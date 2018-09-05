DRAFT NFL Strategy: Week 1

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

UNDERRATED PLAYERS

These players have a great chance to outperform their DRAFT projection.

Drew Brees – QB – New Orleans (DRAFT Projection: 19.4)

This is probably a fair baseline projection for Brees, but I believe he should be upgraded in the grand scheme of things. DRAFT has him ranked seventh among quarterbacks this week, and the Saints’ signal caller should contend for the top spot of the position. Brees will enjoy a cushy home matchup against a Tampa defense that ranked 27th in opponent passer rating last season. Pro Football Focus has ranked the Bucs’ secondary 31st heading into the season, and their pass rush lands middle of the pack. In other words, everything points to Brees feasting in this draw.

Melvin Gordon – RB – LA Chargers (DRAFT Projection: 17.5)

I’m potentially looking at Melvin Gordon as the third best running back on this slate, jumping Elliot, Bell (more on him later), and D.Johnson in the DRAFT pecking order. The matchup looks great against a Kansas City team that allowed 4.4 yards per carry last season – ranking 27th in the league. The Chiefs hold the second-worst run defense heading into the season according to Pro Football Focus, and Melvin could have game flow on his side while checking in as a marginal home favorite. Gordon is assured a heavy workload, and there’s a chance his offensive line has improved as well. This combination of factors has me buying up plenty of shares on DRAFT and in salary cap formats this week.

Joe Mixon – RB – Cincinnati (DRAFT Projection: 10.5)

This is probably my favorite underrated pick of the article. Mixon’s 10.5 FP projection has him ranked 23rd among running backs on DRAFT. That is entirely too low, as the Bengals’ RB should be pushing for a top ten spot (easily top 15) at the position. He has a beautiful matchup against the Colts, who rank 29th in run defense entering the season – according to Pro Football Focus. Some disappointing preseason performances from Indy seems to back that notion. I’m not afraid to upgrade Mixon closer to 13.0 FP on DRAFT, ranking him 13th among RBs. He’s a quality RB2 for your squad.

OVERRATED PLAYERS

These players may not live up to their DRAFT projection.

Deshaun Watson – QB – Houston (DRAFT Projection: 22.3)

I like Deshaun Watson, and I’m not doubting his upside on any given week. However, playing at New England in his first game since recovering from a torn ACL leaves room for hesitation. DRAFT has him ranked as the top overall QB on this slate, and we can probably all agree on the loftiness of that claim. I’ll go ahead and downgrade Watson as QB6 or QB7 while looking towards Brees, Brady, Rodgers, Newton, Wilson, and (maybe) Stafford ahead of him … In other words, Watson is so overrated on DRAFT, I’m usually letting someone else take him earlier than I am comfortable with, then picking up one of those aforementioned QBs later on.

LeVeon Bell – RB – Pittsburgh (DRAFT Projection: 19.1)

Bell probably doesn’t need much explanation as to why he’s overrated. This article was written on Wednesday morning, and Bell still hasn’t reported to the Steelers. There’s a good chance he may not start or take a full workload this weekend against Cleveland, and that’s assuming he even suits up. This is obviously a developing situation by the hour, so be sure to check back to the “updates section” below for more information … As things stand, Bell probably isn’t worth drafting due to the inherent risk. Maybe you can take him as a late-round filler, but there are better options on the board for most draft sizes.

Tyreek Hill – WR – Kansas City (DRAFT Projection: 12.2)

Hill is the type of player who can reach this projection in just one snap, so that’s definitely looming in the back of my mind. However, the overall situation doesn’t look promising for Tyreek. He’s trying to get on the same page with a new QB while facing a top-notch pass defense that ranked fourth in opponent passer rating last season. The Chargers’ secondary ranks second heading into the season - according to Pro Football Focus - and Kansas City may plan on attacking LAC more through Kareem Hunt and the running game. There are plenty of questions surrounding Hill (and Mahomes) in this tough matchup, causing me to be “bearish” on their fantasy potential for the week.

GENERAL STRATEGY

Top 10 Overall. These top ten players are certainly open to debate, but it provides an idea of what I’m looking towards and prioritizing in the early rounds on DRAFT. I’m looking to wait on a quarterback (plenty of parity at that position), which is why you won’t see any mentioned in the following list.





More sleepers. There are a few more underrated picks worth mentioning: Chris Hogan (WR, NE) should be added to your queue with an underrated 8.3 FP projection that could cause him to slip later in the draft than deserved. Of course, he’ll look to pick up the receiving slack with Edelman suspended … T.Y. Hilton (WR, IND) is a big play threat who retains his upside with Luck tossing him the football. He’s in a similar position to Hogan with a 9.0 FP projection that leaves him as a solid later-round acquisition to finish your WR spots.

UPDATES

Updated for injuries, weather, etc will be posted here throughout the week – highlighting the DRAFT consequences of each situation.

Take note of the wind. There is expected to be upwards of 20 mph winds in the Pittsburgh-Cleveland game. I’m not necessarily downgrading Antonio Brown yet, as the Steelers can force-feed him the ball several different ways, and he could pick up some slack if Bell is out/limited … There is some expectations of 10-14 mph for the Buffalo-Baltimore and Jacksonville-NY Giants games as well. Note on Wed 9-5 at noon ET.