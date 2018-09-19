NFL DFS Stacks: Week 3

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Pairing or stacking a quarterback and wide receiver is an essential daily fantasy football strategy. After all, if the duo connects on a long-gainer or touchdown, you’ll get credit for both the QB and WR on the other end. It seems pretty logical, yet it often goes underutilized by a portion of the daily fantasy population.

I’m going to list some of the obvious QB, WR, and (sometimes) TE combinations for cash games, then go in-depth with the GPP arrangements that could pay off in a large tournament setting.

Take note that we are examining the Sunday ONLY slate in this article. The Thursday or Monday games are not included in the following analysis.

Happy Stacking!

Cash Stacks

QB Patrick Mahomes / WR Tyreek Hill / TE Travis Kelce

Ten touchdowns through two games…are you kidding me?!? Regression will eventually set in for second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but what will that look like: three or four TD passes instead of five or six? That still represents some satisfying fantasy upside if you ask me. Kansas City’s home opener vs San Francisco doesn’t suggest this is the time for regression either, as the 49ers rank 20th in opposing passer rating after surrendering quality performances to Kirk Cousins and a rebounding Matthew Stafford. This is the highest scoring game of the week, and I have no reason to think Mahomes and company will come through with another solid performance.

QB Tom Brady / WR Chris Hogan / TE Rob Gronkowski

I really thought the Lions defense would be better, but it appears they’ll need some time to grow into Matt Patricia’s scheme. Things probably won’t improve against their Head Coach’s former team: New England. Tom Brady was somehow able to piece together a mediocre performance despite a tough matchup (and rough start) at Jacksonville last week. His 234 yards and 2 TDs probably accurately represents his floor. There’s a reasonable chance we’ll witness his ceiling on Sunday night when the Patriots travel to Detroit, facing a Lions team that ranks 30th in opponent passer rating to begin the season … Pairing Brady with Gronkowski is the safest choice, but you can extend that notion to Chris Hogan if you are feeling frisky, as the Pats’ WR bounced-back with a pair of touchdowns last week.

QB Matt Ryan / WR Julio Jones

Matt Ryan bounced-back for 32 fantasy points vs Carolina last week after a gross performance at Philadelphia on Opening Night. Granted, his unpredictable pair of rushing touchdowns inflated the overall fantasy production. However, Ryan was very efficient in the passing game with a 23-28, 272 yard, 2 TD outing – which is encouraging to see moving forward. There’s a chance for a shootout when the Saints come to town on Sunday, and New Orleans represents the leagues’ worst pass defense through the first two weeks of the season. Ryan and Julio are vaulted into cash game consideration as a result.

GPP Stacks

QB Carson Wentz / WR Nelson Agholor / TE Zach Ertz

Most people will take a wait-and-see approach with Carson Wentz. I’m thinking you can be aggressive with him in tournaments and take a chance. Sure, the Eagles may be somewhat conservative with Wentz in his first game back, but we can’t deny the opportunity in an intriguing home draw vs Indianapolis. There’s a chance the Eagles could rely on Wentz a little more if RB Jay Ajayi misses this game … It’s safe to presume that Agholor and Ertz will continue to dominate the market share for receiving with the Eagles suffering several injuries in that department.

QB Blake Bortles / WR Keelan Cole

Nobody saw the Bortles breakout coming with 377 yards and four TDs (33.58 FP) vs New England last week. Blake will continue to get plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy production while opposing teams load the box in an effort to stifle the Jags’ rushing attack. It’s risky to expect a big performance from Bortles in back-to-back weeks, but there’s a chance Jacksonville will continue to give him plenty of opportunities if star RB Leonard Fournette remains out/limited. The Jags’ QB certainly earned more trust after his most recent performance, but majority of DFS participants will remain skeptical due to Bortles’ overall track record.

QB Joe Flacco / WR Michael Crabtree / WR John Brown

This is probably the sneakiest stack of the article, and I really like the Ravens’ passing attack for tournament purposes. Flacco has been strong through two games this season, suggesting he needed a new crop of receivers to unleash viable fantasy potential. Michael Crabtree leads the team with 14 targets, but John Brown is the big-play guy who could really open things up with some fantasy upside. The Ravens will settle into an underrated matchup vs Denver, who ranks 25th in opponent passer rating through the first two weeks of the season.