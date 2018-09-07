FanDuel $4M Contest Strategy

Friday, September 7, 2018

FanDuel is running a $4 Million Daily Fantasy Football contest on Sunday. It’s $9 to enter with the winner taking home $1 Million. Not too bad, huh? Here’s the link to enter.

In this article, I will preview a large-field tournament lineup to be utilized as a sample entry for this contest. Essentially, this team combines elements covered in the FanDuel NFL Must Plays and NFL GPP Picks columns written earlier this week, covered in a layer of GPP strategy.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

QB – Ryan Fitzpatrick (FanDuel Price: $6,200)

RB – Alvin Kamara (FanDuel Price: $8,700)

RB – Alex Collins (FanDuel Price: $6,700)

WR – A.J. Green (FanDuel Price: $8,400)

WR – Mike Evans (FanDuel Price: $7,700)

WR – Emmanuel Sanders (FanDuel Price: $6,300)

TE – Delanie Walker (FanDuel Price: $6,100)

FLEX – James Conner (FanDuel Price: $5,000)

DEF – Baltimore Ravens (FanDuel Price: $4,800)

An important tournament strategy is trying to predict the flow of certain games. For example, New Orleans steps in as 9.5 point home favorites vs Tampa on Sunday. There’s a good chance they’ll build a lead, then turn to the running game in the second half. That bodes well for my RB1 Alvin Kamara. On the other side, Tampa may fall back on “pass-heavy mode” while trying to keep pace with the Saints; therefore, my QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and WR2 Mike Evans could post some numbers in garbage time.

Another stacking element of this lineup revolves around Baltimore taking care of business vs Buffalo. The Ravens are touchdown favorites at home vs the Bills, which looks good for my RB2 Alex Collins to see plenty of touches down the stretch. Somewhere near 100 yards and a score or two seems like a realistic projection. If Baltimore jumps on Buffalo early (as expected), they could push Nate Peterman and the Bills into predictable passing scenarios. As backers of the Baltimore defense, that’s exactly what we want. Perhaps the Ravens defense can come away with a few turnovers, creating shorter fields for Collins and company to find the end-zone. Both fantasy commodities from Baltimore can work together in this one.

James Conner will likely be a popular pick due to his low salary and rising workload as the likely starting running back for Pittsburgh. I’ll roster him despite that in order to make the rest of this lineup work.

Rounding out the other selections: A.J. Green has a great matchup against Indianapolis, and I’m guessing he’ll be underrated due to the plethora of elite receivers to choose from in this slate … Delanie Walker carries some really nice upside while playing for a Tennessee offense that doesn’t have many established pass catchers outside him. It appears that Rishard Matthews will be limited in the season-opener, which could lead to more targets for Delanie … Emmanuel Sanders is one of my favorite sneaky tournament picks of the week. I unveiled and entire write-up on him in the NFL GPP Plays column on Thursday. Long story made short: Seattle’s secondary isn’t as scary as previous seasons, and getting Case Keenum at QB should be a good thing for the speedy receiver.