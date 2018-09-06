Patrick Daugherty

Week 1 Rankings

Thursday, September 6, 2018


Alvin Kamara finished as the RB3 on just 201 touches last season. That’s astounding. For context, RB1 Todd Gurley got the ball 343 times. RB2 Le'Veon Bell, 406. Kamara scored a touchdown once every 15.5 touches. That’s ridiculous scoring efficiency. It also won’t be repeated in 2018. But you already knew that. The question is, will Kamara’s inevitable regression be offset by an increased workload? At least while Mark Ingram is suspended for Weeks 1-4, the answer should be a resounding yes. Maybe Mike Gillislee will convert a few goal-line bunnies, but Kamara already out-touched Ingram in the second half of last season. He’s the new centerpiece of Drew Brees’ offense. He’s also a special player, one who can still win weeks even if he’s getting “just” 16-18 touches. For Week 1, Kamara’s matchup could scarcely be better than a soft Bucs defense he gutted for 280 yards on only 31 touches in 2017.


Week 1 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Aaron Rodgers vs. CHI -
2 Drew Brees vs. TB -
3 Cam Newton vs. DAL -
4 Tom Brady vs. HOU -
5 Deshaun Watson at NE -
6 Matthew Stafford vs. NYJ -
7 Kirk Cousins vs. SF -
8 Russell Wilson at DEN -
9 Jared Goff at OAK -
10 Philip Rivers vs. KC -
11 Ben Roethlisberger at CLE -
12 Andy Dalton at IND -
13 Andrew Luck vs. CIN -
14 Alex Smith at ARZ -
15 Marcus Mariota at MIA -
16 Matt Ryan at PHI -
17 Jimmy Garoppolo at MIN -
18 Patrick Mahomes at LAC -
19 Tyrod Taylor vs. PIT -
20 Blake Bortles at NYG -
21 Dak Prescott at CAR -
22 Case Keenum vs. SEA -
23 Mitchell Trubisky at GB -
24 Nick Foles vs. ATL -
25 Ryan Tannehill vs. TEN -
26 Derek Carr vs. LAR -
27 Sam Bradford vs. WAS -
28 Ryan Fitzpatrick at NO -
29 Eli Manning vs. JAC -
30 Joe Flacco vs. BUF -
31 Sam Darnold at DET -
32 Nathan Peterman at BAL -


QB Notes: Chicago’s defense was feisty even without Khalil Mack. With him, it has a chance to be special under elite DC Vic Fangio. Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers ripped it for four touchdowns on just 26 attempts on a short week last September. Including the playoffs, Rodgers has averaged three scores over his past 12 home starts. Mack will be on a Week 1 pitch count. … We are all waiting for Drew Brees’ 4.3 2017 touchdown percentage to normalize closer to his career rate of 5.3. The Bucs, who surrendered the league’s most passing yards last season, would be a great place to start. … Last year’s QB2, Cam Newton enters 2018 with what should be an improved supporting cast and play-calling. The Cowboys’ defense, meanwhile, remains thoroughly unimposing. … The Texans allowed the second-most quarterback fantasy points last season, but that was with each of J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and Kevin Johnson missing extended time with injury. The Texans will be as healthy as they’ve been since last Week 1 when they venture to New England to take on Tom Brady.   


Amidst talk of his certain regression, Deshaun Watson opens 2018 in the stadium where he became an NFL star. Although the Patriots’ defense lacked for notable offseason additions, it improved down the stretch in 2017. (Maybe throw out the Super Bowl tape, though.) Watson’s performance will be a telling opening chapter in his quest to move beyond his ACL injury and repeat his supposedly unrepeatable rookie year. … Matthew Stafford has grown more efficient while remaining prolific. He enters 2018 with his most impressive supporting cast since Calvin Johnson’s retirement. The Jets’ defense could be an on-the-rise unit but was smashed for the third-most quarterback fantasy points last season. … Kirk Cousins did not exactly hurt for weapons in Washington, but he has the best supporting cast of his career in Minnesota. The 49ers are an appetizing matchup for Cousins’ Vikes debut. … The Broncos are not their stay-away matchup of yore, but Mile High Stadium is still a difficult place to open the season. Russell Wilson’s offensive line has not improved while his weapons have thinned. The “hunger games” feel of his past two seasons figures to remain.


I’ve been known as a Jared Goff “hater.” Admittedly, I enter 2018 wondering if 2017 was the outer limit of what Goff can accomplish in the NFL. None of that matters in a Week 1 matchup that is simply too good to ignore. The Raiders’ defense was bad with Khalil Mack. Now it could be unwatchable. … With Le'Veon Bell on the couch, Ben Roethlisberger will have to take to the air. The Browns were a walkover 2017 unit, but Myles Garrett is looking to change that overnight. … Coming off his worst season since his rookie campaign, Andy Dalton opens the year on the road against the Colts’ severely undermanned defense. He will be doing so with a healthy Tyler Eifert and John Ross. It should be a good day. … Andrew Luck’s arm appeared “under construction” during the preseason. Luck’s 2018 upside remains high, but he is best approached skeptically for Week 1 as he looks to knock off the rust and re-acquaint himself with the hard-hitting world of NFL football.


The Chiefs bled 2017 fantasy points to quarterbacks … except to Philip Rivers. Phil posted a 1:6 TD:INT ratio in his two matchups with the Chiefs’ beleaguered defense. Going back to 2014, that number is 6:13 in eight starts against Andy Reid’s squad. Hopefully Marcus Peters being gone will make a difference. … Choosing between Alex Smith and Marcus Mariota, I have decided to go with Smith, the player we are basically hoping Mariota will be this season. … You probably remember Matt Ryan having to scratch and claw against the Eagles in last season’s playoff loss. What you may have forgotten was Ryan doing the same thing in the midst of his MVP 2016. Ryan can hit his floor against anyone. Thursday will be a poor bet for his ceiling. … No quarterbacks excited the offseason imagination more than Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes. They are genuinely ascendant players, ones with strong supporting casts and excellent coaching. They also have daunting Week 1 road matchups. We are hoping Garoppolo and Mahomes are about to become the kind of players who cut through any defense. Jimmy G already has in his limited-career sample size. We still need to treat them with opening-week caution at fantasy’s deepest position.


Tyrod Taylor will probably have a normal Tyrod Taylor day, which more often than not is in the QB16-22 range. … Blake Bortles was hot down the stretch last season … then passed for 87 yards against the Bills in the Wild Card round. He managed to rebound against the Steelers and Patriots. I’m counting on something in the middle. … Mitchell Trubisky is the kind of player just calling out for puff pieces, but he struggled to generate them this summer. He will be breaking in a new coach and supporting cast against the Packers. … Dak Prescott has severe offensive line concerns on top of his weapons issues. The Panthers are a tough 2018 opener. … Bad 2017 regular season Nick Foles showed up in the preseason, with the Eagles generating zero points on his 10 drives. It could be hard for Playoff Foles to show up without Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) in Week 1. … On-the-spot quarterbacks Derek Carr and Eli Manning have awful Week 1 matchups. Manning was throwing hospital balls during the preseason. … Nathan Peterman is being thrown to the wolves. Better him than Josh Allen.


