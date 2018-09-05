Week 1 Power Rankings

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Who cares how many draft picks they gave up— Khalil Mack is a Chicago Bear! And thanks to his landmark six-year, $141 million extension, he’ll be one for a very long time. Even the notoriously hard-to-please Kanye West is on the Bears’ bandwagon these days. With Adam Sheehan on the shelf, Trey Burton should begin the year as an every-down tight end. The man who stunned New England with this play last February has been going as the TE9 in Yahoo leagues this summer.

Jerick McKinnon , he of $30 million American dollars, will miss the season after tearing his ACL at Saturday’s practice. Next up is Kyle Shanahan favorite Alfred Morris , who quietly finished seventh in the league in yards per carry (4.76) last year. Matt Breida (190 pounds) doesn’t have workhorse size, but he can be an asset on passing downs. Clearly Jimmy Garoppolo enjoyed himself this offseason . Let’s hope he enjoys throwing to George Kittle , who I have now drafted in two of my five fantasy leagues. The Iowa alum finished second among rookie tight ends with 515 receiving yards last season.

Don’t kid yourself— Patrick Mahomes is going to have a bad week at some point. Like really bad. Interceptions, fumbles, botched snaps, fans ducking for cover. Variance comes with the territory when you’re a young gunslinger, which is exactly what Mahomes is. But when the 22-year-old isn’t decapitating his own teammates with errant throws, he’s going to be an absolute blast. Put a frame on this pass and hang it up in the Louvre, because it’s a masterpiece. In other news, Sammy Watkins , the shrug emoji of wide receivers, landed an eye-popping $48 million contract this offseason. Capitalism, am I right?

No trick (sorry … illusion ) by David Copperfield or Criss Angel could ever top the magic Derrick Henry performs every time he miraculously fits into his uniform. That’s like Lou Ferrigno squeezing into a Fiat. The shear enormity of Henry is well-documented, but did you know he also totaled 634 yards from scrimmage over his final eight games last season (playoffs included), most of it while splitting time with DeMarco Murray ? Look for Dion Lewis to play David Spade to Henry’s Chris Farley this season. It’s okay, Kevin— Deion Sanders doesn’t know who I am either .

Carolina bolstered its receiving corps this offseason by drafting Maryland standout D.J. Moore . The first-round rookie took home Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors in 2017. With All-Pro Andrew Norwell now in Jacksonville and injuries to Daryl Williams and Matt Kalil , Cam Newton could be running for his life this year, which I guess is no different from any other year.

How insanely loaded is L.A.’s defense? The Bolts lost two of their best defensive backs ( Jason Verrett and Jaylen Watkins ) to season-ending injuries this summer and might still have the league’s best secondary. For years we’ve been saying, “if only Keenan Allen could stay healthy.” Well last year he finally did and the results were astonishing—Allen’s 1,393 receiving yards were the most by a Charger since 1965 ( Antonio Gates wasn’t even born yet!). In a wide-open AFC West, L.A. looks like the early favorite.

The Packers no longer have to worry about Aaron Rodgers getting grouchy about his contract because the two-time MVP just landed a four-year extension that will keep him in Green Bay through his age-40 season. Jamaal Williams seems to be winning the power struggle in Green Bay’s backfield, though Aaron Jones (5.5 yards per carry) could threaten his role when he returns from suspension. Jimmy Graham averaged a puny 32.5 yards per game in Seattle last year but now that he’s on the receiving end of Rodgers’ passes, a cheese country renaissance seems like a near certainty.

The Falcons seem to have cornered the market on Alabama receivers, adding first-round rookie Calvin Ridley to a pass-catching corps already featuring Crimson Tide alum Julio Jones . Both will be catching passes from Matt Ryan , who faltered in the follow-up to his MVP 2016, but was nonetheless rewarded with a monster six-year, $169.25 million extension this offseason. The Falcons ranked 24th in red-zone touchdown percentage (49.2) under first-year OC Steve Sarkisian , which may explain why their points per game average dipped from a league-leading 33.8 in 2016 (first) to just 22.1 (15th) last season.

Rather than get in on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes or even considering another option (trading for Teddy Bridgewater may have done the trick), Jacksonville doubled down on Blake Bortles , inking the frequent Pardon My Take guest to a three-year, $54 million extension. With Marqise Lee on IR, the door is open for Keelan Cole to assert himself as the Jags’ No. 1 receiver. Fantasy owners seem to forget that Cole led the NFL with 475 receiving yards between Weeks 13-17 last season. Jalen Ramsey versus Odell Beckham in Week 1? Yeah, count me in.

Jerry Rice is still the unquestioned GOAT, but is it crazy to call Antonio Brown the second-best receiver of all-time? I know it’s a spicy take but consider this—his 582 catches and 7,848 receiving yards between 2013-17 are the most over any five-year span in NFL history. James Conner shined this summer, totaling 100 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 61 yards on seven targets during the preseason. He’s a sensible handcuff for Le’Veon Bell owners.

What do I like about the Saints? Everything. You know you had a good draft when your team has both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Michael Thomas , who was drafted behind fellow wide receivers Corey Coleman and Laquon Treadwell in 2016, set a New Orleans single-season mark with 104 catches last year. Meanwhile Drew Brees continued his march towards the NFL’s all-time passing yards record currently held by Peyton Manning (he trails Manning by 1,495). Is it Ka-mare-a or Ka-marr-a? EVEN HE DOESN’T KNOW .

The Vikings were a win away from hosting New England in Super Bowl LII, but instead they fell apart with a lopsided loss to the Eagles in last year’s NFC game. That was a letdown, but with Kirk Cousins under center and Dalvin Cook back from ACL surgery, Minnesota could be even better this year. According to Yahoo’s Matt Harmon, Stefon Diggs boasted a success rate in the 95th percentile against man coverage last year. And he might not even be the best receiver on his own team. Can we see that helmet toss again? It never gets old … you know, unless you’re a Saints fan.

How do you order your cheesesteak? I’m a wiz wit guy myself. Well the Eagles order theirs with a special ingredient—adversity. Not much fazes the Eagles these days and I’m sure they won’t be sweating it with Carson Wentz (ACL) sidelined in Week 1. With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) also out of commission, look for Philadelphia to employ more two tight-end sets. That means you’ll be seeing a lot of rookie Dallas Goedert , who impressed with nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown during last month’s preseason slate.

Will this be the year the candle finally burns out on New England’s decades-long dynasty? Will 2018 be remembered as the year the embattled Browns finally put it all together? I can’t wait to find out. Here are your Week 1 rankings …

If I told you a year ago that Nick Foles would catch a touchdown pass from Trey Burton in a Super Bowl win over New England, you’d probably take my keys, grab me an Uber home and tell me to sleep it off. But that’s exactly what happened (yes, even the Trey Burton part). As the messy, ever-changing landscape of sports has taught us time and again, truth really is stranger than fiction.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2017 Record: 13-3

How do you order your cheesesteak? I’m a wiz wit guy myself. Well the Eagles order theirs with a special ingredient—adversity. Not much fazes the Eagles these days and I’m sure they won’t be sweating it with Carson Wentz (ACL) sidelined in Week 1. With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) also out of commission, look for Philadelphia to employ more two tight-end sets. That means you’ll be seeing a lot of rookie Dallas Goedert, who impressed with nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown during last month’s preseason slate.

2. Los Angeles Rams

2017 Record: 11-5

My god, the Rams are stacked. This offseason alone they brought in Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters, Ndamukong Suh and Aqib Talib. Aaron Donald’s tenure as the highest-paid defender in football lasted all of one day (way to steal his thunder, Khalil), but at least he can put away the knives and start practicing with his teammates again after holding out all summer. Todd Gurley admitted he doesn’t like dogs and the Rams still gave this psychopath $45 million guaranteed? You have to question Les Snead’s judgment sometimes.

3. Minnesota Vikings

2017 Record: 13-3

The Vikings were a win away from hosting New England in Super Bowl LII, but instead they fell apart with a lopsided loss to the Eagles in last year’s NFC game. That was a letdown, but with Kirk Cousins under center and Dalvin Cook back from ACL surgery, Minnesota could be even better this year. According to Yahoo’s Matt Harmon, Stefon Diggs boasted a success rate in the 95th percentile against man coverage last year. And he might not even be the best receiver on his own team. Can we see that helmet toss again? It never gets old … you know, unless you’re a Saints fan.

4. New England Patriots

2017 Record: 13-3

New England’s receiving corps was gutted this offseason, leaving Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson atop the team’s depth chart. That will obviously change when Julian Edelman returns from suspension, but in the interim, Hogan makes for an appealing WR2 in all formats. Bill Belichick broke from tradition by drafting Sony Michel, making him the first Patriots running back taken in the first round since Laurence Maroney in 2006. Hey Bill, Mark Zuckerberg called. He wants his flip flops back.

5. New Orleans Saints

2017 Record: 11-5

What do I like about the Saints? Everything. You know you had a good draft when your team has both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Michael Thomas, who was drafted behind fellow wide receivers Corey Coleman and Laquon Treadwell in 2016, set a New Orleans single-season mark with 104 catches last year. Meanwhile Drew Brees continued his march towards the NFL’s all-time passing yards record currently held by Peyton Manning (he trails Manning by 1,495). Is it Ka-mare-a or Ka-marr-a? EVEN HE DOESN’T KNOW.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

2017 Record: 13-3

Jerry Rice is still the unquestioned GOAT, but is it crazy to call Antonio Brown the second-best receiver of all-time? I know it’s a spicy take but consider this—his 582 catches and 7,848 receiving yards between 2013-17 are the most over any five-year span in NFL history. James Conner shined this summer, totaling 100 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 61 yards on seven targets during the preseason. He’s a sensible handcuff for Le’Veon Bell owners.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

2017 Record: 10-6

Rather than get in on the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes or even considering another option (trading for Teddy Bridgewater may have done the trick), Jacksonville doubled down on Blake Bortles, inking the frequent Pardon My Take guest to a three-year, $54 million extension. With Marqise Lee on IR, the door is open for Keelan Cole to assert himself as the Jags’ No. 1 receiver. Fantasy owners seem to forget that Cole led the NFL with 475 receiving yards between Weeks 13-17 last season. Jalen Ramsey versus Odell Beckham in Week 1? Yeah, count me in.

8. Atlanta Falcons

2017 Record: 10-6

The Falcons seem to have cornered the market on Alabama receivers, adding first-round rookie Calvin Ridley to a pass-catching corps already featuring Crimson Tide alum Julio Jones. Both will be catching passes from Matt Ryan, who faltered in the follow-up to his MVP 2016, but was nonetheless rewarded with a monster six-year, $169.25 million extension this offseason. The Falcons ranked 24th in red-zone touchdown percentage (49.2) under first-year OC Steve Sarkisian, which may explain why their points per game average dipped from a league-leading 33.8 in 2016 (first) to just 22.1 (15th) last season.

9. Green Bay Packers

2017 Record: 7-9

The Packers no longer have to worry about Aaron Rodgers getting grouchy about his contract because the two-time MVP just landed a four-year extension that will keep him in Green Bay through his age-40 season. Jamaal Williams seems to be winning the power struggle in Green Bay’s backfield, though Aaron Jones (5.5 yards per carry) could threaten his role when he returns from suspension. Jimmy Graham averaged a puny 32.5 yards per game in Seattle last year but now that he’s on the receiving end of Rodgers’ passes, a cheese country renaissance seems like a near certainty.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

2017 Record: 9-7

How insanely loaded is L.A.’s defense? The Bolts lost two of their best defensive backs (Jason Verrett and Jaylen Watkins) to season-ending injuries this summer and might still have the league’s best secondary. For years we’ve been saying, “if only Keenan Allen could stay healthy.” Well last year he finally did and the results were astonishing—Allen’s 1,393 receiving yards were the most by a Charger since 1965 (Antonio Gates wasn’t even born yet!). In a wide-open AFC West, L.A. looks like the early favorite.

11. Carolina Panthers

2017 Record: 11-5

Carolina bolstered its receiving corps this offseason by drafting Maryland standout D.J. Moore. The first-round rookie took home Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors in 2017. With All-Pro Andrew Norwell now in Jacksonville and injuries to Daryl Williams and Matt Kalil, Cam Newton could be running for his life this year, which I guess is no different from any other year.

12. Houston Texans

2017 Record: 4-12

Even though I want no part of him in fantasy (but you already knew that), Draft Guide cover athlete Deshaun Watson’s return should make the Texans an immediate contender in a surprisingly loaded AFC South. Houston also improved its secondary this offseason by adding Aaron Colvin and Tyrann Mathieu (aka Honey Badger) in free agency. I wasn’t high on Lamar Miller when we put out our magazine this summer, but with D’Onta Foreman (Achilles) on the shelf, he could be a sneaky RB2.

13. Tennessee Titans

2017 Record: 9-7

No trick (sorry … illusion) by David Copperfield or Criss Angel could ever top the magic Derrick Henry performs every time he miraculously fits into his uniform. That’s like Lou Ferrigno squeezing into a Fiat. The shear enormity of Henry is well-documented, but did you know he also totaled 634 yards from scrimmage over his final eight games last season (playoffs included), most of it while splitting time with DeMarco Murray? Look for Dion Lewis to play David Spade to Henry’s Chris Farley this season. It’s okay, Kevin—Deion Sanders doesn’t know who I am either.

14. Kansas City Chiefs

2017 Record: 10-6

Don’t kid yourself—Patrick Mahomes is going to have a bad week at some point. Like really bad. Interceptions, fumbles, botched snaps, fans ducking for cover. Variance comes with the territory when you’re a young gunslinger, which is exactly what Mahomes is. But when the 22-year-old isn’t decapitating his own teammates with errant throws, he’s going to be an absolute blast. Put a frame on this pass and hang it up in the Louvre, because it’s a masterpiece. In other news, Sammy Watkins, the shrug emoji of wide receivers, landed an eye-popping $48 million contract this offseason. Capitalism, am I right?

15. San Francisco 49ers

2017 Record: 6-10

Jerick McKinnon, he of $30 million American dollars, will miss the season after tearing his ACL at Saturday’s practice. Next up is Kyle Shanahan favorite Alfred Morris, who quietly finished seventh in the league in yards per carry (4.76) last year. Matt Breida (190 pounds) doesn’t have workhorse size, but he can be an asset on passing downs. Clearly Jimmy Garoppolo enjoyed himself this offseason. Let’s hope he enjoys throwing to George Kittle, who I have now drafted in two of my five fantasy leagues. The Iowa alum finished second among rookie tight ends with 515 receiving yards last season.

16. Chicago Bears

2017 Record: 5-11

Who cares how many draft picks they gave up—Khalil Mack is a Chicago Bear! And thanks to his landmark six-year, $141 million extension, he’ll be one for a very long time. Even the notoriously hard-to-please Kanye West is on the Bears’ bandwagon these days. With Adam Sheehan on the shelf, Trey Burton should begin the year as an every-down tight end. The man who stunned New England with this play last February has been going as the TE9 in Yahoo leagues this summer.

17. Baltimore Ravens

2017 Record: 9-7

Baltimore’s roster includes not one but two Heisman-Trophy-winning quarterbacks … and neither of them are starting! Buckle up folks, because Angry Joe Flacco is on the loose. I’m sure that sentence intimidates no one, but at least our boy Joe finally has some receiving weapons. Baltimore’s redone pass-catching corps includes Aqib Talib nemesis Michael Crabtree, ex-Saint Willie Snead and one-time 1,000-yard receiver John Brown. Former practice-squadder Alex Collins makes for an enticing RB2 after bulldozing his way to 1,160 yards from scrimmage (973 rushing, 187 receiving) and six touchdowns last year.

18. New York Giants

2017 Record: 3-13

We knew New York was taking a big risk by passing on Sam Darnold with the second overall pick, but now that the Giants have moved on from Davis Webb—the supposed heir to Eli Manning—that choice looks even more puzzling. The Giants’ succession plan for Eli is a concern but at least Dave Gettleman patched up the O line by adding Nate Solder and second-round rookie Will Hernandez. Both will be tasked with opening up holes for Penn State legend and consensus first-round fantasy pick Saquon Barkley. And did I mention Odell got paid? Oh yeah, I guess I did.

19. Detroit Lions

2017 Record: 9-7

Deep threat Marvin Jones exploded for nine touchdowns in 2017, but with Kenny Golladay expected to join him in two-wide sets (Golden Tate will be manning the slot), will there be enough targets to go around? That’s one question the Lions will have to answer this year. Here’s another—who will take control of Detroit’s backfield? Rookie Kerryon Johnson seems like the best bet for long-term success, but his role is complicated by the presence of veteran bruiser LeGarrette Blount and pass-catcher Theo Riddick.

20. Dallas Cowboys

2017 Record: 9-7

It’s a good thing Ezekiel Elliott is back from suspension because look at this receiving corps. Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams—all I can say is the post-Dez Era in Dallas does not look promising. Zeke’s workload won’t be an issue, though the health of Zack Martin (knee) and Travis Frederick (illness) could be. With Dan Bailey out of the picture, the Cowboys’ kicking game will now be anchored by former Nebraska Cornhusker Brett Maher, who drilled a 57-yarder in last week’s preseason finale.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

2017 Record: 7-9

Andy Dalton achieved legend status in Buffalo last year by uncorking this game-winner against Baltimore, which paved the way for the Bills to receive their first playoff bid in 18 years. John Ross’ rookie year scored pretty high on the disaster scale—he didn’t catch a single pass while battling injuries and ineffectiveness. But with only A.J. Green to compete with for targets, the speedster out of Washington could be in for a sophomore breakout.

22. Denver Broncos

2017 Record: 5-11

Journeyman Case Keenum parlayed his Minneapolis Miracle into a huge payday this offseason, banking $36 million from the quarterback-needy Broncos. Speaking of quarterbacks, Denver finally pulled the plug on its ill-fated Paxton Lynch experiment. Prior to getting cut, Lynch had fallen to third on the team’s QB depth chart behind former Mr. Irrelevant Chad Kelly. Royce Freeman aced the preseason, rolling to 84 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries (5.6 yards per attempt). The Oregon alum finished his college career as the Ducks’ all-time leader in both rushing yards (5,261) and rushing touchdowns (60).

23. Washington Redskins

2017 Record: 7-9

Instead of meeting Kirk Cousins’ lavish salary demands, the Redskins wound up overpaying for 34-year-old check-down artist Alex Smith. In other typically-bleak Redskins news, Washington finally ponied up for a workhorse running back (second-round rookie Derrius Guice) only to see him tear his ACL moments into his NFL career. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time for slot target Jamison Crowder, who is heading into the last year of his rookie contract. Blast-from-the-past Adrian Peterson could be the steal of your fantasy draft. There, I said it.

24. Seattle Seahawks

2017 Record: 9-7

Oakland’s offseason self-destruction was unparalleled but Seattle finished a close second by purging themselves of mainstays Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Michael Bennett, Jimmy Graham, Cliff Avril and Paul Richardson. That pretty much leaves Russell Wilson and a pile of Starbucks gift cards. What else? Oh yeah—Doug Baldwin is having knee trouble, Rashaad Penny has been working behind 2017 seventh-rounder Chris Carson and Earl Thomas remains AWOL. The Seahawks probably won’t be very good this year but at least we have Texas Bowl MVP Michael Dickson and his majestic punts to look forward to.

25. Indianapolis Colts

2017 Record: 4-12

Holy smokes, Andrew Luck got jacked! I just assumed Luck spent the offseason reading books about concrete or leading a Civil War reenactment but nope—our man was pumping some serious iron. Getting Luck back from shoulder surgery should be a huge boost to the Colts’ offense but Indy’s running game is still quite the quagmire. Robert Turbin is suspended (gee, wonder why), Marlon Mack is hurt, Nyheim Hines can’t stop fumbling—does anyone else miss Frank Gore?

26. Arizona Cardinals

2017 Record: 8-8

390—that’s how many yards Larry Fitzgerald needs to pass Terrell Owens for second on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list. Better size Fitz for that Hall of Fame jacket now because the 35-year-old is a lock for Canton. Much has changed in Arizona since last season with Steve Wilks replacing Bruce Arians as head coach and Sam Bradford taking over for Carson Palmer under center. Bradford, of course, is just a placeholder for future franchise quarterback Josh Rosen.

27. Oakland Raiders

2017 Record: 6-10

So the Vegas-bound Raiders backed up the Brinks truck for Jon Gruden (who hasn’t won a playoff game in over 15 years) but couldn’t afford to sign their best defensive player (edit: the league’s best defensive player) to a long-term contract? Yup, that happened. Aside from the Mack debacle (even Madden wouldn’t have accepted a trade that lopsided), the Raiders also swapped a third-round pick for head-case Martavis Bryant, then promptly cut him while signing the ghost of Jordy Nelson to replace Michael Crabtree (Oakland’s leader in receiving touchdowns each of the past three seasons). And let’s not forget they added Doug Martin, who has averaged an embarrassing 2.93 yards per carry over his last two seasons. Worst. Offseason. Ever.

28. Cleveland Browns

2017 Record: 0-16

What did the Browns do to entertain us this offseason? Well besides being on Hard Knocks, Baker Mayfield and Tyrod Taylor hung out in a van (not the one Matt Foley lives in), cops found weed in Antonio Callaway’s car, Dez Bryant visited but didn’t sign, Mychal Kendricks got popped for insider training, O line coach Bob Wiley flaunted his magnificent belly (you can Google his thoughts on stretching) and Josh Gordon returned from the abyss (again). Did I miss anything? Oh yeah, and Jarvis Landry has a new catchphrase. Who cares that LeBron left Cleveland? The Browns are fun again!

29. New York Jets

2017 Record: 5-11

The Jets may have failed in their pursuit of Kirk Cousins this offseason, but few are complaining now that wunderkind Sam Darnold has arrived. The 21-year-old will become the youngest starting quarterback in the modern era (since 1970) when he takes the field Monday night at Ford Field. Bilal Powell has averaged a robust 4.83 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns over his last two seasons. So why is he owned in just 34 percent of Yahoo leagues while Isaiah Crowell, who worked behind Powell during the preseason, is rostered in 91 percent of leagues?

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 Record: 5-11

Jameis Winston earned PFF’s top quarterback grade during the preseason but unfortunately for fantasy owners, he’ll be unavailable for four of the first five weeks (three for suspension, one for the Bucs’ bye). Second-round rookie Ronald Jones self-destructed this summer, totaling just 22 yards on 28 carries while dropping two-of-three targets during the preseason. He’s a distant second to Peyton Barber on Tampa Bay’s running back depth chart.

31. Miami Dolphins

2017 Record: 6-10

Miami no longer employs Jay Cutler (yeah, like I’m really not going to link to clips of Cutler on Very Cavallari), Jarvis Landry or Ndamukong Suh, but don’t worry because Frank Gore and Danny Amendola are here to rescue the Dolphins from the depths of mediocrity (gulps from flask)! Dolphins beat writers used to fawn over DeVante Parker’s limitless potential but it seems that spell has worn off. Parker’s performance in training camp was widely panned and now the former first-round pick is in danger of missing Week 1 with a broken finger. His absence would open up targets for Kenny Stills and perhaps tight end Mike Gesicki, who wowed with a 99-percentile SPARQ score at the Combine.

32. Buffalo Bills

2017 Record: 9-7

Oh my god, they’re really doing it. Nathan Peterman, the man who threw five interceptions in one HALF last season, will be under center Week 1 in Baltimore. It’s not what Bills fans want, but all things considered, starting Peterman (no relation to the Seinfeld character) might be the best decision for all involved. A.J. McCarron wasn’t cutting it (he’s since been traded) while rookie Josh Allen looked like he could use a little more seasoning after taking seven sacks during the preseason. Pour one out for draft bust Corey Coleman, whose Bills tenure lasted all of three weeks.