I don’t think the ceiling is as high for them as others in their salary ranges. If you’re targeting this game, it’s at the running back position. Both Royce Freeman ($6000) and Chris Carson ($5900) are well positioned to exceed value. Both teams will be smart to keep the ball on the ground, either to control the clock, or avoid the talented Denver secondary in Seattle’s case.

High team totals you might miss:

San Francisco at Minnesota,Total 46

Vikings -6

The Vikings are a team that quietly has the whole package. Solid defense, strong and healthy offense and not too many questions about the pecking order. Everyone from Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen to Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins is usable in any format, while Kyle Rudolph and Laquon Treadwell are touchdown-dependent fill-ins, with Treadwell being a significant salary saver at $4600.

For the 49ers, I’m sticking with the passing game, including Jimmy Garoppolo and Marquise Goodwin. I might use Pierre Garcon in tournaments, but I’m avoiding the tight end and running back situation. The Vikings were the toughest team to run on last year, and while everyone is all over Alfred Morris’ and Matt Breida’s value this week, neither is in a good situation, and we frankly don’t know how the usage will be divided yet. Note that Morris isn’t even available on FanDuel.

Chicago at Green Bay,Total 47.5

Packers -7.5

The line here dropped a half point following the Bears addition of Kahlil Mack, but the Packers are still among the biggest favorites of the week. Beyond Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, obvious cash game plays, Jimmy Graham has a reasonable $6000 salary, and Jamaal Williams ($6100) should be fully healthy and have game script on his side in Week 1.

The Bears, who will likely be in pass-heavy mode especially in the second half of this opener, make nice tournament targets. Mitch Trubisky, Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton, and Anthony Miller are all affordable GPP options. I especially prefer the $1100 discount on Miller over Allen Robinson, who didn’t seem to develop as much chemistry with Trubisky as one would have thought in the preseason. That said, Robinson profiles as a very low-owned, long-shot tournament play to me.